Regal Palace Hotsprings Resort Shaoguan Opens in Guangdong

By That's GBA, January 1, 2025

The Regal Palace Hotsprings Resort Shaoguan celebrated its grand opening, bringing a high-end resort experience to northern Guangdong. 

Located in the serene Banxi Village of Wengyuan County, the resort is surrounded by lush mountains and abundant hot spring resources, offering a tranquil escape in the heart of nature.

This luxurious five-star property, managed by Regal Palace Hotel Group, boasts over 300 deluxe rooms, including family-friendly suites, all equipped with premium amenities such as intelligent room control systems, MuSi bedding, and high-definition TVs. 

Guests can enjoy an array of dining options, from Chinese delicacies to Japanese specialties, as well as a grand ballroom accommodating up to 2,000 attendees, making it a prime destination for both leisure and business events.

The resort also features 50 indoor and outdoor hot spring pools, a sprawling children’s water park, an infinity pool, and wellness-focused facilities. 

With a design that embraces its natural surroundings, the resort aims to deliver a rejuvenating experience, combining luxury with sustainability.

Regal-Palace-Hotsprings-Resort-Shaoguan-Opens-in-Guangdong-03.jpgThe opening ceremony, held on a crisp December morning, welcomed 400 distinguished guests, including local government officials and industry leaders. 

A vibrant celebration featuring live music, flash mobs, and a grand banquet marked the occasion. As the seventh property under the Regal Palace Hotel Group, the Regal Palace Hotsprings Resort Shaoguan exemplifies the group’s commitment to creating premier hospitality experiences. 

Positioned as a benchmark for wellness and eco-tourism in northern Guangdong, it is set to become a landmark destination for travelers seeking relaxation and adventure alike.

[All images courtesy of Regal Palace Hotsprings Resort Shaoguan]

