Beijing Records Hottest November Since Records Began

This winter, Beijing residents may have noticed an unusually warm start to the season.

It's not just your imagination.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, 2024 saw the warmest November in Beijing since records began in 1961.

This anomaly wasn't limited to the capital — unseasonably high temperatures were recorded across Northeast, North, and Central China.

Average temperature in Beijing, November 23 to December 22. Image via National Meteorological Centre of China

Beijing's average temperature in November 2024 reached 6.5°C, a striking 3.0°C above the usual average for the same period.

Nationwide, November's mean temperature was 5.17°C, 1.9°C higher than the long-term average, also the highest since records began, according to the National Meteorological Centre of China.

Seven other provinces and cities — Hebei, Tianjin, Henan, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning and Shandong — joined Beijing in experiencing their warmest November on record.

This warm spell followed an equally extraordinary autumn.

From September 1 to November 30, China experienced its warmest autumn in recorded history, with an average temperature of 11.8°C, 1.5°C above the norm.

What Lies Ahead

While December's final temperature trends remain uncertain, meteorologists caution against assuming a uniformly warm winter.

Experts from Beijing predict a "warm early winter followed by a colder late winter" this year.

The recent warmth could pave the way for sudden and dramatic temperature drops later in the season.

For many, a warmer winter offers certain conveniences, such as reduced heating costs and fewer layers of winter clothing.

Yet, prolonged warmth is not without consequences. Sustained temperature anomalies can disrupt natural cycles, impacting agriculture, human health, and the broader ecosystem.

With winter far from over, Beijing residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden changes, as this unusual season continues to unfold.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

