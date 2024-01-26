21 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

Curated Art Collections from the 16th to 20th Century

Embark on a journey through time with this curated art exhibition, which spans 16th to 20th-century treasures. Featuring over 300 pieces from prestigious institutions like the Palace Museum and Hong Kong Two-Yi Museum, the exhibition highlights the delicate artistry of Chinese jewelry and the dazzling luxury of European masterpieces. Explore the aesthetic dialogue between East and West, and admire the timeless beauty of these historical gems.

From January 1 to June 2, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the 'Dream in Paris' exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



Until January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6楼

The New Look of Pottery

Embark on a creative exploration at the School of Arts and Crafts, GAFA’s pottery exhibition. Featuring work from students in the Ceramic and Architecture course, this exhibition blends art and technology, showcasing innovative designs and applications. The works present the exciting future of ceramics and architecture, highlighting the intersection of creative and technical skill.

Until January 5, 2025

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe 天河区员村程介西大田基南10号尚榕美术馆

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC



In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 10, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Mountain and Sean Fantasy

Immerse yourself in the mystical world of 'Mountain and Sea,' where ancient landscapes meet virtual realms. This contemporary art exhibition explores the shifting relationship between humans and nature in the post-industrial virtual age. With a focus on time and space, the exhibition presents an experience that crosses the boundaries of reality and fantasy, offering a multi-dimensional perspective on our world.

Until January 12, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

Bodies in the Classroom

Numerous studies and explorations about the body have been conducted throughout history, but they often encounter various taboos, whether in China or elsewhere. Although the body has gained further manifested in modern society, it has frequently become controversial due to political, customary, ethical, and other factors. In the context of Chinese art academies, it was the 'nude model' controversy that initially caused social uproar because of the body. As a necessary part of the professional art curriculum, nude model sketching suffered criticism even throughout the 20th century at different times. Of course, the 'body' we mean here does not equate to 'nudity,' though nudity undeniably serves as a social yardstick in discussing this issue.



Until January 19, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

Zero - LIU Qinghe Works Exhibition

Delve into the minimalist and innovative world of Liu Qinghe, a pivotal figure in contemporary Chinese ink art. Known for his commitment to the core of creation, Liu challenges conventional categorization. Through a simple yet profound approach, his works convey deep philosophical reflection and evoke emotions that are difficult to express. His 'Zero' exhibition invites viewers to engage with the pure essence of art.

Until January 20, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

One Way Ashore, a Thousand Channels



This exhibition gathers 16 artists who reimagine the sea’s myths, mysteries, and maritime history through diverse media. From the legendary pirate Cheung Po Tsai to deities, monsters, and sea rituals, it blurs the line between past legends and modern challenges. Dive into an artistic seascape that swirls with tales of pirates, deities, and shifting oceans, inviting viewers on a journey through constructed islands and deep-sea imagination.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Birthmark

Artist Yin Kanbao’s 'Birthmark' examines memories of a disappearing agrarian life and its lasting imprint on our world. Through mixed media—painting, installation, performance, and video—Yin reflects on social connections and the scars of change. This project turns personal experience into a universal parable, questioning our ties to a land that has both nurtured and transformed us, and prompting us to consider what traces remain.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Imprints of the Great Qin



This exhibition features 200 Qin dynasty seals from the Xi’an Chinese Calligraphy Art Museum, offering a rare glimpse into the bureaucratic, artistic, and cultural facets of the Qin Empire. Through these seals, visitors can explore how the first unified Chinese empire used seals to convey its power, organization, and artistic identity. The exhibit sheds light on the influence of Qin’s meticulous administrative system and its long-lasting impact on Chinese civilization.



Until February 13, 2025

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan Si Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区中山四路316号

Han Meilin Art Exhibition

Experience the masterpieces of Han Meilin, a trailblazer in the fields of painting, calligraphy, sculpture, design, and public art. Renowned for his contributions to traditional Chinese culture, he is a prominent figure in ceramics and folk art innovation. His iconic works, including the 2008 Beijing Olympics mascot 'Fuwa,' the China International Airlines logo, and various zodiac stamps, have made him a household name. Don’t miss the chance to explore the creativity and legacy of this visionary artist.

Until February 16, 2025

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Exhibition of Armenian Cultural Treasures of the 18th - 20th Centuries: Collection of the Yerevan History Museum



Step into the ancient world of Armenia and explore its rich cultural heritage, from the legends of Noah’s Ark to its legacy along the Silk Road. This exhibition from the Yerevan History Museum transports you to a land of mystery and history, revealing the timeless beauty of Armenia’s 18th-20th century treasures.



Until February 16, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Sailing from Central China

The exhibition showcases the exquisite Gongxian ceramics and their journey across the seas. Experience the vibrant culture and craftsmanship of the Tang Dynasty through 131 rare artifacts. Dive into the legacy of Chinese ceramics and the spirit of the Maritime Silk Road.



Until March 9, 2025

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8 Huashi Yi Lu, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu 番禺区大学城华师一路8号广州市文物考古研究院

Encountering Whang Tong



In 1774, a young man adjusted his belongings, took one last glance at the bustling Huangpu Port, steadied himself, and boarded a ship bound for Britain. Little did this ordinary traveler know that this journey into the unknown would turn him into a 'celebrity' across the ocean, leaving behind traces that modern historians and botanists would study and savor for generations.



Until March 12, 2025

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Jie, Miaotou, Huangpu

Miscellaneous Notes of the West

Discover the captivating artistic journey to the West as GMoA showcases the works of Lingnan School of Painting artists who journeyed to Southwest and Northwest China. Through their sketching expeditions, these artists developed unique styles that would become integral to 20th-century Chinese art. This exhibition highlights their powerful depictions of the West, marking an important chapter in Chinese art history.

Until March 16, 2025

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Timeless Masterpieces



Mechanical clocks not only opened doors to China but also influenced the local trade and manufacturing of timepieces. This exhibition unveils the unique appeal of Western clocks adapted to Chinese tastes, offering a glimpse into different eras. Step into a journey through time, where these clocks stand as enduring symbols, bridging cultures and eras.



Until April 6, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Unveiling Leonardo da Vinci



In collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture, Unveiling Leonardo da Vinci brings to China several rare historical texts related to the great master’s work, along with a digitally restored version of The Last Supper. This exhibition uses advanced digital restoration techniques to recreate missing sections and vibrant colors, presenting a 1:1 high-definition reproduction of the iconic painting. Additionally, the exhibition explores da Vinci’s complex geometric illustrations from The Divine Proportion, transformed into physical installations for an immersive experience. Dive into the geometric world through the eyes of this 'renaissance genius.'



Until April 20, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Emerging Woodblock Printing and Guangdong Printmaking

Step into the emerging world of printmaking with works created by 11 artists between the 1930s and the founding of the People's Republic of China. This exhibition covers an important period in Chinese modern printmaking, during which the art form made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, capturing societal movements and evolving artistic trends. Discover the emotional impact and power of woodblock prints from this era.

Until May 31, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Across the West of China

Zhuang Xueben was a native of Shanghai. He worked as a special photographer for the Shanghai pictorials The Young Companion (《良友》), Zhonghua（《中华》）, and Shun Pao ( 《申报》; Shen Bao）. He was an outstanding pioneer of modern Chinese visual anthropology and an excellent photographic artist, and his photographs' historical significance and cultural quality are undoubtedly something to be truly proud of in the history of Chinese photography. During the period of 1934-1942, Zhuang set off for multiple field trips to ethnic minorities’ habitation in Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces, and took more than ten thousand photographs and wrote nearly a million words of research reports, travelogues and diaries, leaving us a credible visual archive and survey for the history of China's ethnic minorities.



Until May 31, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

All in the New Year Dreams

The folk art is rooted in the soil of folk culture, and its natural and vivid language to express the simplest spiritual demands and life aspirations of people makes it the cultural root of the Chinese nation. Benefiting from the unique and prosperous folk culture in Guangdong, GDMoA has been focusing on the collection and research of folk art with an open and inclusive academic attitude since its inception and has accumulated a considerable number of fine folk art that covers the major varieties. On the occasion of the opening of our museum’s new site, as well as the coming Spring Festival, GDMoA curates this exhibition to tell the stories that are impressive, lovely and respectable.

Until May 31, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

The Pace of Times: Collection from Guangdong Museum of Art



The exhibition showcases over 150 outstanding pieces from its collection. Through a comprehensive exploration of social life and cultural thought, these works reflect the development of both the people’s lives and their spiritual landscape in 20th-century China. The exhibition highlights the societal realities of the time while serving as a microcosm of the evolution of Chinese art. This collection invites both scholars and the public to engage in a deeper discussion about the trajectory of modern Chinese art in the 20th century.



Until May 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

