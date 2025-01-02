  1. home
Voting Now Open in the That's Food & Drink Awards 2024

By That's Shanghai, January 2, 2025

That's right, it is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year, the 22nd edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.

And, just like every year, you the readers vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more.

How to Vote

Voting

First of all, select the city you want to vote in – Shanghai...

1.jpg

Next, select the awards you want to vote in – the 2024 That's Food & Drink Awards...

2.jpg

Then slide down to see the categories, and left and right within a category to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

Or, if you already know the nominee(s) you want to vote for, you can find them using the search bar...

3.jpg

Once you have found a nominee you'd like to vote for, simply click on the 'Vote' button.

Looking to support a venue? Click the 'Forward' button to send it to a chat or share it on your moments...

4.jpg

During the voting period (January 2-26), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 55 categories.

Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?

Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply message us through our WeChat account, stating:

  • Category: Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year, or Club of the Year

  • Venue name

The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is January 26 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?

Yes! Click on the 'Submission' button at the bottom left of the voting screen, and submit the relevant information for your nominee...

NEW-SUBMISSION.jpg

Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting from January 3-26. You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 100 votes going to first place, 50 votes to second place and 25 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote for Each Category?

Fri Jan 3

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

Sat Jan 4

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Sun Jan 5

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • High-End Italian Restaurant of the Year

Mon Jan 6

  • Burger of the Year 

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

Tue Jan 7

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Wed Jan 8

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

Thu Jan 9

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Fri Jan 10

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Sat Jan 11

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • High-End French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Sun Jan 12

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Mon Jan 13

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

Tue Jan 14

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Wed Jan 15

  • Chef of the Year

  • Southeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Thu Jan 16

  • Mixologist of the Year

  • Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Fri Jan 17

  • F&B Personality of the Year

  • Southwest China Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

Sat Jan 18

  • Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

Sun Jan 19

  • BBQ Joint of the Year 

  • Café of the Year

  • Bakery of the Year

Mon Jan 20

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

Tue Jan 21

  • New Bar of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

Wed Jan 22

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

Thu Jan 23

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

Fri Jan 24

  • Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

Sat Jan 25

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Rooftop of the Year

Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:

Here We Go! 

That's it! The main voting site is now open, and first flash vote categories launch tomorrow. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com

