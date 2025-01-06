5 Fantastic Ski Resorts in Beijing

Nanshan Ski Resort



Image via xtremespots.com

Located 80km from central Beijing, Nanshan Ski Resort is one of the largest and best ski resorts outside the city. It has 25 slopes that range in difficulty with something for everyone – from beginners to experts.

The resort has over 5,000 meters of slopes for skiers and snowboarders, which are equipped with modern ski lifts and three cable cars.

It also has a hi-tech snowmaking system from Austria to ensure there is always fresh snow during the ski season.



Image via Ruqin China Travel

In addition, there are plenty of children’s activities including a snowmobile trail and sledding.

It is approximately a hour and a half drive from the city center, but there are shuttle buses available during the ski season.

You can take the 980 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub (东直门枢纽站) to Miyun Xidaqiao (密云西大桥) and then get a taxi to Nanshan International Ski Resort (南山国际滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours).

Open from early December to mid-March

Daytime: 9am-5pm

Nighttime: 6.30-10pm

Weekdays: RMB195, Weekends: RMB330, Night tickets: RMB130

Nanshan Ski Resort, Shengshuitou Village, Henanzhai Town, Miyun

Huaibei International Ski Resort





Image via Ruqin China Travel

Located near the Great Wall of China about 60km from the city center, Huabei International Ski Resort is one of the best ski resorts in the area for its stunning scenery and prime skiing conditions.

In addition to skiing, visitors can also enjoy various entertainment activities, including snow tubes, snowmobiles, archery on a snow field, horse sledding, and ice climbing.



Image via That's Beijing

There are also six cableways totaling 1,200m in length to let you enjoy beautiful views of the Great Wall and sightseeing of the surrounded scenery.

From the city it takes around one and a half hours to drive to Huaibei. Public transportation options, such as buses and shuttles, are also available.

You can take the 916 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Mingzhu Square (明珠广场) and then get the H58 bus or a taxi to the Huaibei International Ski Resort (怀北国际滑雪场).

Open from mid-December to mid-March

Daytime: 8am-5pm

Nighttime: 4.30-9.30pm

RMB158-RMB280 *prices can increase during peak periods

Huaibei International Ski Resort, Heifangkou Village, Huabei Town, Huairou

Badaling Ski Resort



Image via That's Beijing

Badaling Ski Resort is located 2km from the popular Badaling section of the Great Wall. This resort has a wide range of beginner-friendly slopes and family-oriented services making it the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy some winter fun.

There are a wide range of activities, including dog sledding, bungee jumping, snow sauna, ice carving, hot springs, glacier hiking and ice lake crossings.



Image via Travel Qunar

The resort has the longest lane for snowmobiles in Beijing, which has a length of 2,300m, as well as two 300m-long roads for snow tubing.

Although the Badaling Ski Resort is a bit farther away from the city center, but you can take the 919 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Xibozi (西拨子) and from there get a taxi to Badaling Ski Resort (八达岭滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours 30 minutes).

Open from mid-December to February 29

Daytime: 9am-5pm

Nighttime: 6-9pm

RMB129-RMB320 depending on day and time *discounts are available for families and groups.

Badaling Ski Resort, No.66, Badaling Town, Yanqing

Yuyang International Ski Resort



Image via Visitbeijing

Yuyang International Ski Resort has something for everyone with 12 slopes suitable for beginners to advanced skiers. The resort also has a respected ski school staffed by successful athletes.

It is usually less crowded than some of the other resorts near Beijing. In addition, the resort has golfing, great dining options, and accommodation options, making it a great place to spend the whole day.

It is only 60 km away from Beijing, which is about an hour long drive through the Beijing-Pinggu Expressway or you can take the 852 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Pinggu Century Square (平谷世纪广场). From there, get a taxi to Yuyang Ski Resort (渔阳国际滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours 30 minutes).

Open from early December to the end of February

Daytime: 8.30am-5pm

Nighttime: 6-9.30pm

RMB278-RMB598 depending on the package

Yuyang International Ski Resort, No.688 Dawangwu Village, Donggao Village, Pinggu

Yunju Ski Resort



Image via Yunjuski

Beijing Yunju Ski Resort is located next to the Yunju Temple and covers an area of 800,000 square meters. It has a simple layout with two main slopes.

Surrounded by the Taihang Mountain, it is known to bring luck to its visitors. It is also known to be one of the more environmentally friendly ski resorts in Northern China.



Image via Yunju Ski Resort

The resort 50km away from Beijing Nanyuan Airport. It is located right next to the Beijing-Yuanping Railway and Beijing-Shijiazhuang Expressway.

Open from early December to the end of February

Daytime: 8.30-4.30pm

Nighttime: 6-10pm

RMB129-RMB320 *discounts available for night skiing and early bookings

Yunju Ski Resort, Caijiakou Village, Zhangfang Town, Fangshan

[Cover image via Chinahighlights]











