We're Hiring: Intern for the Greater Bay Area

Calling all aspiring editors, writers, journalists, and bloggers!
Interested in gaining hands-on editorial and writing experience with a premier English-language media company? That’s and Urban Family magazines are seeking interns with a passion for journalism and social media to join our dedicated and dynamic team.
We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates with strong writing and reporting skills, a keen eye for detail, and an eagerness to learn.
Requirements
• Basic writing and reporting experience
• Excellent English writing skills, with a firm grasp of spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style
• Experience in creating and managing content for a blog, vlog or website
• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, social media platforms (e.g., Facebook, Twitter/X, WeChat, Instagram, Weibo)
• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, Adobe Photoshop or other image editing software (e.g., Lightroom, GIMP)
• Familiarity with, or willingness to learn, CapCut or other video editing software (e.g., Final Cut)
• Organized, detail-oriented, and able to meet deadlines
• Proficiency in Mandarin (writing, reading, speaking) is not required but is a plus
• Interns should be available to work a minimum of two days per week
Responsibilities
• Writing, copyediting, and fact-checking content for our websites, print magazines, and social media
• Researching and pitching story ideas
• Conducting interviews and liaising with relevant PR, event, and media contacts
• Representing That’s and Urban Family at events
What You’ll Gain
• Experience in online, mobile app, and print magazine publishing
• Insight into editorial production, digital content management, social media, photography, graphic design, and more
• Greater familiarity with the news publishing cycle and proper editorial judgment for both web and print
• Opportunities to attend networking, media, and PR events
• A portfolio of writing samples under your own byline
Interested in Applying?
Please send an email with your resume, cover letter, and three writing samples to Billy (billyjiang@thatsmags.com) with the subject line: 'Editorial Internship.'
