We're Hiring: Intern for the Greater Bay Area

Calling all aspiring editors, writers, journalists, and bloggers!

Interested in gaining hands-on editorial and writing experience with a premier English-language media company? That’s and Urban Family magazines are seeking interns with a passion for journalism and social media to join our dedicated and dynamic team.

We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates with strong writing and reporting skills, a keen eye for detail, and an eagerness to learn.

Requirements

• Basic writing and reporting experience

• Excellent English writing skills, with a firm grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style

• Experience in creating and managing content for a blog, vlog or website

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, social media platforms (e.g., Facebook, Twitter/X, WeChat, Instagram, Weibo)

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, Adobe Photoshop or other image editing software (e.g., Lightroom, GIMP)

• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, CapCut or other video editing software (e.g., Final Cut)

• Organized, detail-oriented, and able to meet deadlines

• Proficiency in Mandarin (writing, reading, speaking) is not required but is a plus

• Interns should be available to work a minimum of two days per week

Responsibilities

• Writing, copyediting, and fact-checking content for our websites, print magazines, and social media

• Researching and pitching story ideas

• Conducting interviews and liaising with relevant PR, event, and media contacts

• Representing That’s and Urban Family at events

What You’ll Gain

• Experience in online, mobile app, and print magazine publishing

• Insight into editorial production, digital content management, social media, photography, graphic design, and more

• Greater familiarity with the news publishing cycle and proper editorial judgment for both web and print

• Opportunities to attend networking, media, and PR events

• A portfolio of writing samples under your own byline

Interested in Applying?

Please send an email with your resume, cover letter, and three writing samples to Billy (billyjiang@thatsmags.com) with the subject line: 'Editorial Internship.'