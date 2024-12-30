24 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

I am Rooted, But I Flow

German artist Axel Kasseböhmer's solo debut in Asia, titled Qi Lü (or 'I am rooted, but I flow'), explores his final landscape series inspired by Lake Walchensee. Reflecting on the contemplative power of nature, Kasseböhmer's works resonate with Eastern 'scholar's rocks' tradition, linking Western landscape art with Eastern 'Shanshui' philosophy. This exhibition creates a meditative space, inviting viewers to journey as both travelers within miniature landscapes and observers of the German Alps, experiencing art through the intertwined lenses of East and West.



Until January 5, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

'Unlimited Growth' New Generation Youth Art Exhibition

Embrace the limitless potential of the new generation of artists in this exciting exhibition that explores the theme of 'Unlimited Growth.' Featuring works from eight emerging Shenzhen-based artists, the exhibition delves into a variety of artistic mediums, including oil paintings, watercolors, prints, mixed media, and installations. Through these pieces, the artists express their unique perspectives on growth, creativity, and the expansion of artistic boundaries.

Until January 8, 2025

Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Lu, Luohu 罗湖区南极路6号罗湖美术馆

Near Exit A, Hubei Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5

WANG Ziwu Solo Exhibition



Dive into the world of Wang Ziwu, a master of contemporary Chinese painting and a representative figure of the Chang’an School. Known for his distinct style, Wang excels in portraiture, flowers and birds, landscapes, and calligraphy. This exhibition presents Wang’s contributions to modern Chinese art, celebrating his artistic journey since he moved to Shenzhen in 1985, where he has greatly influenced the city’s cultural landscape.

Until January 12, 2025

One Bay Art Center, 7/F, Building t7, South District, No.1 Shenzhen Bay, No.3008 Zhongxin Lu, Nanshan 南山区中心路3008号深圳湾1号南区t7栋7楼

Near Talent Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 13

A New Message Just In



'A New Message Just In' shows artworks from students at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. The size of their works is similar to that of postcards or letters. They solidly record the emotions and states that the artists want to express in the present. They are waiting, patiently, for us to open them. These winter letters are small yet full of warm emotions. Entering each small painting is like stepping into a winter day in the South: enjoy that first fresh air after you push the door, please hold on to the fleeting impression of that moment.



Until January 27, 2025

1979 Gallery, L1/F, Sea World Culture and Art Center, Nanshan 南山区海上世界文化艺术中心一楼 1979画廊

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Li Xiangqun Solo Exhibition

Experience the powerful works of Li Xiangqun, a renowned Chinese sculptor, in his first solo exhibition. Through a series of six narrative units, the exhibition explores Li’s journey in contemporary sculpture and presents a multi-dimensional artistic world. His works challenge conventional notions, offering a profound reflection on human experience and the role of sculpture in contemporary art.

Until February 16, 2025

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Mementos



The exhibition meticulously curates the museum's exquisite collection of artworks, photographs, letters, and an array of archival materials, offering a comprehensive retrospective of the vibrant interactions and exchanges between SZAM and artists nationwide since the era of reform and opening up. It commemorates the pivotal role of these artists in bolstering the cultural fabric of the special economic zone, vividly portraying Shenzhen's spirit of freedom, its passionate embrace of innovation, and its magnetic allure. We are confident that visitors will find profound enrichment and inspiration through their engagement with this exceptional exhibition.



Until February 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu 罗湖区爱国路东湖一街32号东湖公园内

'Order & Symbiosis' Hungarian Female Art Joint Exhibition

The duo exhibition features two prominent Hungarian female artists. This exhibition not only celebrates the cultural exchange between the two nations but also underlines the museum’s dedication to fostering and promoting Female Art in both China and Hungary. This exhibition showcases the works of the these two artists, exploring diverse artistic media and forms of expression. Their creations delve into themes of women's multifaceted identities, emotional landscapes, and profound connections with nature and the inner self.



Until February 23, 2025

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田深南大道9013号

Near Exit C, OCT Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Natural By Design



Discover the harmony between nature and design in this thought-provoking exhibition. It goes beyond traditional design concepts, focusing on a sustainable approach to art and ecology. The works featured explore the intricate balance of humanity, nature, and society, creating a visual experience that promotes a more connected and sustainable future. With its meaningful visual forms, this exhibition provides insight into innovative solutions for a harmonious world.

Until February 23, 2025

OCAT B10, North District, OCT-Loft, Nanshan 南山区华侨城创意文化园北区OCAT B10馆

Near Exit B, Qiaocheng North Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Givernisme



Marking the South China debut of a solo artist exhibition at an art museum, 'Givernisme' features over 50 captivating photographic works by Jean-Francois Rauzier, a pioneer in immersive photography. Celebrating 150 years of Impressionism, Rauzier's series inspired by Monet's garden in Giverny, a result of his artist residency at Monet's estate, captures the romantic essence of Impressionism. Step into Rauzier's vision of an infinite, dreamlike landscape that transcends dimensions, inviting viewers into a vibrant world of Impressionist beauty.



Until February 23, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Refined Radiance of Imperial Porcelain

China's world-renowned ceramic artistry shines in the Refined Radiance of Imperial Porcelain exhibition, showcasing masterpieces from the Kangxi, Yongzheng, and Qianlong reigns from the Liaoning Provincial Museum collection. Focusing on these exquisite Qing Dynasty imperial porcelains, the exhibition highlights China's enduring cultural symbol of porcelain, reflecting its historical journey from royal courts to global admiration.



Until February 23, 2025

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Blue Horizon

Dive into the exhibition, a vibrant celebration of the synergy between humanity and the ocean. Explore the intersection of art, environmental conservation, and sustainable design at Shenzhen's Futian Art Museum. This immersive experience showcases the works of 22 artists, highlighting the centuries-old coexistence between humans and the sea and urging us to safeguard our blue planet. Join us for a journey that transforms viewers into active guardians of ecology and resonates with the UN's call to protect our Earth, our home.



Until February 28, 2025

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian 木星美术馆福田区福田保税区蓝花道6号

POMPEI



The world's first cinematic large-scale digital art exhibition, created by an international team, is making its debut with over 30 4K projectors. The exhibition offers ultra-high-definition visuals with high frame rates and precision, presenting an immersive multi-sensory experience that harmonizes visuals and music across multiple screens. Visitors can explore a multi-dimensional space that captures the light and shadow of sunrises and sunsets on the streets. Developed by European audiovisual giant GEDEON, the exhibition features a 360° VR experience—a breathtaking journey back to pre-eruption Pompeii, where you can explore magnificent courtyards and ancient homes while touching the restored treasures brought to life.



Until March 3, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区蛇口望海路1187号海上世界文化艺术中心

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Yang Yong Solo Exhibition

Explore the dynamic works of Yang Yong, a visionary artist who has been at the forefront of urbanization and globalization. Since his move to Shenzhen in the early '90s, Yang has broken boundaries in both his artistic techniques and conceptual frameworks. This solo exhibition showcases over 100 pieces spanning 30 years, including his latest works in photography, painting, and mixed media, providing insight into his unique creative journey and artistic evolution.

Until March 7, 2025

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian 福田区福中路184号

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Love Letter



Unlock the artistic world of Nana Ouyang. Immerse in over 50 works that span graffiti, sculpture, installation, and video, all reflecting her unique creative vision and collaboration with four artists. Journey through a romantic narrative that combines music, art, and personal storytelling, offering a respite from the fast pace of life and an exploration of Nana Ouyang's artistic evolution and her observations on the times, regions, and collective identities. Experience the fusion of music and visual art that promises to be both enchanting and thought-provoking.



Until March 9, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Art and Experimentations

Step into the future of tech-driven art with this innovative exhibition featuring four groundbreaking art forms from leading artists in China and France. The show highlights the intersection of art and technology — featuring artificial intelligence, biology, space exploration, and virtual art — to explore how these futuristic themes shape the evolution of contemporary art. Through the lens of algorithmic revolution, the exhibition delves into the impact of these artistic explorations on the future of art.

Until March 11, 2025

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Lu, Futian 福田区福中路184号

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Here Unfolds the Beauty



This exhibition carefully selects and displays bookplates with Chinese cultural elements from the collection of Shenzhen Art Museum. These works are all acquired from the '7th National Bookplate Exhibition' held by Shenzhen Art Museum in 1998. More than 100 bookplates involve a wide range of Chinese cultural elements, showing the meaningful oriental charm from different perspectives such as flowers, birds, insects, fish, architectural landscapes, stone inscriptions, New Year pictures, paper cutting, and legends.



Until March 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

The Path of Integration

Journey through the history of the Xianbei people in this captivating exhibition that features 163 rare artifacts from four prominent museums. The exhibit showcases artifacts like gold jewelry, stone tools, and clay figurines, reflecting the development of Xianbei civilization over time. These artifacts bring to life the rich culture and history of the Xianbei people, offering a window into a long-lost civilization.

Until March 23, 2025

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Dadao, Nanshan 南山区南山大道2093号

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

History of Chinese Mathematical Culture



Explore the rich history of Chinese mathematical culture in this fascinating exhibition, which showcases 236 pieces of ancient calculating tools from different historical periods. The exhibit focuses on how ancient Chinese mathematicians used these tools for practical applications and problem-solving in daily life. Discover the evolution of Chinese mathematics and the wisdom encapsulated in these tools of calculation.

Until March 30, 2025

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中3路深圳市民中心A区

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Ming and Qing Dynasties Portraits Exhibition



Step back into the grandeur of the Ming and Qing Dynasties with this exhibition showcasing 131 pieces of portraiture from the Palace Museum and Shenzhen Museum collections. These portraits, ranging from imperial portraits to scholarly gatherings, offer a glimpse into the culture and society of the time. The exhibition provides a thorough look at the development and transformation of portraiture in China during these dynasties.

Until March 30, 2025

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中3路深圳市民中心A区

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

20th-Century Asia Female Art

He Xiangning Art Museum presents a thematic exhibition of 20th-century Asian female paintings from its collection, showcasing 32 representative works/sets of female art from the 1980s to the present. The works cover a wide range of media, including Chinese painting, oil painting, watercolor, paper cutting, sculpture, video, installation, and more. These female artists come from diverse and representative backgrounds in terms of upbringing, education, age, and geographical location, resulting in works that are distinctive and full of individuality. It is not difficult to find that as a group, they have unique thoughts and expressions on issues related to their inner worlds, national cultural memories, and female identity and body.



January 2025 - March 2025

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田深南大道9013号

Near Exit C, OCT Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

At the Edge of Fate



Meet a global art icon, painting space with 'lines,' shattering static exhibition norms. With over 400 shows, she redefines watercolor art, blending tradition with innovation. Her work, a vibrant tapestry of Guangdong's artistic renaissance, invites audiences to a dynamic visual feast, celebrating the evolution of a timeless medium.



Until March 30, 2025

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian 木星美术馆福田区福田保税区蓝花道6号

Bonjour la Ligne

Enter the whimsical world of Serge Bloch, a French master of illustration, in this immersive exhibition. Through 86 illustrations and unique installations and ceramics, Bloch’s playful characters, guided by a long red line, will take you on a journey into his distinctive universe. The exhibition brings his illustrated world to life and offers a complete immersive experience, making you feel as though you’ve stepped directly into a storybook.

Until April 6, 2025

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

Enjoyable Journey After Passing Great Hurdles in Life



In celebration of the 105th anniversary of Song Wenzhi's birth, the Shenzhen Art Museum holds the "Enjoyable Journey After Passing Great Hurdles in Life" as part of the Exhibition Series of "Eminent Artists in Shenzhen." This special exhibition not only showcases Song Wenzhi's artistic achievements and masterpieces in different periods but also highlights his unique connection with Shenzhen.



January 1 - April 6, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



Permanent Exhibition

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中3路深圳市民中心A区

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

