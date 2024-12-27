Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2024

Dulwich Pudong 'Secret Santas' are World Record Breakers!

It’s official, Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong are World Record breakers.

The Dulwich Pudong community came together in the true spirit of giving to play the largest game of 'Secret Santa' ever held – with a grand total of 1,500 people.

Under the rules of Secret Santa, participants donate and receive a gift without knowing who they are giving it to or getting one from.

The game was overseen by an adjudicator from Guinness World Records™, the global authority that verifies world record attempts, who confirmed the College beat the previous record of 1,463 people set 11 years ago.

The students, parents, and staff at Dulwich Pudong always go above and beyond for the community. And with incredible act of collective generosity, togetherness, and school pride, they have created a historic legacy and amazing memories that will be shared for years to come.

Britannica Annual Winter Wonderland

It was another magical experience at Britannica International School Shanghai at their annual Winter Wonderland event.

Children, families and friends immersed themselves in the festive spirit with Santa's Grotto, exciting games, engaging activities, delicious seasonal treats, and live music.

And in the spirit of giving, all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting school charities!

To arrange a bespoke tour of Britannica International School Shanghai and check it out for yourself click here or scan the QR below:



BISS Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards



The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, congratulated two students – Melis and Hugh – for their Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards for Highest IGCSE History Mark in China and Highest IGCSE Mathematics Mark in the World, respectively.

The Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards are a set of awards that recognize top-performing international students worldwide who achieved the highest mark for all levels of Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

These achievements are a testament to the dedication of the students and their teachers, who together with the school’s unique offering and collaborations through Nord Anglia Education, provide a proven pathway to success.

Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar

The Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar was a spectacular success, spreading holiday cheer and creating unforgettable memories for the entire community.

The event transformed the campus into a magical winter wonderland, featuring over 120 vendors offering a delightful array of handmade crafts, unique gifts, and festive treats from around the world.

Attendees of all ages were enchanted by a variety of holiday performances, engaging activities, and beautifully crafted decorations that perfectly captured the joy of the season.

This cherished annual tradition brought together families, friends, and the wider community in a celebration of creativity, culture, and togetherness.

Thanks to the incredible dedication and hard work of the parent community, the bazaar not only highlighted Concordia’s festive spirit but also reinforced the strong sense of connection within the school.

From finding the perfect gifts to enjoying the festive ambiance, the Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar was truly a highlight of the holiday season.

Wellington College Tree Lighting Ceremony

Snow and Santa in Shanghai? It’s a Wellington Christmas miracle!

This festive season, the Wellington College International Shanghai community gathered on the school's esplanade to welcome the winter with their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

As the sun set, pupils, parents and teachers sipped warm beverages and sang classic Christmas carols together.

The festivities were punctuated by a surprise visit from Father Christmas, and even a brief flurry of snow.

After the tree lighting, the entire community moved to the College Theatre to enjoy the school's holiday pantomime production of Sleeping Beauty.

The joyful event brought the Wellington community together to celebrate the season with time-honoured traditions and shared holiday cheer.

Shanghai American School Day at a Law Firm

High school students from Shanghai American School visited the global law firm Jones Day as part of SAS' Career Immersion Program.

The visit included a behind-the-scenes tour, a mock negotiation on a joint venture conflict, and a career discussion with legal professionals.

Students explored the fast-paced world of law and practiced critical thinking and negotiation skills. Reflecting on the experience, senior Caridee C. shared:

"I learned a lot about the pathway to being a career lawyer. I also gained insight into what lawyers do outside of the courtroom, which I really appreciated."

Through Career Immersion, SAS is providing real-world transformative experiences to our students, helping them explore future career options and consider how their passions today could be pursued tomorrow.

YCIS Athletes Deliver Outstanding Performances

Over the past month, YCIS Shanghai Pudong athletes have delivered outstanding performances across a range of competitive sports events, bringing pride and excitement to the school community.

At the ACAMIS U19 Volleyball Tournament (Blue Division) in Shenzhen, YCIS Boys' Team dominated the competition, remaining undefeated and claiming the championship title, while the Girls’ Team displayed exceptional skill and determination, earning a well-deserved silver medal.

In the SISAC U19 Boys’ Football match, YCIS triumphed over Wellington with an impressive 5-3 victory, showcasing their teamwork and talent on the field.

Meanwhile, at the ACAMIS Volleyball Tournament in Hong Kong, YCIS teams not only demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship, but were also honored with the prestigious Spirit of ACAMIS award.

The Girls' Team secured an impressive second place, while the Boys’ Team achieved a commendable fourth place finish.

Congratulations to all the athletes for their hard work and incredible achievements!

SCIS Winter Showcase: Celebrating Creative Expression



As the first semester concludes, SCIS celebrated the incredible creativity shown by students across all campuses. The Winter Showcases, from Early Childhood to Upper School, were vibrant displays of artistic talent, teamwork, and growth.

Early Childhood students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 1 captivated audiences with songs and performances themed around friendship and hope.

In Lower School, SCIS Hongqiao and Pudong students showcased their passion and collaboration through music, dance, and storytelling, reflecting teamwork and perseverance.

The Upper School Music Showcase at SCIS Hongqiao featured exceptional performances by the orchestra, choir, house bands, and soloists.

At SCIS Pudong, Winter Arts Night highlighted student works across design, music, visual arts, and theater, with the high school production of She Kills Monsters leaving a lasting impression.

These performances reflect the spirit of creativity that thrives in the SCIS community.

German School Competes in Tokyo

The thrill of competitive sports was carried to Tokyo, as young athletes from six German schools in East Asia competed in six disciplines: athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, soccer, and volleyball.

Preparations began months in advance, with students training intensively. Two sports teams from the German School Shanghai — Hongqiao (DSSH) and Yangpu (DSSY) — demonstrated extraordinary courage and team spirit.

Both teams achieved impressive results in individual and team events, earning 14 gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals. DSSH secured second place overall, finishing just behind the host team, the German School Tokyo Yokohama (DSTY).

The young athletes showcased exceptional team spirit and camaraderie. They supported one another and celebrated their successes together. The sportsmanship and teamwork displayed in every competition are values that extend beyond the games, enriching lives and guiding our futures.

The biennial East Asian Games (OAS) 2024 concluded with a festive closing ceremony, during which the torch was passed to DSS, the host of the 2026 games.

Congratulations to all teams and individuals on their remarkable achievements in Tokyo. We look forward to the 8th OAS in Shanghai in 2026!

Dulwich Pudong Tops China IB Schools League Table



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong has once again topped the China IB Schools League Table – for a third consecutive year.

The achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Class of '24, which scored an average of 37.5 points (out of 45).

The independent China IB Schools League Table, compiled by Education Advisers Ltd, lists the 'Best IB Schools in China' based on average IB points for 2023/2024.

Since 2009, Dulwich Pudong has built one of the strongest IB programmes in the world and the ranking reflects the College’s exceptional academic performance and rigorous standards.

Discover Shanghai French School



Shanghai French School is one of the top 10 best French schools in the world, based on its excellent academic results at the French national exam and Concours Général.

An international nonprofit institution, its Qingpu and Yangpu campuses welcome more than 1460 students aged 2 to 18, from pre-kindergarten to the French Baccalaureate.

It is part of the Agency for French Teaching Abroad (AEFE) network that reunites 580 schools in 139 countries.

Shanghai French School offers the French National program with unique streams (general stream, European stream, International American, and International Chinese streams), as well as a program dedicated to non-French speaking students.

Whether you're new to Shanghai French School or curious about its programs, this event offers a glimpse into its curriculum, admission process, and unique offerings. Highlights include:

Curriculum overview & special programs for non-French speakers

Q&A session with the LFS team

Testimonials from families

Enjoy a slice of French king cake!

Why LFS?

100% success in national exams, part of the prestigious AEFE network

A diverse, multilingual environment with 45+ nationalities

Pathways to top universities worldwide.

The event takes place at Alliance Française on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Register now by scanning the QR code on the flyer above. Spaces are limited!

