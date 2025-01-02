  1. home
Winter Collection at Jade on 36 Restaurant

By That's Shanghai, January 2, 2025

Amidst the gentle embrace of winter, Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, with a discerning eye for the season's best, curates the Jade on 36 Restaurant new Winter Collection.

While enjoying the endlessly charming view of the Bund and the magnificent cityscape outside the windows, you can immerse yourself in this dual feast of taste and vision.

Weixin-Image_20241011172813.jpg

Food represents the beautiful aspirations of the cook in life, just like an artist's painting.

Chef Pistre has always adhered to the principle of bringing elegant and unique culinary art to the table of every guest.

By boldly using carefully selected ingredients and the taste combinations of French-style spices, he has elevated classic French dishes to more modern ones.

Weixin-Image_20241011172830.jpg
Executive Chef Olivier Pistre at work

For this Winter Collection, the Chef Pistre has selected winter ingredients and combined them with ingenious cooking techniques to present a taste experience suitable for winter.

Weixin-Image_20250102145932.jpg

The Foie Gras Terrine, with its silky texture and rich flavor, becomes a touch of warmth in winter. The sweet fragrance of quince and the fresh fruity aroma of cider are intertwined, adding a touch of fresh exotic flavor to this dish.

The Confit Duck Leg, after being cooked slowly at a low temperature, has tender meat, a crispy outer skin, with the aroma of the fat perfectly blending with the deliciousness of the duck meat.

Every bite is an ultimate temptation to the taste buds. And the sweet and sour flavor of cranberries not only creates an impact on both the visual and taste senses but also cleverly neutralizes the greasiness of the foie gras and duck leg, making the overall taste of the dish more harmonious.

Weixin-Image_20250102145952.jpg

The Fresh Scallops & Snow Crab dish uses only the freshest ingredients. The scallop has tender meat and a delicious taste, while the snow crab is famous for its firm and flavorful meat.

During the cooking process, the scallop retains its natural ocean flavor. Paired with the carefully prepared sauce, every bite allows you to feel the freshness and sweetness from the sea.

The crab meat of the snow crab releases its unique deliciousness during cooking. The crab meat is firm and elastic, forming a perfect contrast with the delicate texture of the scallop. 

Weixin-Image_20250102145955.jpg

The Stuffed Cabbage & Black Truffle dish features cabbage, which stands out among winter vegetables with its unique texture.

Paired with the rare and luxurious black truffle, a homemade kimchi consommé not only presents an elegant contrast visually but also achieves a perfect fusion in taste.

The whole dish has distinct layers and leaves a lingering aftertaste. The rich aroma of the black truffle and the fresh taste of the cabbage complement each other, allowing people to feel the gifts of nature the moment they taste it.

The Winter Collection

The Winter Collection will be available starting from January 8. For lunch, two-course and three-course options are available, starting from RMB268 per person; for dinner, five-course, six-course, and seven-course options are available, starting from RMB 688 per person.

Weekend Brunch is priced at RMB568 per person, which includes a two-course meal: choice of egg dish and main course, and food station with appetizer, desserts, fresh oysters (6 per person), lberian jamón 5, cheese, bread, and homemade gravlax.

All prices are in RMB and inclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes. For more information and reservations please contact F&B reservation (86 21) 2828 6888.

[All images courtesy of Jade on 36 Restaurant]

