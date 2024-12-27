Christopher St. Cavish Has Gone All Weird Again

How to introduce Christopher St. Cavish?

There is chef St. Cavish, who had a Shanghai baptism of fire under a then-unknown master named Paul Pairet.

There is food critic St. Cavish, arguably the city's most well-respected writing in the English language.

And, for those as long in the tooth as us, there is even DJ St. Cavish — AKA Santo Chino — who veterans of the scene will remember for his 'The Same As It Ever Was' club night.

Yet none of those are our favorite St. Cavish.

No, our favorite St. Cavish is mad scientist St. Cavish. He of the obsessional, 'surely the crazy mofo hasn't taken it this far?!' food research projects.

Well he has taken it this far... again.

Previously xiaolongbao (Google 'The Shanghai Soup Dumpling Index' when you have a couple of days of your life going spare) — this time it is wet markets.

This wet market on Yanqing Lu specifically...

'The Shanghai Wet Market Index' is the culmination of 27 months of painstaking work and primary research, tracking the changing inventory of 200 items in a single wet market in downtown Shanghai on a weekly basis to understand seasonality (and the lack thereof) in Shanghai.

The result is a pack centered on an abstract machine-assisted painting that is designed to be "both completely useless and very useful, depending on its surrounding context," as well as several printed materials introducing the process used to create the painting, and a pseudo-academic (St. Cavish’s words, not ours) research paper discussing issues related to the market studies and wet markets in general.

It's beautiful.

It's bonkers.

We caught up with St. Cavish to find out more.

Christopher St. Cavish (center) hosting one of his food tours

How did you first conceive of The Shanghai Wet Market Index project?

For as long as I've been cooking in Shanghai — which is to say 20 years — I've wanted a food calendar that shows what is in season and when.

Every ayi has this in their brain, but I'd never seen it written down anywhere. So I finally decided to build it by observing what was in the market

And then, as my projects tend to do, it got bigger, broader and weirder.

Indeed they do! So, how did you go about persuading people to go along with another one of your wild schemes?

Rachel Chow, who did the hard work of going to the Yanqing Lu market every week for two-and-a-half years and doing the inventory, is a former chef who now works in the restaurant media world. We've been friends for several years, based on our shared passions, and when I suggested this project to her, she liked it.

I'm not sure how much she liked it in the middle of two winters, when she had to travel from Hongqiao to downtown to record what vegetables were there that week. But she is diligent and nerdy like me, and — thanks to her — we were able to build the data set that underpins this project.

Zhong Shuru, our adviser, is quite a famous professor in China for her studies of wet markets around the country. I met her several years ago when I was writing an opinion piece for a US newspaper in the wake of the first early COVID outbreaks, and the reactionary calls to "wipe out wet markets in China."

I'm a fake academic — neither a professor nor student — so Zhong's oversight helped us make sure we didn't make any obviously dumb statements.

Miguel Emerico and Cat Nelson run Not Your Type Studio, and Cat and I both worked in media in Shanghai for a time. I knew of Miguel's work through her, so when I was looking for a painter for my initial idea (a giant canvas spreadsheet), I pitched the project to them.

As with all of these types of things, where I started and where we ended up are quite different, and hugely improved because of their work, creativity and contributions. I like pulling these different type of people together and seeing what comes out of it.

What was the thinking behind the semi abstract representation of your findings?

No one hangs a research paper on a wall. I didn't want to just do the project, publish a paper somewhere, and let it fade.

I wanted to create something visual, and my aesthetic for these types of things (including The Shanghai Soup Dumpling Index in 2015) is to create something that's both useless and useful at the same time.

Miguel's data painting is, to me, gorgeous on its own. But it's more than that. If you don't know the story behind it, it's just a few pretty colors on some paper. Once you learn that it represents years of data and the state of the food supply in Shanghai in the early 2020s, it becomes something else.

Basically, it rewards you to look deeper (and we've gone very deep with this project). It's also beautiful as a framed poster in the living room or kitchen (and is printed on acid-free museum quality art paper for that reason).

You’ve also made a 'hypnotic' and extremely satisfying to watch video of the print creation process — tell us a little bit about that?

We invited Graeme Kennedy, my partner in many other projects, into Miguel's studio as he was experimenting with the very exacting process that he used to create the original data paintings.

It's one thing to see the painting and another to understand how Miguel arrived at it: by finding a guy on Taobao who sells DIY electric plotters (machines that move on arms on X and Y axes), and then sort of hacking it to 'paint' the spreadsheet with a paintbrush.

But it's not just a rudimentary printer — Miguel had to apply the paint to the brush every 15 or 30 seconds, with a syringe needle, and there was a ton of room for error and 'the human touch' and mistakes to enter. Each original painting took him six or eight hours, and he did dozens of them.

Graeme captured a small bit of that process.

How did you go about choosing the music for it?

I like making little hypnotic videos for myself for fun. I like the combination of this style of music with repetitive processes. Turns out other people do too.

To jump to another project, Graeme and I did a video that shows a chef making Lanzhou la mian from scratch. It's 17 minutes of kneading and tearing dough, also set to a minimal classical soundtrack, and it blew up on YouTube, with like 130,000 views at the time of print.

Two hundred items is a comprehensive number — why did you decide to go so deep, and what were some of the more unusual items you tracked?

We didn't set out to track 200. We just decided to track all of the produce, including river and seafood but not pork or beef (they are seasonless commodities).

At any given time, there are between 50-75 different items at this market that fit under our purview, but over the course of the year, others come in and out of season.

I think one of the more surprising things was the seasonality of some of the fish and river food. There were quite a few fish that are only eaten during a brief window (traditionally).

My favorite is the wonderfully named Dark Sleeper, which is best for a couple of weeks in spring.

What did you find to be the most seasonal items?

Leafy greens and some river food is still seasonal, along with a handful of vegetables like fava beans and certain bamboo shoots. Everything else is pretty much a commodity now.

And what items did you find to have the most interesting stories behind?

It was interesting to learn that most of the leafy greens at the market are actually from the Shanghai suburbs: Fengxian, Nanhui, Qingpu, Songjiang.

It makes sense when you think about logistics; they can't travel far, so they have to be grown close to where they are being sold (relatively).

But then one evening, I went to the Jiangyang Lu vegetable wholesale market in the north of the city with the purchaser for one of the wet market stalls. (Most are husband-and-wife teams. The husband does the purchasing and transportation in the evenings, and the wife works at the market stall.)

I went around and pestered just about every seller to tell me where their produce was coming from and was dismayed to see that even in summer, tomatoes were being trucked in from Inner Mongolia, pumpkins from Hainan, and spring onions arriving by container truck from Yunnan. Much of the other stuff was coming from Guangdong, Fujian or Shandong.

I'm not naive enough to think that all our food could or should come from our city, or nearby, but spring onions from Yunnan?

What were the major trends you observed over the period of research?

When I started this project, my hypothesis was that I'd find more seasonal and unusual items in the wet market than in the supermarket or on the apps, and that the supply chain would be shorter or different.



I was wrong, really badly wrong, on all counts.

This project only captures one market in downtown Shanghai, not all markets across all China. But the main finding was that this wet market, and many others, are a fantasy to many people — including myself.

Especially to those who have lived abroad or are not from China, the wet markets might give the impression that they are 'farmers' markets.'

In fact, they buy from the same wholesale suppliers as the supermarkets and apps — the main difference is the packaging. The pile of vegetables at the wet market looks more inviting to many people than the sterile plastic-wrapped trays at the supermarket, but the vegetables themselves are exactly the same.

Smaller-scale markets in smaller cities or maybe even in the suburbs may have other purchasing channels, and they may get more unique items.

I was in Hangzhou last week, at the Da Ma Nong market, and there were a number of people selling everything from wild boar to loquat flowers, essentially from the trunk of their car.

That's common in many places in China, where small-scale farmers may be able to offload non-standard items through the markets.

But in downtown Shanghai? Wet markets are often no different than the supermarket. Even worse, in fact, in terms of price and variety.

You conclude that the wet market studied could be described as a ‘zombie market’ — what do you mean by this term?

The market we studied is dead. It's still operating but it's the walking dead. So I call it a zombie.

It is not cheaper, more convenient or more unique (in terms of its variety) than supermarkets or the apps, and a market has to be at least one of those things to stay alive.

Sure enough, even the manager of the market we studied said it's dying. There aren't enough customers to sustain it, and it's hard to blame them — there's no strong reason to shop there.

Unless something changes, it's hard to see this market surviving for more than another year or two.

So how pessimistic are you about the future of Shanghai’s wet markets?

Markets disappear for many reasons. Sometimes it's urban planning. But now they are disappearing because they aren't managed in a way that makes them attractive places to shop for younger generations.

I don't even shop at them — I prefer Hema. More variety, more convenience, transparent pricing.

I'm hardly the first to point this out. Market management companies (they are usually private or public-private partnerships) know this better than anyone. They are experimenting with new formats, new design, new licensing, new standards for vendors, new ways of marketing — you can see these trends very clearly in my neighborhood market, the Wuzhong Market (乌中市集) on Wulumuqi Zhong Lu.

Did they get it all right? No, but they have done some things that I think are smart and point the way towards the future for these markets.

How do you think wet markets could turn the current trajectory around?

They need markets to feel alive again. Allowing restaurants to operate in the market is a great way to do that, and I think Wuzhong Market was smart to bring in Chimido on their second floor. It gives the place some vitality. I've seen this in other cities as well.

Last week, in Hangzhou, I saw a vegetable and produce stall from a single family farm, selling direct to customers. I thought that bringing that vendor in to the market was also very clever — it's more unique and special than the repetitive vendors selling mostly commodity vegetables.

I also saw a butcher specializing in a particular pig breed from Zhejiang called 'two-heads black.' It's expensive, premium pork and it's not for everyone but, again, it was unique. You don't find this stuff in supermarkets, or at least not in Shanghai.

I don't have a complete answer for how to turn markets around, or even if they need to be turned around, but I do know that these types of things attract me and I think would attract other people who are interested in food and looking for unique products.

So, I think right now is an experimental period for wet market companies. They are all trying to reinvent their (dying) markets because the old model doesn't work like it used to. And some of these market companies will come up with one or two good ideas each.

Eventually, there will be enough good ideas out there that someone else can come along, scoop up all the things that work, and make a market for the future — if people even want that.

Finally, what’s next for Christopher St. Cavish (& Co) — any more mad scientist projects lined up?

2025 is all about the YouTube channel, which Graeme and I are throwing our full weight behind. Search youtube.com/@saintcavish or scan the QR code below:

I'm also working on a book about noodles in China that I hope to publish in English, overseas, in 2026 or 2027.

And I've always got a couple other long-term projects going, but I'll keep those under wraps for the moment.

The Shanghai Wet Market Index

The Shanghai Wet Market Index includes the colored print, the black-and-white data sheet, and a detailed booklet on the methodology behind the project.

Priced at RMB268, scan the QR code below in the Taobao app to get yours now:

[All images courtesy of Christopher St. Cavish]