27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, January 7, 2025

Featured Event

Show in the Rain @ 1862 Theatre

Show in the Rain, a globally acclaimed phenomenon-level performance that has taken Europe by storm for 15 years, masterfully blends real rain effects with diverse dance techniques.

As music  sometimes soulful and expressive, sometimes intense and rhythmic  fills the air, performers dance with precision and vigor in cascading water, pushing the limits of their bodies.

The main protagonists of this performance – the WetMen team – are recognized as one of Russia's most hardcore modern dance groups; the powerhouse troupe features elite talents from various dance styles, including classical, modern, street, ballet, break, gymnastics, and acrobatics.

This mesmerizing fusion of water and dance ignites the audience's passion for speed and energy, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience that will banish winter chills and set hearts ablaze.

Fri Jan 10-Sun Jan 19, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-1,080

1862 Theatre, 1777 Binjiang Dadao, by Rizhao Lu, Pudong District 滨江大道1777近日照路

Wednesday

Home Cook: Chef Shaun Chicken Sopas @ RIINK

Weixin-Image_20250106161613.jpg

RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This Wednesday is Chef Shaun’s incredible Chicken Sopas. Filled with chicken, macaroni pasta, carrots, celery, onions, and a creamy broth, this dish is a must have in the cold winter months. Comforting and healthy, the perfect meal to help you recover from the holiday craziness.

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Jan 8, from 6pm; RMB50

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

New Quiz Season @ BNC

Weixin-Image_20250102153147.jpg

January sees the start of new quiz seasons at BNC – with all teams back to zero points and everything to play for.

Shanghai's longest running – and also free to enter – the Wednesday night quiz features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more. 

There are F&B vouchers, three bottles of prosecco and rounds of shots up for grabs every week. At the end of each quarterly season, the top four teams win F&B vouchers worth RMB2,000.

If all that was not enough, drinks are half price until 8pm, while food is half price until 10pm.

The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm and is all wrapped up by around 9.30pm so you can be fresh for work the next day – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl

1-8-diamond-divas-2023.jpg

An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.

Wed Jan 8, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Friends for Pizza @ Zup Pizza Bar

Weixin-Image_20250107090857.jpg

A next level pizza party at Zup with DJ and three drinks for RMB100.

Thu Jan 9, 6.30-11pm

Zup Pizza Bar, Room 101, 457 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Beijing Xi Lu, Jing'an District 陕西北路457, 近北京西路

Trivia Thursday @ The Shed Laowaijie

Weixin-Image_20250102153201.jpg

A brand new quiz for all those living out west. Expect 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more. 

There are F&B vouchers, bottles of prosecco and rounds of shots up for grabs every week, while it is happy hour all night and pasta or schnitzel is just RMB39!

The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm and is all wrapped up by around 9.30pm so you can be fresh for work the next day – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Thu Jan 9, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

The Shed Laowaijie, No. 30, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Hongxu Lu, Minhang District 虹梅路3338弄30号, 近虹许路

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

1-9-AVRIL-LADIES-2023-Ksenia.jpg

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu Jan 9, 9.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday-Sunday

La Rouge @ The Pearl

1-9-2025-La-Rouge.jpg

The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Thu-Sun Jan 9-12, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday

Champagne & French Fries Day @ Morton’s

Weixin-Image_20250107091306.jpg

January 10 is International Champagne & French Fries Day and Morton’s will be celebrating all day! 

Order two glasses of selected champagne or sparkling wine and get a complimentary Morton’s signature truffle fries.

Order a bottle of any champagne or sparkling wine and get FREE FLOW Morton’s signature truffle fries!

Fri Jan 10, from 11am

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Changning District 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 纪大道8国金中心IFC4陆家嘴环路

Sonic Alchemy: Vol 3 @ Specters

Weixin-Image_20250102162102.jpg

Get ready, Shanghai, for a night of metal that will resonate through the city! A powerhouse lineup of four distinct metal bands, each bringing their own flavor to the stage:

  • Syren: The alt-metal band that's redefining the genre with a blend of hard-hitting rhythms and melodic intensity.

  • Storytellers: A solo black metal act that weaves dark tales through atmospheric soundscapes.

  • Resolution: The folk groove metal band that fuses the energy of thrash with the soul of folk, creating a unique and powerful experience.

  • Sons of North Darkness: A tribute to Immortal, delivering a set that honors the legacy of one of black metal's most iconic bands.

This is more than a concert; it's a metal extravaganza that will leave you breathless. Don't miss your chance to be part of this epic event. Secure your tickets now for a night that will define the Shanghai metal scene!

Fri Jan 10, from 8pm; RMB80-140, includes a raffle ticket

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

F#$K 2024 The Concert @ The Pearl

1-10-F_-K-2021-FUCK-2022.jpg

The Pearl first did this show January 1, 2022 to forget the dread of 2021 and it was a huge success. A night of great music, friends and rocking celebration. So much so they brought it back this year!

On the menu is all sorts of rock and rock, with The Pearl’s Red Stars band taking you on a journey through music’s greatest hits as we celebrate the start of 2025.

Expect a delectable witches brew of classic rock, punk rock and 90s rock. No rock will be left unturned!

Hits from bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will be paired with the Ramones and the Offspring, then topped with some Nirvana and Linkin Park for good measure.

To start the new year off right, head on down to the Pearl!

Fri Jan 10, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday

Wknd Flow Party @ RIINK

Weixin-Image_20250107091242.jpg

This weekend RIINK is going VINYL! Join Friday night with the masterful duo of DJ Thee Baron and DJ Manuel Misterioso as they bring the funk.

And Saturday night, the party continues with DJ Katweasel and DJ Muley Graves scratching records and playing all the classic disco you can handle.

Whether you just wanna sit back with a bite and drink and enjoy the tunes, or skate to the nostalgic beats, they’ve got you covered!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 10 & 11, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Devil or Angel @ La Suite

Weixin-Image_20250106130704.jpg

La Suite invited you to the enchanting Devil or Angel party this weekend! Are you ready to reveal your true identity - angelic or devilish?

Step into the spotlight, make your choice, and let your inner fire ignite on the dance floor of this weekend carnival night!

Fri & Sat Jan 10 & 11, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

For all La Suite events this week click here

Friday-Sunday

Winter Wonderland @ PAC

Weixin-Image_20250102163535.jpg

Get ready for three days of festive fun at the Winter Wonderland Festival! Celebrate the season with an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment, all hosted at the brand-new PAC Shopping Mall Center in the heart of Jing'An.

  • Food & Drink Vendors: Indulge in a wide selection of tasty treats and beverages, from savory bites to sweet delights, with warm drinks like hot chocolate and mulled wine to keep you cozy.

  • Crafts Vendors: Discover unique, handcrafted goods and take home special treasures made by local artisans.

  • Live Music & DJs: Groove to the beats of live bands and energetic DJ performances throughout the day.

  • Games & Activities: Fun for all ages, with interactive games and challenges perfect for families and friends.

  • Kid's Area: A playful space with activities designed to keep the little ones engaged and entertained.

  • Pet Friendly: Bring along your furry friends to join in the fun.

This family-friendly, free event is the perfect way to enjoy the winter spirit in a vibrant and welcoming setting. Whether you're shopping, dancing, sipping mulled wine, or spending time with loved ones, there's something for everyone at Winter Wonderland!

Fri-Sun Jan 10-12, 11am-8pm; Free Entry

PAC Mall, 688 Changde Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 常德路688号, 近昌平路

Saturday

Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road

Weixin-Image_20241231143009.jpg

Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat Jan 11, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Happy New Year M*ther F*cker! Hardcore Charity Event @ Specters

Weixin-Image_20241231144345.jpg

Come out to support New Dream of Cambodian Children Organization (NDCCO) with a night of music, games, and giving back! (Copious amounts of drinking encouraged)

What’s Happening?

  • Live Metal Bands & DJs

  • Tattoos by Owen

  • Raffle + Sweet Prizes

  • Stalls Selling Merch

New Dream of Cambodian Children Organization (NDCCO) is a non-profit organization located in Phneachey Village, on the outskirts of Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Founded in 2014 and officially registered in 2018 under Cambodian government number 2197, NDCCO provides free education, school meals, and vital community support to underprivileged children and families.

Every dollar raised at this event will go 100% to NDCCO, helping us continue our mission to uplift children and families in need.

Kick off this New Year by celebrating our community’s undying talent and altruism! See ya’ll in the mosh pit!

Sat Jan 11, from 8pm; RMB100, includes a raffle ticket

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

1-11-2023-Abba-Tribute2-grace.jpg

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Sat Jan 11, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Sunday

Shanghai Frenchie Brunch @ Chili's Binjiang

Weixin-Image_20250107095214.jpg

Calling all Frenchie lovers! Bring your furry BFFs, and make the most paw-some, cutest brunch ever.

Sun Jan 11, from 11am; RMB69 per Frenchie

Chili's, 3072 Binjiang Dadao, by Fucheng Lu, Pudong District 滨江大道3072号, 近富城路

Sunday Open Deck @ RIINK

Weixin-Image_20250102163752.jpg

Calling all DJs! RIINK is doing weekly Open Deck. Whether you’re new and just wanna try it out or have been playing beats for years, head along on Sunday from 7-10pm with DJ BO and play your favorite tracks.

RIINK is offering happy hour to all the disk jockeys, so come have a drink, chill with awesome people, and enjoy the night with great tunes.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Sun Jan 5, 7-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz

Weixin-Image_20240127134212.jpg

Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Monday

¥1 Skating @ RIINK

Weixin-Image_20250103102657.jpg

New Year super DEAL for all rollers! This January, check in at RIINK on Mondays, eat or drink at RIINK Diner, and for just RMB1, enjoy complimentary skating.

Every Mon 11am-1amFree Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Tuesday

We Love Cartoons Quiz @ BNC

Weixin-Image_20250107093204.jpg

This week's themed quiz at BNC is We Love Cartoons. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is RMB78 for a burger and a beer, while liquor is a double for the price of a single all night long!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

 Pokemon Trivia Night @ RIINK

Weixin-Image_20250103102652.jpg

I’ll be there for you!  Theme is TV show Friends this week!

Every Tuesday starting at 8pm, Trivia Night at RIINK, simple trivia to tease your brain. Six catagories of fun trivia, RMB300 bar tab for first, RMB200 bar tab for second, and shots for third!

With a different theme each week  bring your friends, form a team, food and drinks served till late, participants enjoy happy hour all night long!  

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Ongoing

Empire Cut Dinner for 2 @ Morton's

Weixin-Image_20250103102526.jpg

A three-course dinner for two centered on a 600g USDA Prime Bone in Strip at both Morton’s Grille Changning (RMB688) and Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse in Pudong (RMB988).

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Changning District 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 纪大道8国金中心IFC4陆家嘴环路

For More Upcoming Events in Shanghai, Click Here

For More Live Music Shows, Click Here

Like to Promote an Event?

