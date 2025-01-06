This Was China's Busiest Airport in 2024...

The battle for China’s top airport in 2024 has finally been decided... by a razor-thin margin.

After months of neck-and-neck competition, Shanghai Pudong International Airport emerged as the mainland’s busiest airport, handling 76.798 million passengers throughout the year.

Hot on its heels, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport recorded 76.345 million passengers, a difference of just 453,000 — so slim a lead it represents just two days' worth of passenger traffic.

2024 marked a significant recovery for China’s civil aviation sector, with passenger traffic reaching new heights.

According to preliminary data from the Civil Aviation Data Analysis (CADAS), Chinese airports recorded:

10.219 million flights, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, and a 6.2% rise compared to 2019.

1.459 billion passengers, up 15.9% from 2023 and 8.1% higher than 2019.

The robust growth indicates that the pandemic’s impact on the aviation industry has completely dissipated, and the market is now returning to its natural growth trajectory.

Here are the top 25 airports in the Chinese mainland by passenger volume and their performances compared to 2023:

Shanghai Pudong (PVG): +41.30%

Guangzhou Baiyun (CAN): +20.85%

Beijing Capital (PEK): +27.35%

Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX): +16.55%

Chengdu Tianfu (TFU): +22.60%

Beijing Daxing (PKX): +25.43

Chongqing Jiangbei (CKG): +8.99%

Hangzhou Xiaoshan (HGH): +16.73%

Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA): +12.84%

Kunming Changshui (KMG): +12.17%



Xi’an Xianyang (XIY): +15.79%

Chengdu Shuangliu (CTU): +7.62%

Wuhan Tianhe (WUH): +21.36%

Changsha Huanghua (CSX): +14.54%

Nanjing Lukou (NKG): +14.02%

Zhengzhou Xinzheng (CGO): +12.42%

Xiamen Gaoqi (XMN): +15.79%

Urumqi Diwobao (URC): +10.65%

Haikou Meilan (HAK): +10.46%

Qingdao Jiaodong (TAO): +22.18%

Harbin Taiping (HRB): +14.37%

Shenyang Taoxian (SHE): +15.47%

Guiyang Longdongbao (KWE): +14.62%

Sanya Phoenix (SYX): -1.61%

Tianjin Binhai (TSN): +8.60%

While Pudong and Baiyun airports stole the spotlight, other key trends emerged from the data:

Beijing Daxing and Chengdu Tianfu airports surged forward, demonstrating their growing influence as transportation hubs.

Xinjiang airports saw a record 48.1 million passengers, fueled by the region’s booming tourism industry.

Regional hubs like Harbin and Lanzhou set new records, with Harbin maintaining its position as the top airport in Northeast China.

Guangzhou Baiyun remains unmatched in its dominance over Middle Eastern and African routes.

Shanghai Pudong continues to leverage its strength as a global gateway, particularly in connecting passengers with Europe and North America.

Nationwide, total passenger transportation volume exceeded 730 million, an 18% increase from 2023 and an 11% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to Qunar Travel Big Data Research Institute.

To ramp up the friendly rivalry, both Pudong and Baiyun airports are currently undergoing massive expansion projects.

And, though literately located in another city, Guangzhou’s upcoming new airport will alleviate capacity pressures on Baiyun and further enhance its competitiveness.

READ MORE: Guangzhou's 2nd Airport... is Not Exactly in Guangzhou

The numbers make it clear: China’s civil aviation industry is back on track, and airports across the country are gearing up for a future of growth.

As Pudong and Baiyun lead the way, other regional hubs are also stepping into the spotlight, reflecting a dynamic and evolving aviation landscape.

For frequent flyers, there’s one question left: where does your go-to airport rank?

Whether it’s Shanghai, Guangzhou, or elsewhere, one thing is certain — 2024 has been a banner year for Chinese aviation.

