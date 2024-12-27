China Announces Dates for 2025 'Two Sessions'

According to People's Daily, the Third Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will be held in Beijing starting on March 5, 2025.

Known as the 'Two Sessions' (or Liang Hui), this annual political event is one of China's most significant for national decision-making, shaping the country's policies and strategies for the coming year.

As with previous years, heightened security measures will be implemented across the country during the Two Sessions, with special attention given to Beijing.

Security checks for those entering the capital will be significantly stricter, affecting air, rail, and road traffic.

In the city itself, residents and visitors should expect temporary road closures in various districts, which will likely be announced on short notice.

Every March, the Two Sessions capture widespread attention in China and beyond.



The meetings provide a glimpse into the priorities and direction of China's leadership for the year ahead, making them a key focus for policymakers, businesses, and analysts worldwide.

As Beijing prepares for this significant event, locals and visitors alike are advised to stay informed about travel restrictions and plan accordingly.



