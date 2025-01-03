T+ Tickets: Theater, Art, Comedy, Music + More!

Concerts & Shows

Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Show in the Rain @ 1862 Theatre

Show in the Rain, a globally acclaimed phenomenon-level performance that has taken Europe by storm for 15 years, masterfully blends real rain effects with diverse dance techniques.

As music – sometimes soulful and expressive, sometimes intense and rhythmic – fills the air, performers dance with precision and vigor in cascading water, pushing the limits of their bodies.

The main protagonists of this performance – the WetMen team – are recognized as one of Russia's most hardcore modern dance groups; the powerhouse troupe features elite talents from various dance styles, including classical, modern, street, ballet, break, gymnastics, and acrobatics.

This mesmerizing fusion of water and dance ignites the audience's passion for speed and energy, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience that will banish winter chills and set hearts ablaze.

Fri Jan 10-Sun Jan 19, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-1,080

1862 Theatre, 1777 Binjiang Dadao, by Rizhao Lu, Pudong District 滨江大道1777号, 近日照路

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Sat & Sun Jan 18 & 19, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Theatre of Dreams @ Shanghai International Dance Center





Performed by the inimitable dancers of Hofesh Shechter Company, this thrilling new work delves deep into the world of fantasy and the subconscious, revealing fears, hopes, desires and a myriad of emotions that penetrates not only our dreams but also our waking thoughts – the mind is king.

The dancers’ bodies bring to life this interplay between poetry and reality, accompanied by a small band of musicians playing live to the backdrop of Shechter’s trademark cinematic sound-score, to create a powerful, sculptured setting to this dreamscape.

Fri-Sun Mar 7-9, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,080

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Walking Tours



GPS Walks

GPS Walks is a walking tour WeChat mini-program which uses your location to play commentary automatically, so that while you walk you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start your walk at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, the playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on a map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

They currently have seven walks online, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour there are some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of a building.

Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Jan 8, 7.30pm, RMB120

Fri Jan 10, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 11, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Jan 15, 7.30pm, RMB120

Fri Jan 17, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 18, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jan 18, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jan 22, 7.30pm, RMB138

Fri Jan 24, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jan 25, 4.30pm, RMB398

Sat Jan 25, 7.30pm, RMB398

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

The Pet Show @ Fotografiska Shanghai



'The Pet Show,' which will open soon on December 7, will showcase works by 24 artists that have all chosen to portray pets in different ways, the common factor being the great love the artists have for the pets.

With this exhibition, Fotografiska want to celebrate and acknowledge our constant companions, and their presence in art and popular culture. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, “Who owns whom?”

Until Mar 9, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Elizaveta Porodina | UN/MASKED @ Fotografiska Shanghai



"It is dedicated to this 'stranger side' in all of us, to that uncovered color in your kaleidoscope." Elizaveta Porodina

Following the show in Fotografiska Stockholm, Berlin and New York, Elizaveta Porodina will bring her latest exhibition 'UN/MASKED' to Shanghai, inviting Chinese audience to step into her abstract and surrealist photographs reflecting her inner world, and to experience an exploration of their own inner-self.

The artworks in the show examine the way we present ourselves to others and the many aspects of our personalities we hide away.

"It’s about the personas that we put on," Porodina explains, "and the masks and the layers that we are creating to make other people’s, or our own experiences of life, easier and more graspable for ourselves."

Until Feb 16, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Live Music



Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Sat Jan 11, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

End of The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl is answering the call of Shanghai Swifties with a two-night celebration of Taylor Swift’s iconic discography.

As the Eras Tour comes to a close, this event is a tribute to her artistry, featuring hits spanning her entire career.

Ksenia, Kat, Grace, and Veta take the stage as Taylor, backed by the Red Stars Band and six dancers bringing dazzling choreography.

Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for a night of stellar entertainment, this show promises unforgettable music, magic, and memories.

Sat Feb 1, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

