  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Records Hottest November Since Records Began

By Billy Jiang, December 27, 2024

0 0

This winter, Beijing residents may have noticed an unusually warm start to the season. 

It's not just your imagination. 

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, 2024 saw the warmest November in Beijing since records began in 1961. 

This anomaly wasn't limited to the capital — unseasonably high temperatures were recorded across Northeast, North, and Central China.

Ave-Tem-BJ-Nov-Dec.jpgAverage temperature in Beijing, November 23 to December 22. Image via National Meteorological Centre of China

Beijing's average temperature in November 2024 reached 6.5°C, a striking 3.0°C above the usual average for the same period. 

Nationwide, November's mean temperature was 5.17°C, 1.9°C higher than the long-term average, also the highest since records began, according to the National Meteorological Centre of China. 

Seven other provinces and cities — Hebei, Tianjin, Henan, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning and Shandong — joined Beijing in experiencing their warmest November on record.

This warm spell followed an equally extraordinary autumn. 

From September 1 to November 30, China experienced its warmest autumn in recorded history, with an average temperature of 11.8°C, 1.5°C above the norm.

What Lies Ahead

While December's final temperature trends remain uncertain, meteorologists caution against assuming a uniformly warm winter. 

Experts from Beijing predict a "warm early winter followed by a colder late winter" this year. 

The recent warmth could pave the way for sudden and dramatic temperature drops later in the season.

For many, a warmer winter offers certain conveniences, such as reduced heating costs and fewer layers of winter clothing. 

Yet, prolonged warmth is not without consequences. Sustained temperature anomalies can disrupt natural cycles, impacting agriculture, human health, and the broader ecosystem.

With winter far from over, Beijing residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden changes, as this unusual season continues to unfold.

For more news on the latest developments in China, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Beijing Global Warming China News

more news

A Few Xmas Eve Parties to Check Out in Beijing

A Few Xmas Eve Parties to Check Out in Beijing

Pre-Christmas parties & music!

25 Places to Feast This Christmas in Beijing

25 Places to Feast This Christmas in Beijing

Where to dine and celebrate!

17 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

17 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Holiday fun & more!

Augustina Droze’s Resplendent Rebirth at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

A brand-new solo exhibition

Xmas Feast & Skyline Countdown at China World Summit Wing Beijing

Festive Fun Up in the Sky!

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Holiday fun and more!

The Winners of the 2024 That’s Beijing Lifestyle Awards!

Find out who won what

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Holiday fun and more!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UPDATED! Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Feeling Low? Lifeline Can Be a Friendly Voice this Christmas

25 Places to Feast This Christmas in Beijing

Rare Birds Return to the GBA for the Winter Season

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Christopher St. Cavish Has Gone All Weird Again

Christopher St. Cavish Has Gone All Weird Again

Guangzhou's First Metro Loop Line Opens December 28

Guangzhou's First Metro Loop Line Opens December 28

China Announces Dates for 2025 'Two Sessions'

China Announces Dates for 2025 'Two Sessions'

China Increases 2023 GDP by RMB3.369 Trillion

China Increases 2023 GDP by RMB3.369 Trillion

Beijing Records Hottest November Since Records Began

Beijing Records Hottest November Since Records Began

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives