'Unwind in the Clouds' Serene Room & Spa Package

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, together with Cha Ling under LVMH, have launched an Unwind in the Clouds wellness escape to unleash a five senses oriental journey that explores mindful tranquility.

The tallest hotel in the capital, China World Summit Wing, Beijing is an urban lifestyle destination that celebrates wellness and strives to curate a delightful and relaxing journey to all their guests.

The hotel's Chi, The Spa draws inspiration from the legendary Shangri-La – a place of personal peace and enchantment, with treatments showcasing Chinese traditional health and wellness culture.

Their skilled therapists are trained in the art of relaxation, ensuring that every touch is a step towards your wellbeing.

Pamper yourself with their unique five senses journey, which soothes your mind and body through hearing, smell, sight, touch and taste.

Chi, The Spa has worked hand in hand with Cha Ling to present their Tea & Chi collection of treatments.

The signature Chi Balance Body Massage, Body Scrub and Tension Relieving Neck-And-Shoulder Massage are redefined with Cha Ling massage oil, body scrub and shower gel, which are sourced from Chinese Pu’er tea, with each treatment designed to restore balance and harmony to your skin.

Step into your private sanctuary, where every detail is designed to whisk you away to a realm of tranquility with the ultimate wisdom of oriental wellness; from the moment you enter, let the serene environment cocoon you from the outside world, while the soft aroma of Cha Ling essence oils, the gentle sounds of singing bowls, and seasonal nutritious tea guide you into a state of peace.

After one of the 60 minute Tea & Chi treatments at Chi, The Spa, you can retreat to your high-rise room with and indulge in a bubble bath using Chinese peony aroma bath ball, while enjoying breathtaking CBD Beijing skyline views.

Let the evening treat of Chinese sweet soup and Guqin meditation music lull you into a restorative sleep.

In the morning, make your escape complete with a revitalizing breakfast at Grill 79 while overlooking the ancient capital of Beijing.

Unwind in the Clouds Spa & Room package is a curated escape that blends the comfort of modern luxury with oriental wellness touchpoints.

Starting from RMB2,598, there are four types of room available, ranging from regular guest rooms to luxurious suites.

Elevate your stay with extra VIP benefits, including a 50% discount on all treatments at Chi, The Spa, 20% F&B discount, and complimentary parking during your stay.

You will also receive one bottle of selected wine and a Chi, The Spa Essence of Shangri-La Gift Box if you book a Grand Premier Room or higher.

Your path to wellness awaits. Contact Chi, The Spa on + 86 10 8571 6666 and book your room package at + 86 10 6505 2299 ext. Room Reservation.

One-day advance reservation is required. Book now to receive a Cha Ling Travel Set (limited amount available).

Chi, The Spa at China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

[All images courtesy of Chi, The Spa & China World Summit Wing, Beijing]

