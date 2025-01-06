  1. home
  2. Articles

This Was China's Busiest Airport in 2024...

By Billy Jiang, January 6, 2025

0 0

The battle for China’s top airport in 2024 has finally been decided... by a razor-thin margin.

After months of neck-and-neck competition, Shanghai Pudong International Airport emerged as the mainland’s busiest airport, handling 76.798 million passengers throughout the year. 

Hot on its heels, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport recorded 76.345 million passengers, a difference of just 453,000 — so slim a lead it represents just two days' worth of passenger traffic.

2024 marked a significant recovery for China’s civil aviation sector, with passenger traffic reaching new heights. 

According to preliminary data from the Civil Aviation Data Analysis (CADAS), Chinese airports recorded:

  • 10.219 million flights, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, and a 6.2% rise compared to 2019.

  • 1.459 billion passengers, up 15.9% from 2023 and 8.1% higher than 2019.

The robust growth indicates that the pandemic’s impact on the aviation industry has completely dissipated, and the market is now returning to its natural growth trajectory.

Here are the top 25 airports in the Chinese mainland by passenger volume and their performances compared to 2023:

  • Shanghai Pudong (PVG): +41.30%

  • Guangzhou Baiyun (CAN): +20.85%

  • Beijing Capital (PEK): +27.35%

  • Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX): +16.55%

  • Chengdu Tianfu (TFU): +22.60%

  • Beijing Daxing (PKX): +25.43

  • Chongqing Jiangbei (CKG): +8.99%

  • Hangzhou Xiaoshan (HGH): +16.73%

  • Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA): +12.84%

  • Kunming Changshui (KMG): +12.17%

  • Xi’an Xianyang (XIY): +15.79%

  • Chengdu Shuangliu (CTU): +7.62%

  • Wuhan Tianhe (WUH): +21.36%

  • Changsha Huanghua (CSX): +14.54%

  • Nanjing Lukou (NKG): +14.02%

  • Zhengzhou Xinzheng (CGO): +12.42%

  • Xiamen Gaoqi (XMN): +15.79%

  • Urumqi Diwobao (URC): +10.65%

  • Haikou Meilan (HAK): +10.46%

  • Qingdao Jiaodong (TAO): +22.18%

  • Harbin Taiping (HRB): +14.37%

  • Shenyang Taoxian (SHE): +15.47%

  • Guiyang Longdongbao (KWE): +14.62%

  • Sanya Phoenix (SYX): -1.61%

  • Tianjin Binhai (TSN): +8.60%

While Pudong and Baiyun airports stole the spotlight, other key trends emerged from the data:

  • Beijing Daxing and Chengdu Tianfu airports surged forward, demonstrating their growing influence as transportation hubs.

  • Xinjiang airports saw a record 48.1 million passengers, fueled by the region’s booming tourism industry.

  • Regional hubs like Harbin and Lanzhou set new records, with Harbin maintaining its position as the top airport in Northeast China.

  • Guangzhou Baiyun remains unmatched in its dominance over Middle Eastern and African routes.

  • Shanghai Pudong continues to leverage its strength as a global gateway, particularly in connecting passengers with Europe and North America.

Nationwide, total passenger transportation volume exceeded 730 million, an 18% increase from 2023 and an 11% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to Qunar Travel Big Data Research Institute.

To ramp up the friendly rivalry, both Pudong and Baiyun airports are currently undergoing massive expansion projects. 

And, though literately located in another city, Guangzhou’s upcoming new airport will alleviate capacity pressures on Baiyun and further enhance its competitiveness.

READ MORE: Guangzhou's 2nd Airport... is Not Exactly in Guangzhou

The numbers make it clear: China’s civil aviation industry is back on track, and airports across the country are gearing up for a future of growth. 

As Pudong and Baiyun lead the way, other regional hubs are also stepping into the spotlight, reflecting a dynamic and evolving aviation landscape.

For frequent flyers, there’s one question left: where does your go-to airport rank?

Whether it’s Shanghai, Guangzhou, or elsewhere, one thing is certain — 2024 has been a banner year for Chinese aviation.

Where is your next travel destination in China? Let us know in the comments below. For more updated on the latest developments in China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel Updates Travel News China Travel

more news

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Be the first one to get the coolest insights in the Greater Bay Area!

Lufthansa Group to Launch Upstream Check-In Service in the Greater Bay Area

Lufthansa Group to Launch Upstream Check-In Service in the Greater Bay Area

Together with Hong Kong International Airport, across 8 ports in the region.

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

A seamless experience traveling from the Canton Fair to Hong Kong!

The Best Way to Travel Between Guangzhou & Shenzhen Airport

The latest travel options!

Guangzhou Eases Real-Name Reservation for Tourist Attractions

Less hassle under the scorching heat!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

7 Pet-Friendly Malls to Hang Out with Your Furry Friends

Enjoy your outings with your pets!

Beijing Tourist Sites Scrap Reservation System

This summer’s travel season just got a bit easier!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Apple China Offers Rare Discounts Up to ¥800

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Voting Now Open in the That's Food & Drink Awards 2024

Winter Collection at Jade on 36 Restaurant

Sam's Story: An SCIS Journey of Transformation & Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

This Was China's Busiest Airport in 2024...

This Was China's Busiest Airport in 2024...

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates Brand's 40th Anniversary

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates Brand's 40th Anniversary

5 Fantastic Ski Resorts in Beijing

5 Fantastic Ski Resorts in Beijing

Sam's Story: An SCIS Journey of Transformation & Discovery

Sam's Story: An SCIS Journey of Transformation & Discovery

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives