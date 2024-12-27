Guangzhou's First Metro Loop Line Opens December 28

Guangzhou is set to make history as the city's first metro loop line, Guangzhou Metro Line 11, begins operation on December 28 at 2pm.

The announcement was made on December 25 by Guangzhou Metro, marking a major milestone in the city's transit network.

Additionally, Shahe Station (沙河站) on Guangzhou Metro Line 6 will also open to the public on the same day.

A very first look at the stations on Guangzhou Metro Line 11. Image via Guangzhou Metro

Spanning 44.2 kilometers, Guangzhou Metro Line 11 connects five central districts:



Baiyun

Haizhu

Liwan

Tianhe

Yuexiu

Its loop design links key development zones such as Pazhou, the Financial City, Tianhe North, Baietan, and the Zhongda International Innovation Ecological Valley.

The line features 31 stations, 26 of which are transfer hubs, making it the city's biggest connector of metro transfer hubs.

Once operational, 14 of these stations will immediately offer connections to existing metro lines, significantly enhancing the city's transit efficiency.

Operational Details

A complete loop on Guangzhou Metro Line 11 takes approximately 75 minutes

The first trains will depart between 6am and 6.19am, depending on the station, while the last train times vary across the line

Two major stations on Guangzhou Metro Line 11 — Guangzhou Railway Station (广州火车站) and Guangzhou East Railway Station (广州火车东站) — will not open for service on December 28.

Due to ongoing upgrades required for integration with national rail systems, trains will pass through these stations without stopping.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated via official channels for any changes or announcements.

The launch of Guangzhou Metro Line 11 signifies another leap forward in Guangzhou's urban mobility, bringing the city closer to its vision of a world-class transportation network.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]