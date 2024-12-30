  1. home
  2. Articles

We're Hiring: Intern for the Greater Bay Area

By That's, December 30, 2024

0 0

Calling all aspiring editors, writers, journalists, and bloggers!

Interested in gaining hands-on editorial and writing experience with a premier English-language media company? That’s and Urban Family magazines are seeking interns with a passion for journalism and social media to join our dedicated and dynamic team.

We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates with strong writing and reporting skills, a keen eye for detail, and an eagerness to learn.

Requirements

• Basic writing and reporting experience

• Excellent English writing skills, with a firm grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style

• Experience in creating and managing content for a blog, vlog or website

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, social media platforms (e.g., Facebook, Twitter/X, WeChat, Instagram, Weibo)

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, Adobe Photoshop or other image editing software (e.g., Lightroom, GIMP)

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, CapCut or other video editing software (e.g., Final Cut)

• Organized, detail-oriented, and able to meet deadlines

• Proficiency in Mandarin (writing, reading, speaking) is not required but is a plus

• Interns should be available to work a minimum of two days per week

Responsibilities

• Writing, copyediting, and fact-checking content for our websites, print magazines, and social media

• Researching and pitching story ideas

• Conducting interviews and liaising with relevant PR, event, and media contacts

• Representing That’s and Urban Family at events

What You’ll Gain

• Experience in online, mobile app, and print magazine publishing

• Insight into editorial production, digital content management, social media, photography, graphic design, and more

• Greater familiarity with the news publishing cycle and proper editorial judgment for both web and print

• Opportunities to attend networking, media, and PR events

• A portfolio of writing samples under your own byline

Interested in Applying?

Please send an email with your resume, cover letter, and three writing samples to Billy (billyjiang@thatsmags.com) with the subject line: 'Editorial Internship.'

Internship

more news

21 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

21 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

Art is a line around your thoughts.

T+ Dine: Healthy Drinks, Steak Offers, Cocktails + More!

T+ Dine: Healthy Drinks, Steak Offers, Cocktails + More!

Summer Feng, The Happy Monk, Mr. Rocky & ROCKYBRO

24 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

24 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.

Paddington & Sonic Return in Chinese Cinemas This January

Double the Joy in January!

Updated! Where to Celebrate New Year in Shenzhen

Let’s toast to making every moment count!

Updated! Where to Celebrate New Year in Guangzhou

Out with the old, in with the champagne!

Guangzhou's First Metro Loop Line Opens December 28

A major milestone in the city's transit network

China Announces Dates for 2025 'Two Sessions'

Mark your calendar for extra travel restrictions on March 5, 2025

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

LAST CALL! Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

China Announces Dates for 2025 'Two Sessions'

China Increases 2023 GDP by RMB3.369 Trillion

Where to Celebrate New Year in Guangzhou

4 Reasons to Visit The Shanghai EDITION this Festive Season

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

We're Hiring: Intern for the Greater Bay Area

We're Hiring: Intern for the Greater Bay Area

21 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

21 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

T+ Dine: Healthy Drinks, Steak Offers, Cocktails + More!

T+ Dine: Healthy Drinks, Steak Offers, Cocktails + More!

24 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

24 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

Paddington & Sonic Return in Chinese Cinemas This January

Paddington & Sonic Return in Chinese Cinemas This January

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives