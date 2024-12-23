JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates Brand's 40th Anniversary

As part of JW Marriott's 40th-anniversary celebrations, the brand, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 brands, has unveiled a refreshed 'Stay in the Moment' campaign in Greater China.

This initiative was launched at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, with international supermodel Xiao Wen Ju sharing her insights on well-being and mindfulness.

The campaign renewal highlights JW Marriott's commitment to mindful experiences, inspired service, and healthy culinary options, offering guests a sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul.

"We are thrilled to mark the JW Marriott brand's 40th anniversary with the 'Stay in the Moment' campaign, embodying our dedication to creating spaces for guests to reconnect and rejuvenate," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International.

"In an ever-changing world, JW Marriott continues to provide thoughtful details and a haven for guests to enjoy."

Xiao Wen Ju, International Supermodel, expressed her appreciation for the brand's attention to detail, saying, "I value the importance of family and cherish the meaningful moments we share during travels. The 'Stay in the Moment' campaign resonates with me, encouraging a focus on the present and creating peaceful, memorable experiences." In celebration of this milestone, the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong introduces an eco-friendly stay package available for reservations from December 23, 2024, to May 31, 2025, with stays valid from January 1 to May 31, 2025.

Guests can indulge in a harbor view room or suite with daily breakfast for two, enjoy JW Garden-inspired amenities, and participate in sustainable practices with reusable water bottles and tote bags.

The package also includes a HKD50 daily dining credit at Fish Bar, promoting a green lifestyle and minimizing the carbon footprint. Book now to join JW Marriott in commemorating four decades of mindfulness and sustainability.

Reservation period: 23 December, 2024 - 31 May, 2025

Stay period: 1 January - 31 May, 2025

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong: