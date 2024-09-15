23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

Foshan



New Year Celebration Party at Sofitel Foshan

Ring in the New Year in style at Sofitel Foshan's Sky Bar! This glamorous celebration features a night of entertainment with a live band, an exciting magic show, and a thrilling lucky draw. Countdown to the new year with friends and enjoy an unforgettable evening full of festive cheer and spectacular views. Don't miss out on the most magnificent New Year's Eve party in Foshan!



Price: from RMB528/person

December 31, 6.30pm - 1am (New Year's Day)

Sky Bar, 60/F, Sofitel Foshan 佛山卢浮宫索菲特酒店60层天际酒吧

Spring Festival Poon Choi from InterContinental Foshan Dongping



Celebrate the Spring Festival with a traditional Poon Choi feast at InterContinental Foshan Dongping! Enjoy early bird offers on Poon Choi for 4 or 8 people, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Indulge in a hearty and festive meal packed with delicious ingredients, bringing the spirit of the season to your table. Reserve now for a memorable Spring Festival celebration!



Poon Choi for 4, from RMB688/set

Poon Choi for 8, from RMB988/set

Early Bird Price until January 10, 2025

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua Nan Lu, Lecong, Shunde 佛山市顺德区乐从文华南路8号佛山东平保利洲际酒店

Marine Themed Afternoon Tea Set at Foshan Marriott Hotel



Foshan Marriott Hotel collaborates with Diving Air, drawing inspiration from the azure ocean to create a dreamy afternoon tea experience. Indulge in a meticulously crafted selection of exquisite treats, each as captivating as a deep-sea adventure. This underwater-inspired afternoon tea promises a visual and flavorful journey that will immerse you in a sea of indulgence. The package also includes access to the hotel’s popular infinity pool, offering a truly relaxing experience for two.



Price: RMB498/set

Until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-1331831397

Lobby Lounge, 2/F, Foshan Marriott Hotel, No.38 Haibadong Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai 佛山市南海区桂城街道海八东路38号



Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhuhai

New Year Countdown Party at Char Bar & Grill

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style at Char Bar & Grill’s New Year Countdown Party! Join us on December 31, from 9pm to 0.15am, for a night of excitement, including music, drinks, and an unforgettable countdown. Enjoy early bird tickets for just RMB258 per person or RMB298 at regular price. Toast with champagne and revel in the fun as we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome the new year with great vibes.



Book now via WeChat or call +86756-888 9999

Char Bar & Grill, 5/F, InterContinental Zhuhai 珠海仁恒洲际酒店5楼

Zhongshan

Jerebrew New Year’s Eve Party

Ready to turn back time to summer vibes? Jerebrew is bringing you a New Year’s Eve Party like no other! On December 31, escape the winter chill and experience the warmth of summer with an indoor temperature set to a cozy 27°C. Slip into your favorite summer attire, enjoy refreshing beers, and dance the night away. With great music, drinks, and an unbeatable party atmosphere, let’s toast to the new year and celebrate Back to Summertime with the heater on! Join us for a memorable night of fun, sun, and excitement!



December 31, 2024

Jerebrew, Unit 2, Building 2, Phase 2, Langqing Jiari, No.55 Qiguan Xi Lu, Zhongshan 中山市岐关西路55号朗晴假日园2期2幢2卡

Dongguan



I Am Here! Witness of a City and 200 Million People

The Exhibition showcases Li Jinghu's art until January 2025. Experience the transformation of Dongguan through his creative lens.



Until January 22, 2025

Tang Museum, No.63 Wentang Taochang Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市东城街道温塘陶厂路63号

Hong Kong



NYE Countdown at Richkat



Countdown to the New Year at Richkat! Have you decided how to celebrate? Join us at Richkat for the ultimate countdown experience! Enjoy our signature craft beers, and don’t miss our special wine on tap and mulled wine, perfect for keeping the holiday spirit alive. There’s no better way to ring in the new year than with great drinks, delicious bites, and an unforgettable countdown. Reserve your spot now and let’s welcome 2025 together!



Available from now to January 1, 2025

RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations

On New Year’s Eve, the night sky over Victoria Harbour will transform into a stunning canvas of light and shadow, showcasing a breathtaking firework musical. This 12-minute extravaganza, themed ‘The Symphony of Happiness,’ embraces the concept of metal, wood, water, fire and earth, reflecting our connection to nature while celebrating the passion, joy, resilience and hope in our lives. The fireworks display will dazzle with four spectacular effects, including a first-ever feature for Hong Kong, illuminating the skyline of Victoria Harbour. Stay tuned for details about our upcoming New Year countdown celebrations as we usher in 2025 with everyone from around the world!



Shooting Stars: December 31, 11pm, 11.15pm, 11.30pm and 11.45pm

Firework Musical: December 31, midnight – 0.12am (new year)

Victoria Harbour

Goodbye 2024! Standup Comedy Show



Backstage Comedy puts together a showcase of some of Hong Kong's favorite comics, to celebrate the end of 2024!



December 28, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, No.15, G/F, 1 Connaught Place

Wanchai Daylight Bar Hop



Join us for the Hong Kong Daylight Bar Hop every Saturday afternoon! Discover a new perspective on drinking as we embrace the vibrant daylight hours in Hong Kong. We'll bring you the most fantastic happy hour deals! As part of our adventure, we'll be taking a Hong Kong public tram ride from the first venue to continue our party at the bustling red light district, adding a touch of local charm to our journey.



What it includes:

Free entry to 4 awesome bars including 1 live band bar

One complimentary shot at each bar

One complimentary Hong Kong public tram ride to party at the vibrant red light district of Hong Kong

Choose your favourite song to jam out in one of the bars!

Drinks deal priced HKD30 on average

Entry Fee: HKD120 ( Buy 2 get 1 Free for Students), Walk-in for HKD150, via Instagram (@barhop.hongkong)

December 28, 2024, & January 4, 2025, from 2.15pm

Causeway Bay MTR exit F2 ( Hysan Place)

The Grand Hotel Maggie Choo's: A New Year's Eve Countdown Party



Check in at the Grand Hotel Maggie Choo's New Year’s Eve Party, where elegance meets unforgettable festivities. Experience unending entertainment featuring a captivating cabaret show that tells the whimsical story of Miss Maggie, who encounters a series of amusing troubles and delays on her journey to the grand celebration.



December 31, from 9pm

Maggie Choo's Hong Kong, G/F, Hollywood Road

Tipsy Paris - Rouge Carnivale Countdown Party



There will be a live band performance and 4-hour of free flow of selected sparkling wine, wines, beers, cocktails and soft drinks. Party will be themed in the style of "Moulin Rouge", participants can wear Moulin Rouge-style dancers' costumes, with exquisite elements such as feathers, jewellery, lace and gauze skirts, showing your mysterious and gorgeous.



December 31, from 9pm

Dada Bar + Lounge, 2/F, The Luxe Manor, 39 Kimberley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Shine Brighter at 'A Disney Christmas'

One of Hong Kong's most cherished Christmas traditions is spending an enchanting day and magical night with 'A Disney Christmas.' Embrace beloved Christmas traditions in melodiously wondrous ways. The treasured 'A Holiday Wish-Come-True' Tree Lighting Ceremony returns like never before with glistening lighting effects, snowfall and dancing drones, accompanied by Santa Goofy and Christmas Carolers. Indulge in a dazzling array of festive feasts and unwrap a sparkling holiday getaway.



Until January 1, 2025

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

'Hong Kong · Morning' Chow Yun Fat Charity Photography Exhibition



In the tranquil early hours of Hong Kong, the usually bustling streets are quiet. At this serene moment, you might encounter the legendary Chow Yun Fat on the roads, capturing the essence of the city through his camera.



Until January 2, 2025

Ocean Terminal Main Concourse, Harbour City, 3–27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo



Hong Kong’s biggest outdoor shopping extravaganza and carnival – the 58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo – features 11 thematic zones. The event gathers 900 outdoor booths, offering fantastic deals, price reductions, redemptions and promotions, with many prizes up for grabs. A series of stage performances and game booths will also take place at the Expo.



December 14, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

In Retrospect: The Early Chinese Photography Collection of Moonchu Foundation

The exhibition showcases over 500 selected pieces from the Moonchu Collection of Chinese Photography, covering major historical events in China during the Qing dynasty, such as the Second Opium War, the Self-Strengthening Movement, the First Sino-Japanese War, the Invasion of the Eight-Nation Alliance and the Russo-Japanese War.



Until February 3, 2025

Moonchu Historical Images and Culture Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Macao

Macau 2049



7 years of waiting for a chance to unfold MGM brand-new residency, Zhang Yimou and MGM join forces to present a groundbreaking residency show through the integration of art and cutting-edge technology that transcends boundaries and time. The masterpiece showcases the epitome of millennia-old Chinese culture, redeﬁning the imagination of intangible cultural heritage arts and performing arts while transcending the language and cultural boundaries.



Price: from MOP288

Until December 31, 2024

MGM Theater, MGM Cotai

Macao Christmas Market 2024



This year's Christmas Market will be held in the Tap Seac Square in Macao from December 16, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Activities at the market will include Booths selling Christmas gifts and snacks, Interactive performances, Children's play facilities, a Merry-go-round, a Little Christmas train, and an inflatable slide!



December 16, 2024 to January 1, 2025

Open daily from 2pm

Tap Seac Square, Concelho de Macau, Macao

A Racing Legacy – Drivers' Collection Exhibition



Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the 'Museum') unveils a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. Set to paint the motorsport month with more vibrant color, theseries includes an exhibition of memorabilia from racing drivers, pit station challenge, release of a new book about go-karting history, display of a formula racing car made of chocolate, as well as sharing session of racing drivers and teams.



Until Febuary 28, 2025

Macao Grand Prix Museum, No.431 Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

