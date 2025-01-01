8 Upcoming Live Shows This January in Guangzhou

Recommended
The Mammoths
Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.
Scan the QR Code for Tickets
Price: RMB800
January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm
The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫
Friday, January 3, Friday
Fest 2025
Join us for Fest 2025 at Guangzhou's most authentic live house, SD, where music truly awakens your ears. Launched in 2023 with the mission to showcase fresh talent, Fest has become a beloved series among music enthusiasts. This year, Fest 2025 will kick off with the all-new 'Fest' music plan, presenting a two-day indoor mini-festival from January 3 to 4, featuring two stages of performances. Breaking genre boundaries, this event will bring together young musicians and bands, offering an exciting and diverse experience that celebrates the power of live music.
Price: Free Entry
January 3, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515
SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207
Wasted Laika x WaChi
Wasted Laika, hailing from Beijing, is known for their frenetic and intense performance style, blending 20th-century music with high-density lyrics that captivate the audience with raw energy. Their music celebrates those who have been consumed and discarded in the celebration of life. WaChi, born in Dongguan, captures the essence of the young generation’s struggles, particularly through the lens of Dongguan female workers, while offering a voice to the disillusioned youth. Their sound continues to resonate with today’s crowd, challenging the entertainment mainstream with their bold, piercing croak that gives a release for the anxious and confused. Don’t miss this unforgettable collaboration live on stage!
Price: from RMB128
January 3, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006
For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284
MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼
Saturday, January 4
Huun-Huur-Tu
Originating from the Republic of Tuva, Huun-Huur-Tu is a legendary group that represents the art of throat singing and is considered one of the finest in the world of global music. Known as 'the most natural sound that penetrates the soul,' the band has collaborated with musical legends like Frank Zappa and Ry Cooder. The name Huun-Huur-Tu literally means 'the rays of the sun divided into bundles at sunrise and sunset,' a poetic reflection of their connection to the beauty of nature. As pioneers in Tuva’s musical culture, they bring the haunting soundscapes of throat singing, whistling, and vocal harmonies to life, embodying the essence of Tuva’s folk music.
Price: from RMB280
January 4, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821
ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号
The Will On Kill
2024 marks a decade of relentless creativity for The Will On Kill! Over the past ten years, this influential band has released 6 albums/EPs, featuring numerous fan-favorite tracks that have become timeless classics. This special anniversary performance will showcase the band’s most outstanding creations, celebrating their journey with a powerful mix of hard-hitting rock and memorable melodies.
Price: from RMB130
January 4, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533
For Reservations: +86-13751833027
Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓
Thursday, January 9
Tiny Moving Parts
From the heart of Minnesota, Tiny Moving Parts brings their emo-inspired sound to the stage. With 9 full-length albums under their belt, this trio is known for their prolific output and emotional intensity. Their music is characterized by twinkling guitar riffs, energetic rhythm changes, and emotionally charged lyrics. With a style that blends fast-paced melodies and powerful, raw vocals, Tiny Moving Parts is ready to deliver a performance that’s both intense and deeply personal.
Price: from RMB180
January 9, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515
SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207
Sunday, January 12
TAIYI
TAIYI, the multi-talented music producer, singer-songwriter, and arranger, is making waves in the music industry. With over 110 original tracks released in just two years, and a daily stream count reaching 8 million, he's earned the title of 'music production genius.' His songs span genres from folk and electronic to pop, rock, and rap, making him one of the most versatile and exciting talents in the Mandopop scene today. Join him for an unforgettable night of diverse and dynamic music that showcases his unique artistry and boundless creativity.
Price: from RMB220
January 12, from 7.30pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533
For Reservations: +86-13751833027
Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓
Thursday, January 16
Cody・Lee
Formed in 2018 by university classmates, Cody・Lee (李) is a band based in Tokyo that has garnered attention for their high-quality music. With their own label, Sakuramachi Records, founded in 2020, the band’s sound resonates with fans of Japanese rock and beyond. Their honest and bold approach to local realities and fantasies has struck a chord with listeners, capturing the essence of Japanese culture while appealing to a global audience.
Price: from RMB140
January 16, from 8pm
For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515
SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments