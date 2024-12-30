Paddington & Sonic Return in Chinese Cinemas This January

This January, two beloved franchises are making their way back to Chinese cinemas: Paddington 3 will premiere on January 1, kicking off the new year with heartwarming adventure, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters shortly after, on January 10, bringing its high-speed antics to eager fans.

The Bear’s New Adventure

Everyone’s favorite marmalade-loving bear is back!



In Paddington 3, titled Paddington in Peru, the charming Peruvian bear embarks on a journey to reconnect with his Aunt Lucy while facing a new set of challenges that test his kindness and determination.

Returning are Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown and Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown, alongside Ben Whishaw’s endearing voice for Paddington.



As Paddington famously said in the first film, “If we’re kind and polite, the world will be right.”



Fans can expect more heartwarming family moments, humor, and lessons about kindness that resonate universally and all wrapped in an adventure that promises to captivate audiences of all ages.



The Fast and the Furious… But Funnier

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, reported as "the best of Paramount's Sonic Trilogy," picks up after the events of its predecessor, introducing more characters from the beloved video game series, including Shadow the Hedgehog.



With Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) rumored to make a jaw-dropping return, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles must work together to face their most formidable foes yet.



Audiences can look forward to action-packed scenes, laugh-out-loud moments, and emotional beats that promised to be both nostalgic for long-time fans and thrilling for newcomers.

Both franchises have enjoyed remarkable success in China, as the Paddington series has garnered immense love, with Paddington 2 earning over RMB200 million at the Chinese box office, thanks to its heartwarming story and universal charm.

Similarly, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 raced past RMB300 million in Chinese ticket sales, solidifying its place as a family-friendly favorite with its mix of humor, action, and endearing characters.

Whether it’s Paddington’s heartfelt adventures or Sonic’s electrifying speed, both films will leave audiences with smiles and remind us why we fell in love with them in the first place.

How to Book Tickets

Wondering how to grab your cinema tickets in China?

Two great options are the mini-programs for Taobao Film (淘票票) and Maoyan (猫眼), available on WeChat and Alipay.

Both platforms offer app language translation, making it much easier for users who prefer English interfaces to navigate and book tickets hassle-free.

Scan the QR codes to book via Taobao Film

Scan the QR codes to book via Maoyan

Now, grab your popcorn, book your tickets, and get ready to kick off the new year with these two iconic characters!

