22 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Shanghai

Jan 2: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Jan 2, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 3: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Fri Jan 3, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Jan 4: Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester @ The Pearl



At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat Jan 4, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz







Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Jan 8: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Jan 8, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 9: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu Jan 9, 9.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 9-12: La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Thu-Sun Jan 9-12, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 10: F#$K 2024 The Concert @ The Pearl

The Pearl first did this show January 1, 2022 to forget the dread of 2021 and it was a huge success. A night of great music, friends and rocking celebration. So much so they brought it back this year!

On the menu is all sorts of rock and rock, with The Pearl’s Red Stars band taking you on a journey through music’s greatest hits as we celebrate the start of 2025.



Expect a delectable witches brew of classic rock, punk rock and 90s rock. No rock will be left unturned!

Hits from bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will be paired with the Ramones and the Offspring, then topped with some Nirvana and Linkin Park for good measure.

To start the new year off right, head on down to the Pearl!

Fri Jan 10, 8.30pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 11: Bryce Kendall @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road, featuring pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat Jan 11, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Jan 11: Happy New Year M*ther F*cker! Hardcore Charity Event @ Specters

Come out to support New Dream of Cambodian Children Organization (NDCCO) with a night of music, games, and giving back! (Copious amounts of drinking encouraged)

What’s Happening?

Live Metal Bands & DJs

Tattoos by Owen

Raffle + Sweet Prizes

Stalls Selling Merch

New Dream of Cambodian Children Organization (NDCCO) is a non-profit organization located in Phneachey Village, on the outskirts of Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Founded in 2014 and officially registered in 2018 under Cambodian government number 2197, NDCCO provides free education, school meals, and vital community support to underprivileged children and families.

Every dollar raised at this event will go 100% to NDCCO, helping us continue our mission to uplift children and families in need.

Kick off this New Year by celebrating our community’s undying talent and altruism! See ya’ll in the mosh pit!

Sat Jan 11, from 8pm; RMB100, includes a raffle ticket

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Jan 11: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Sat Jan 11, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 15: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Wed Jan 15, 8.30pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Jan 17: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle from Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Jan 17, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Jan 18: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Sat Jan 18, 9.45pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 18 & 19: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Sat & Sun Jan 18 & 19, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 22: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Wed Jan 22, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Jan 23: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

There will also be a pre-show from Grace from 7pm.

Thu Jan 23, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 25: Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock. As well as Kurt and co, there will be the muwsic of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and more.

Sat Jan 25, 9pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Jan 31: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri Jan 31, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Feb 1: End of The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl is answering the call of Shanghai Swifties with a two-night celebration of Taylor Swift’s iconic discography.

As the Eras Tour comes to a close, this event is a tribute to her artistry, featuring hits spanning her entire career.

Ksenia, Kat, Grace, and Veta take the stage as Taylor, backed by the Red Stars Band and six dancers bringing dazzling choreography.

Whether you're a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for a night of stellar entertainment, this show promises unforgettable music, magic, and memories.

Sat Feb 1, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Feb 2: Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Sun Feb 2, 9.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

