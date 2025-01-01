13 Upcoming Live Shows This January in Shenzhen

Friday, January 3

Curvature-driven

Get ready for an electrifying DJ extravaganza at Curvature-driven, featuring Salty DJ from Berlin and WengWeng from Beijing! Salty DJ made a significant impact in 2022 when he debuted at a performance organized by Kulør Records at Berghain, quickly becoming a standout figure in the Berlin electronic music scene. His captivating sets have graced iconic venues such as Weltspiele, Tresor, RSO, and the famous party Mala Junta. Joining him is WengWeng, a pioneering electronic music artist from Beijing, who has been instrumental in promoting electronic music in China since the 90s, helping the genre gain early recognition in the country.



Price: from RMB90

January 3, from 10pm

For Tickets: via WeChat OILClubSZ

Oil Club, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路泰然大厦01层L1-11A

Saturday, January 4



Wasted Laika x WaChi



Wasted Laika, hailing from Beijing, is known for their frenetic and intense performance style, blending 20th-century music with high-density lyrics that captivate the audience with raw energy. Their music celebrates those who have been consumed and discarded in the celebration of life. WaChi, born in Dongguan, captures the essence of the young generation’s struggles, particularly through the lens of Dongguan female workers, while offering a voice to the disillusioned youth. Their sound continues to resonate with today’s crowd, challenging the entertainment mainstream with their bold, piercing croak that gives a release for the anxious and confused. Don’t miss this unforgettable collaboration live on stage!

Price: from RMB128

January 4, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, C-L2005A & C-L3002A, Area C, Sea World, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

Wednesday, January 8

Tiny Moving Parts

From the heart of Minnesota, Tiny Moving Parts brings their emo-inspired sound to the stage. With 9 full-length albums under their belt, this trio is known for their prolific output and emotional intensity. Their music is characterized by twinkling guitar riffs, energetic rhythm changes, and emotionally charged lyrics. With a style that blends fast-paced melodies and powerful, raw vocals, Tiny Moving Parts is ready to deliver a performance that’s both intense and deeply personal.



Price: from RMB180

January 8, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Thursday, January 9

Kerman

Kerman is a singer and producer from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur region and one of the greatest flamenco guitarists in China. In 1993, Kerman started 'Puppet,' Xinjiang’s first rock band. In 1998, he and other musicians founded the popular flamenco band 'A-Fan-Ti,' whose albums have been well received by both professionals and the public. As his band’s lead guitar player, Kerman has become one of the greatest guitarists of China and has successfully integrated flamenco music with Uyghur traditional music to create his own unique style.



Price: from RMB158

January 9, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Friday, January 10



MONKEY MAJIK

MONKEY MAJIK, a hybrid band from Canada and Japan, creates a unique fusion of Chinese traditional music, rock, and soul. With their international sound that blends Eastern and Western influences, their music feels both fresh and comfortably familiar. Their lyrics, sung in both Japanese and English, weave together two languages seamlessly, making it almost hard to tell that you’re listening to a Japanese song unless you pay close attention. MONKEY MAJIK bridges cultures through its innovative music, offering an experience that is as globally inclusive as it is sonically engaging.

Price: from RMB380

January 10, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719



HOU LIVE X Mixc cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan Nan Lu, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

GreenBang



GreenBang is a symbol of souls meeting, a name that the members of the band created themselves, representing the connection they share. But the true meaning of GreenBang emerges when that touch of green, as it flows into the vast ocean, retains its unique color, capturing the essence of individuality. Formed in early 2023 in Wuhan, GreenBang is a band that resists being confined by genre definitions, instead focusing on evoking emotions and painting vivid pictures through their music. With their innovative approach, they bring an eclectic mix of sounds that resonate with listeners on a deep, emotional level, delivering a truly immersive experience.

Price: from RMB59

January 10, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Saturday, January 11



Tysa

In Russian, Tysa means 'party,' and since its formation in 2020, Tysa has become the epitome of raw Russian music and distinctive party vibes. The band is not just a group; it’s a collective force that rallies its fans every time a gathering is called. Tysa has taken over stages, delivering electrifying performances that immerse audiences in an unparalleled experience. Their music unites people, energizing them to dance, celebrate, and live the moment, creating an atmosphere where every beat becomes part of the party’s pulse.

Price: from RMB159

January 11, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

TAIYI



TAIYI, the multi-talented music producer, singer-songwriter, and arranger, is making waves in the music industry. With over 110 original tracks released in just two years, and a daily stream count reaching 8 million, he's earned the title of 'music production genius.' His songs span genres from folk and electronic to pop, rock, and rap, making him one of the most versatile and exciting talents in the Mandopop scene today. Join him for an unforgettable night of diverse and dynamic music that showcases his unique artistry and boundless creativity.



Price: from RMB220

January 11, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/16513113

Bo Live Qianhai, No.2061 Tinghai Da Dao, Qianhai, Nanshan 南山区南山街道前海听海大道2061号

Sunday, January 12

Vanconin

Vanconin, a dream-pop band from Shenzhen, emerged in 2024 with a passion for blending traditional styles with modern sounds. The band’s name, Vanconin, is a play on the phrase '煩可寧' (literally 'to soothe the restless'), reflecting their mission to offer comfort to the urban soul. Through their unique blend of dream-pop and Cantonese music, Vanconin seeks to calm the chaotic minds of city dwellers, providing a much-needed emotional refuge with every note they play. Their sound offers a gentle escape from the noise of daily life, inviting listeners to find peace and solace in their music.



Price: from RMB69

January 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

tricot



Celebrating 15 years of musical excellence, tricot is a math rock band that has caused a stir worldwide. Known for their exceptional musicianship and distinctive arrangements, tricot brings a unique energy to the stage with their intense, dynamic performances. Their sweet yet explosive vocals paired with literarily rich and intellectually charged lyrics create a perfect blend of emotion and reason. Over the years, they’ve built a reputation for their intricate rhythms and catchy yet complex compositions, making them one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the math rock genre.

Price: from RMB280

January 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719



HOU LIVE X Mixc cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan Nan Lu, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

Wednesday, January 15

Cody・Lee

Formed in 2018 by university classmates, Cody・Lee (李) is a band based in Tokyo that has garnered attention for their high-quality music. With their own label, Sakuramachi Records, founded in 2020, the band’s sound resonates with fans of Japanese rock and beyond. Their honest and bold approach to local realities and fantasies has struck a chord with listeners, capturing the essence of Japanese culture while appealing to a global audience.

Price: from RMB140

January 15, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Friday, January 17



Simon Doty

Born in the wilderness of Western Canada, Simon Doty is a self-taught sound engineer and producer with a deep understanding of both music creation and engineering. After years of perfecting his sound and rising through the underground music scene, Doty made his breakthrough with the release of his debut album Universal Language in 2023 on Anjunadeep. With a style that blends gritty analog synths, mesmerizing melodies, and powerful energy, Simon has carved out a distinctive space in the music world. His signature sound has earned him recognition among the most respected producers in the industry, and his global 60+ tour shows have captivated audiences everywhere.

Price: from RMB109

January 17, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

