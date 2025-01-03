Apple China Offers Rare Discounts Up to ¥800

Just days after the New Year, Apple China’s official website announced an unprecedented promotional campaign called 'New Year Surprises,' set to run from January 4 to January 7.

Customers using eligible payment methods can enjoy savings of up to RMB800 on select products, with a limit of two items per product category per customer.

Save up to RMB500 on your iPhone purchase. Screenshot by That's

The offer also includes trade-in discounts for upgrading to a new iPhone.



Unsurprisingly, the news quickly trended on social media.

Apple has disclosed that the promotion is available both online and in retail stores, though supplies are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Here’s a breakdown of the inventory:

iPhone: 29,300 units

iPad: 3,500 units

Mac laptops: 530 units

Apple Watch: 8,350 units

AirPods: 2,590 units

Apple Pencil: 940 units

Apple has emphasized that once stock is depleted, the promotion will no longer apply, adding urgency for prospective buyers.

The sale has sparked discussions among recent Apple customers, many of whom expressed frustration at missing out on the discount.

“Can I get a price adjustment?” users lamented on social media.

Apple’s customer service clarified that products purchased within 14 days prior to the promotion are eligible for returns and repurchases at the discounted price.

While this isn’t a formal price adjustment, it offers a workaround for those feeling they’ve overpaid.

This isn’t the first time Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series has seen price cuts.

During the 'Double 11' shopping festival in November 2024 — just one month after the iPhone 16 series launch — Apple offered RMB500 vouchers, reducing the starting price of the iPhone 16 to RMB5,499 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to RMB9,499.

Now, three months later, Apple has rolled out another discount for its latest iPhone, marking a rare instance of multiple price reductions within such a short timeframe for its flagship products.

Apple’s latest promotions may reflect an evolving strategy to maintain competitiveness in the increasingly crowded smartphone market.

With Chinese consumers having access to a wide range of alternatives, these discounts could be part of a broader effort to strengthen market share and drive sales amid economic uncertainty.

This New Year, Apple fans have every reason to celebrate, whether it’s upgrading to the latest iPhone or grabbing that pair of AirPods they’ve been eyeing.

Don’t wait too long — these deals won’t last!



Would you consider buying an iPhone in China? Tell us your story in the comments.

[Cover image via Unsplash]