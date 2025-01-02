18 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Last Chance!

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Fri-Sun Jan 3-5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

Friday



Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 3, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday & Saturday

Wknd Flow Party @ RIINK



RIINK welcomes you to 2025 with style! Start off the New Year with the best resolution, SKATE!

Friday night DJ Liola will be playing all the most popular hits while throwing in a bit of his own flare on your favorite tunes.

The good times keep rolling with DJ Big Wave crashing in on Saturday night for all the boogie disco and pop music to keep you grooving.

Start off the new year the right way! Bring your crew, lace up the skates, sip on a delicious drink, and grab a bite.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

Fri & Sat Jan 3 & 4, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Ciao 2025 Kickoff Party @ La Suite



La Suite cordially invites you to the Ciao 2025 Kickoff Party. Commemorate the arrival of the New Year and gear up for an exciting new chapter in 2025. Convene at La Suite for an evening of celebration and camaraderie.

Fri & Sat Jan 3 & 4, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday-Sunday

A Cheerful Winter Market @ PAC Mall

Embrace the festive spirit at A Cheerful Winter Market. PAC transforms into a global village, featuring brands from around the world and a diverse program of entertainment.

Enjoy top-tier DJ sets, jazz concerts, and dance parties, all set against the backdrop of an international marketplace.

Gather to celebrate the New Year in a multicultural atmosphere of music, dance, and art at PAC.

Fri-Sun Jan 3-19, 11am-8pm; Free Entry

PAC Mall, 688 Changde Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 常德路688号, 近昌平路

Saturday



Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester @ The Pearl



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 4, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Sunday

Sunday Open Deck @ RIINK



Calling all DJs! RIINK is doing weekly Open Deck. Whether you’re new and just wanna try it out or have been playing beats for years, head along on Sunday from 7-10pm with DJ BO and play your favorite tracks.

RIINK is offering happy hour to all the disk jockeys, so come have a drink, chill with awesome people, and enjoy the night with great tunes.

Sun Jan 5, 7-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz







Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Monday

New Quiz Season @ The Blarney Stone



Monday sees the start of new quiz seasons at both The Blarney Stone and BNC (see below) – with all teams back to zero points and everything to play for.

Free to enter, the Monday night quiz at The Blarney Stone sees six rounds of fun, rounds of shots for each round winner, and a bottle of booze and an F&B voucher for the first and second place winners on the night.

Part of a quarterly quiz season, the eventual top four teams win F&B vouchers worth RMB2,000. It is also happy hour all night for quiz players, while tacos and wings (5pcs) are just RMB20.

So head along for some brainiac craic – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Mon Sep 2, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路

Tuesday

We Love Movies Quiz @ BNC



This week's themed quiz at BNC is We Love Movies. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is RMB78 for a burger and a beer, while liquor is a double for the price of a single all night long!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Jan 7, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Wednesday



New Quiz Season @ BNC

Just as with The Blarney Stone (see above) January sees the start of new quiz seasons at BNC – with all teams back to zero points and everything to play for.

Shanghai's longest running – and also free to enter – the Wednesday night quiz features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are F&B vouchers, three bottles of prosecco and rounds of shots up for grabs every week. At the end of each quarterly season, the top four teams win F&B vouchers worth RMB2,000.

If all that was not enough, drinks are half price until 8pm, while food is half price until 10pm.

The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm and is all wrapped up by 10pm – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Wed Jan 8, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 8, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday

Trivia Thursday @ The Shed Laowaijie



A brand new quiz for all those living out west. Expect 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are F&B vouchers, bottles of prosecco and rounds of shots up for grabs every week, while it is happy hour all night and pasta or schnitzel is just RMB39!

The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm and is all wrapped up by 10pm – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Thu Jan 9, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

The Shed Laowaijie, No. 30, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Hongxu Lu, Minhang District 虹梅路3338弄30号, 近虹许路

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Jan 9, 9.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Thursday-Sunday

La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu-Sun Jan 9-12, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

T+ Ticketing

Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Show in the Rain @ 1862 Theatre

Show in the Rain, a globally acclaimed phenomenon-level performance that has taken Europe by storm for 15 years, masterfully blends real rain effects with diverse dance techniques.

As music – sometimes soulful and expressive, sometimes intense and rhythmic – fills the air, performers dance with precision and vigor in cascading water, pushing the limits of their bodies.

The main protagonists of this performance – the WetMen team – are recognized as one of Russia's most hardcore modern dance groups; the powerhouse troupe features elite talents from various dance styles, including classical, modern, street, ballet, break, gymnastics, and acrobatics.

This mesmerizing fusion of water and dance ignites the audience's passion for speed and energy, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience that will banish winter chills and set hearts ablaze.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Jan 10-19, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-1,080

1862 Theatre, 1777 Binjiang Dadao, by Rizhao Lu, Pudong District 滨江大道1777号, 近日照路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Walking Tours



GPS Walks

GPS Walks is a walking tour WeChat mini-program which uses your location to play commentary automatically, so that while you walk you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start your walk at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, the playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on a map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

They currently have seven walks online, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour there are some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of a building.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours



Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Scan the QR code for the GPS Walks WeChat Mini Program:

