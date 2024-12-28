Updated! Where to Celebrate New Year in Guangzhou

Recommended



Francesco Yabe New Year's Party



Ring in 2025 in style at Francesco Yabe's Countdown Party! From 9.30 pm to midnight, enjoy a vibrant celebration with free-flowing Aperol Spritz and 7 other drinks, accompanied by the energetic beats of DJ Marcy. Get ready for exciting games, a thrilling lottery, and a fantastic view of the Canton Tower. Let's come together to celebrate the start of a brand-new year in unforgettable fashion!

Price: from RMB198

December 31, 9.30pm - midnight

Francesco Yabe, Ground Floor Park Entrance, Building F, GTLand Plaza Autumn, Tianhe 天河区高德置地秋广场一楼公园广场侧

New Year’s Eve Party at Yoting

Kick off 2025 with a New Year’s Eve Party at Yoting! On December 31, starting at 6pm, indulge in 12-hour smoked American BBQ paired with a wide selection of craft beers. Enjoy a cozy live show with your dinner, followed by an energetic DJ and dance performances from 9pm, leading up to the exciting countdown at midnight. Every guest will receive a complimentary glass of champagne to celebrate the new year!



December 31, from 6pm

Yoting, Shop 103-104, Ground Floor, Building R7, Agile Plaza, Nancun, Panyu 番禺区南村镇敏捷广场R7栋1楼103-104铺

Mr. Rocky New Year's Eve Party



Celebrate in style at Mr. Rocky’s New Year’s Eve Party! Enjoy exclusive gifts with every purchase over RMB380 (limited quantity, first come, first served), and a chance to win a grand prize in our exciting countdown raffle. Enjoy free photo opportunities throughout the night, and don’t miss the international band and DJ performances that will keep the energy high all evening. Join us for an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and surprises as we welcome the new year!



December 31, 2024

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, No.6-7, Area B, Zhujiang Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Mr. Rocky Taigucang Wharf, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号



Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

New Year Celebration at LOGIS Pub & Grill



LOGIS Pub & Grill is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year celebration! With a special festive menu, enjoy an atmosphere filled with candlelight, fresh flowers, and hot mulled wine. Live musicians will set the mood, while a photographer captures your memories with complimentary photos. Embrace the holiday spirit with thoughtful New Year gifts, making this celebration even more magical. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of joy and cheer!



December 31, 2024

Price: from RMB988

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B

Party Offers at Perry's



Join the ultimate party experience at Perry's! Established in 2011 in Shanghai, Perry's now boasts 33 locations, each offering a unique and diverse party atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a lively celebration at the Huachenghui store, a classy cigar bar experience at Sinopec, a must-visit spot at Taikoo Warehouse, or a hip-hop vibe at the Gangding location, Perry delivers something different every time. Enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, whiskey, wine, and more, with special party packages starting from just RMB38.8. Plus, unlimited cocktails and beer tickets available! Don’t miss out — come and create unforgettable memories at Perry's!



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Perry's Sinopec Tower, 3/F, Sinopec Tower, Tianhe 天河区中石化大厦3楼For Reservations: +86-19927400440

Perry's Mall of the World, Unit G126, North District, Mall of the World, Tianhe 天河区花城汇北区下沉广场G126铺For Reservations: +86-19927409551

Perry's Hongmei, 2/F, No.61 Hongmei Lu, Haizhu海珠区红梅路61号2楼Perry's酒吧 For Reservations: +86-19927419736

Perry's Gangding, 3/F, 236 Shopping Mall, Tianhe 天河区236号236购物中心3楼Perry's酒吧 For Reservations: +86-19927423153

Perry's Airport Road, 3/F, Zhengyang Tower, Qifu Lu, Baiyun 白云区齐富路正阳大厦3楼 Perry's For Reservations: +86-19927432591

Perry's Taikoo Wharf, No.139 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路139号自编2号中船汇2栋1楼 For Reservations: +86-19927412750

Food & Drink



Rock and Roll Countdown at The Embassy

Join us for the ultimate Rock and Roll Countdown at The Embassy! Enjoy live music from an exciting live band and take part in a lucky draw for a chance to win amazing prizes! Indulge in free-flow bubbles for just RMB168 and toast to the new year in style. Let’s rock into 2025 with great music, fun, and unforgettable memories!



December 31, from 10.30pm

The Embassy, Unit 88-90, Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区清风路广粤天地88-90

Countdown Party at The Happy Monk Kingold



Ring in 2025 with your friends at The Happy Monk Kingold! Enjoy live music, delicious food and drinks, and a festive vibe throughout the night. Highlights include complimentary shots to toast the new year, live performances to keep the energy high, and a midnight countdown to celebrate the arrival of the new year together!



December 31, from 5.30pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, 62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

New Year’s Eve at Rangoli Panyu

Start the new year with a fresh beginning at Rangoli Restaurant, Panyu branch. We’re hosting a New Year’s Eve Dinner Party on December 31, offering a night of delicious food and great company. Celebrate with us and make this transition into 2025 a memorable one. Book your seats now and be part of the celebration!



December 31, from 8pm

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2/F, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Jie, Panyu 番禺区东环街金山谷创意七街10号80栋204铺

2025 Countdown Party at The Happy Monk Lumina



What’s better than ringing in the New Year with your friends at The Happy Monk Lumina? Enjoy festive live music, delicious food and drinks, and a breathtaking view of the Pearl River. The party will feature complimentary shots to toast to 2025, live DJ performances to keep the vibes high all night long, and a midnight countdown to welcome the new year together. Make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable with great music, great company, and incredible views!



For Reservations: +86-13416340624

December 31, 10pm - 1am (next day)

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区侨光西路11号星寰国际商业中心5楼

NYE Countdown at Richkat



Countdown to the New Year at Richkat! Have you decided how to celebrate? Join us at Richkat for the ultimate countdown experience! Enjoy our signature craft beers, and don’t miss our special wine on tap and mulled wine, perfect for keeping the holiday spirit alive. There’s no better way to ring in the new year than with great drinks, delicious bites, and an unforgettable countdown. Reserve your spot now and let’s welcome 2025 together!



Available from now to January 1, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

New Year Countdown Party at Cages



Kick off 2025 with a bang at Cages! Enjoy FREE entry and a night filled with excitement, including a live DJ, performances, and a countdown screen to help you ring in the new year. Plus, there will be prize giveaways throughout the night! Join us on December 31 from 9pm till late for an unforgettable celebration. Table packages are available, so don’t wait — reserve yours now for an amazing night of fun!



December 31, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

New Year's Eve Party at Hooley's



Join the longest-running New Year’s Eve party at Hooley’s Guangzhou! Celebrate with live music from The Vibe and DJ Nando spinning tunes between and after the live sets. Enjoy great deals on sparkling wine and New Year cocktails, and indulge in Hooley’s full food menu, available for dinner until 1am. Don’t miss out on the chance to ring in 2025 with great music, food, and a lively atmosphere at one of the city’s best parties, celebrating since 2007!



December 31, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

New Year's Eve Menu at Morton's Grille



Celebrate the holidays with a perfect New Year's Eve Menu at Morton’s Grille. Savor wonderful food and fine wine with a stunning river view, creating a memorable experience this festive season. The New Year's Eve menu is available in two seating sections, priced at RMB808 per person.



Price: from RMB808/person with 10% service charge

December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

New Year Set Dinner at Le Hachoir



Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious six-course dinner at Le Hachoir, expertly crafted to delight your senses. Start with Le Saumon Mariné, marinated Norwegian salmon paired with chive dressing, yogurt, homemade anise crumb, and black lumpfish roe. Indulge in the richness of Le Foie Gras, a goose liver terrine with Burgundy Meursault peel, walnut flakes, roasted figs, and raspberry coulis. Warm up with Le Capuccino de Champignons, a wild mushroom soup enhanced with truffle mousse, dried Portobello mushrooms, and Parmigiano Reggiano tuile. For the main course, enjoy Le Bar au Champagne, pan-fried seabass with zucchini spaghetti, sun-dried tomatoes, dill oil, caramelized onions, crusted herbs bread, and champagne foam. Then indulge in the decadent Le Tournedos Rossini, a chargrilled tenderloin on toasted bread soaked in beef and truffle juice, topped with pan-fried goose liver and fresh truffle. Finish your meal with La Bûche, a festive chocolate log with nuts, crispy grains, and fresh raspberries to sweeten the occasion.



Price: from RMB498/person

December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Le Hachoir, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地亚莎法式餐厅

New Year Countdown Party at Jagson's



Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 in style at Jagson’s New Year Countdown Party! Dance the night away with DJ VYN, enjoy captivating dance performances, and savor free tequila shots every hour! Exciting prizes await in our lucky draw, and indulge in a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, alongside delicious Indian grilled and curry dishes from Rangoli Indian Restaurant. Join us for an unforgettable night of great music, dance, and fun as we ring in the new year together!



Tickets: Early Bird, RMB198; At Door, RMB220. Dinner and drink included.

December 31, from 8pm

JAGSON’S Cocktail & Whisky Bar, Shop 123 Nantian Plaza, No.3 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道3号南天广场之123号

New Year's Eve Party at Goat Panyu

Celebrate the last party of the year in glitz & glamour style at Goat Panyu on December 31! Dress up in your most dazzling attire and enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Order 2 mains before 10pm and enjoy half-priced Prosecco after 10pm to toast the arrival of 2025! Musique Jive will keep the energy high with live music, and you won’t want to miss the 240" big screen countdown, the exclusive countdown experience in Guangzhou. Seats are limited, so book your table now and let’s ring in the new year in style!



December 31, 2024

The Goat Four Seas Walk, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺四海城商业广场LG2层9号（负二层）

New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at Canton Lounge

Join us for a New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at Canton Lounge on December 31! Enjoy a stylish evening with selected snacks and drinks including cocktails, mocktails, and wine, with special deals like half-priced Prosecco after 10pm! The perfect way to count down in style — get ready to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with great music, drinks, and a festive atmosphere. Packages starting from RMB88. Book now and don’t miss out on this amazing celebration!

December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888 ext. Canton Lounge



OPEN All-Day Dining Restaurant, 2F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区东风路391号

New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

Ring in 2025 in style at Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe! Enjoy live music, a big screen countdown, and the chance to win hotel room vouchers and dining experiences. Packages start at RMB288 for two persons. Don't miss this opportunity to start your year with an unforgettable celebration at T-Lounge.



December 31, from 9pm

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店2楼

New Year’s Eve at Highland Whisky



Join us at Highland Whisky this New Year’s Eve for an unforgettable celebration! Enjoy a night of great drinks, including whiskey, champagne, and more. Plus, all guests will have the chance to participate in exciting prize draws featuring whiskey, champagne, and gift vouchers.



December 31, 2024

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

New Year’s Eve Sharing Menu at Mercato

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with an unforgettable dinner experience at Mercato! Enjoy their special New Year’s Eve Sharing Menu for RMB 1,268 for 2 persons, featuring a selection of Italian delicacies such as Antipasto Misto, Black Truffle Tagliatelle, and Roasted M7 Wagyu Beef Striploin. After dinner, stay for live performances starting at 10.30pm to ring in the new year with style.

December 31, 5pm - 10.30pm



*Advance booking is required

For Reservation: +8620-6681 8086

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路6号K11购物艺术中心8楼802商铺

New Year's Eve Party at Coco’s



Get ready to ring in 2025 at Coco’s Party Bar on December 31! The ultimate New Year Eve Party is here with Party DJ & MC, a live band, and free tequila every hour! Enjoy the excitement of a Big Screen Countdown and a special performance that will keep the energy high all night long. Whether you’re dancing to the beats or enjoying a drink, this is the place to be to say hi to 2025 in style.



December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-19102036117

Coco's, Unit B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu 海珠区阅江西路珠江琶醍B08

New Year’s Eve Party at OMMA



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 at OMMA with international guest DJ DHEEWZ, one of Asia’s finest DJs and turntablists! From DJAKARTA WAREHOUSE PROJECT to our humble spot, DHEEWZ will bring the energy with an epic performance as we count down to the new year. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience incredible music and a high-energy atmosphere at OMMA!



December 31, 2024

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城冼村路11号保利威座大厦南塔F1层OMMA

New Year’s Eve Party at Bandidos Mexican Cantina



Ring in the new year at Bandidos Mexican Cantina with a fantastic celebration! Enjoy a 2-hour free flow of Margaritas or Asahi Beer for just RMB148, and indulge in our a la carte menu. Countdown to 2025 with us at midnight in a vibrant, fun atmosphere. Secure your spot now for a night full of delicious drinks, food, and unforgettable memories!



December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华讯街2号

Countdown Special at The LOOP Lounge

Ring in the new year with style at The Loop Lounge! Enjoy free bubbles from 11.30pm to 0.30am, and get ready for an exciting midnight countdown to welcome 2025. The DJ lineup includes top artists Anna Jova, Joe Li, Djimmy, and Chris Bello, ensuring an unforgettable night of great music and energy. Don't miss out on the best New Year's Eve celebration — start the year in style at The LOOP Lounge!



December 31, 2024

The LOOP Lounge, Unit 120-2, Links Plaza, Machang Lu, Tianhe 天河区马场路36号天河领展中心一楼120-2铺

InterNations Guangzhou New Year's Eve Countdown Party



Caribbean Feast Night is happening on Tuesday, December 31! Join InterNations Guangzhou at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou for the largest event of the year in the community. Let's ring in 2025 and celebrate together! Ticket includes: 4 hours of free flow and snacks, New Year and Caribbean Feast decoration, New Year props, international live band, dance floor, photo booth, and countdown celebration with a big screen in a 5-star hotel! Best chance to build your network with international professionals!

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

December 31, 9.30pm - 1.30am

G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路12号

New Year's Eve Countdown at Jojo’s

Ring in 2025 at Jojo’s New Year Countdown Party! Join us on Tuesday, Dec 31, for a celebration like no other — one venue, two parties! The lounge opens after 9pm with tickets at RMB 100, including one standard drink. Dance the night away with DJ Tony, enjoy live band performances, and experience the excitement of a big screen countdown as we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome the new year in style!



December 31, from 9pm

Jojo's Riverside, Shop B11, Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu 海珠区阅江西路琶醍文化创意区B11号

New Year Countdown Party at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Ring in the new year at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha’s stunning New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at LIGHT! Join us from 9pm on December 31, and experience a vibrant night with live DJ and dance performances. Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a free flow of selected champagne, red and white wines, and liquors. Tickets are available for RMB998 per person. Dress in black & gold elements and make it an unforgettable night as we toast to new beginnings!



December 31, 9pm - 1am (new year)

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Da Dao, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe 天河区临江大道32号海心沙东区广州海心沙英迪格酒店

New Year’s Eve Party at The Churchill Bar

Step back into the glamorous 1920s with The Churchill Bar as we host a stylish New Year’s Eve Party! From 6pm on December 31, enjoy a jazz-filled evening with delightful cocktails and live music in a chic, vintage atmosphere. Tickets start at RMB238 per person, including a glass of champagne, or indulge in an exclusive wine package starting from RMB2,980. Savor delicious snacks like fruits and Iberico ham while toasting to 2025 in dazzling fashion. Dress to impress and let the night sweep you away with unforgettable melodies and memories.



December 31, from 6pm

The Churchill Bar, 3/F, The Ritz-Carlton, No.3 Xingan Lu, by Haiyue Lu , Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴安路3号广州富力丽思卡尔顿酒店3楼

New Year Countdown Party at Ginstar



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style at Ginstar Zhujiang New Town! Enjoy 4 hours of free flow drinks and dance the night away to the beats of our live DJ. It’s the ultimate party to ring in the new year with friends and loved ones.



December 31, from 9.30pm

Ginstar Zhujiang New Town, Shop 103, 1/F, Mingyue Building, 2 Huacheng Lu, Tianhe 天河区华成路2号名悦大厦1楼103铺

Concerts



British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025



As the clock ticks closer to 2025, prepare yourself for a mesmerizing celebration of music, culture, and timeless elegance with the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra. Renowned for its exquisite artistry, this prestigious ensemble of musicians from Austria and Europe will once again captivate audiences during their New Year's Concert tour across China. Officially registered with the Austrian Music Association, the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra stands as a beacon of European classical music excellence. Regular performers at the iconic Vienna Musikverein and National Opera, the orchestra’s musicians are celebrated performers and esteemed professors from Vienna’s prestigious music universities, with accolades from renowned international music competitions.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 29 & 30, from 8pm

Guangdong Friendship Theater, No.696 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu, Yuexiu 越秀区人民北路696号

