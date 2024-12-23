  1. home
JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates Brand's 40th Anniversary

By Sponsored, January 6, 2025

As part of JW Marriott's 40th-anniversary celebrations, the brand, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 brands, has unveiled a refreshed 'Stay in the Moment' campaign in Greater China. 

This initiative was launched at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, with international supermodel Xiao Wen Ju sharing her insights on well-being and mindfulness. 

The campaign renewal highlights JW Marriott's commitment to mindful experiences, inspired service, and healthy culinary options, offering guests a sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul.

"We are thrilled to mark the JW Marriott brand's 40th anniversary with the 'Stay in the Moment' campaign, embodying our dedication to creating spaces for guests to reconnect and rejuvenate," said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International

"In an ever-changing world, JW Marriott continues to provide thoughtful details and a haven for guests to enjoy."

Xiao Wen Ju, International Supermodel, expressed her appreciation for the brand's attention to detail, saying, "I value the importance of family and cherish the meaningful moments we share during travels. The 'Stay in the Moment' campaign resonates with me, encouraging a focus on the present and creating peaceful, memorable experiences."JW-Marriott-Hotel-HK---Rooms---JW-Suite-Harbour-View-.jpgJW-Marriott-Hotel-HK---Rooms---Tote-Bar-Water-Bottles.jpgIn celebration of this milestone, the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong introduces an eco-friendly stay package available for reservations from December 23, 2024, to May 31, 2025, with stays valid from January 1 to May 31, 2025. 

Guests can indulge in a harbor view room or suite with daily breakfast for two, enjoy JW Garden-inspired amenities, and participate in sustainable practices with reusable water bottles and tote bags. 

The package also includes a HKD50 daily dining credit at Fish Bar, promoting a green lifestyle and minimizing the carbon footprint. Book now to join JW Marriott in commemorating four decades of mindfulness and sustainability.

Reservation period: 23 December, 2024 - 31 May, 2025

Stay period: 1 January - 31 May, 2025

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong:

  • A comfortable stay in a harbour view room or suite, with breakfast buffet for 2pax daily

  • JW Garden-inspired welcome amenity with Chocolate Pralines and Gummies 

  • JW Garden welcome mocktails for two guests at Pool Lounge with Roseberry Punch and Basil Strawberry Fizz

  • Yoga matt in the guest room

  • Two limited-edition reusable stainless steel insulated water bottles per stay. Water dispensers available across the hotel

  • One specially designed reusable tote bag per stay

  • HKD50 daily dining credit at Fish Bar instead of daily makeup room and turn down services to minimize carbon footprint and support a green lifestyle

