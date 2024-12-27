  1. home
China Increases 2023 GDP by RMB3.369 Trillion

By Billy Jiang, December 27, 2024

On December 26, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made headlines by announcing a significant revision to China's 2023 GDP. 

The final figure was raised to RMB129.4 trillion, an increase of RMB3.369 trillion (2.7%) compared to the preliminary estimate. 

While this adjustment demonstrates China's rigorous data-gathering process, it also raises questions about the motivations and implications behind such revisions.

READ MORE: China's Economy Grows 5.5% in First Half of 2023

Why Revise GDP?

GDP revisions are standard practice globally, reflecting improved data accuracy over time. 

In China, GDP is calculated using three main methods:

  • Production Approach: captures total production output, deducting intermediate consumption

  • Income Approach: tallies wages, depreciation, taxes, and business profits

  • Expenditure Approach: tracks consumption, investment, and net exports

China's GDP primarily relies on the production approach, which may explain discrepancies between initial estimates and final numbers. 

While revisions are expected as more detailed data become available — such as industry-specific reports and statistical yearbooks — the timing and magnitude of this adjustment prompt deeper scrutiny.

The Questions Behind the Numbers

While NBS asserts that GDP revisions are routine, the sheer size of the upward adjustment (RMB3.369 trillion) invites scrutiny.

Critics argue that such substantial revisions might be more than just a technical correction. 

Are the adjustments aimed at bolstering perceptions of economic strength, particularly amidst global skepticism regarding China's post-COVID recovery? 

The revised figures conveniently reinforce China's image as a growth powerhouse, but do they align with on-the-ground realities such as consumer spending slowdowns and real estate struggles?

If preliminary estimates can vary so significantly from final numbers, how reliable is the initial data? 

While early figures prioritize timeliness, frequent and substantial revisions may erode trust among investors and analysts.

READ MORE: China's GDP Grows 5% in 1st Half of 2024

GDP revisions are not unique to China, and other major economies also refine their data. 

Looking ahead, these practices will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping perceptions of China's economic health and stability.

[Cover image via Unsplash

