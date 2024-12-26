Where to Celebrate New Year in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Food & Drink



NYE Countdown at Richkat



Countdown to the New Year at Richkat! Have you decided how to celebrate? Join us at Richkat for the ultimate countdown experience! Enjoy our signature craft beers, and don’t miss our special wine on tap and mulled wine, perfect for keeping the holiday spirit alive. There’s no better way to ring in the new year than with great drinks, delicious bites, and an unforgettable countdown. Reserve your spot now and let’s welcome 2025 together!



Available from now to January 1, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

2025 Countdown Party at The Happy Monk Uniway



Ring in the New Year at The Happy Monk Uniway with your friends in an atmosphere filled with festive live music, delicious food and drinks, and stunning outdoor views. Enjoy complimentary shots to celebrate the arrival of 2025, and dance the night away to DJ BYNKRO’s performance, keeping the party going all night long. Don’t miss the midnight countdown to welcome the new year in style at this unforgettable celebration!



For Reservations: +86-13822550437

December 31, 10pm - 1am (new year)

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

New Year's Eve at BAIA



Celebrate 10 Years of Shekou’s Favorite NYE Tradition at Baia! For nearly a decade, we’ve welcomed the New Year under the stars at Baia – no matter how cold it gets!



December 31, from 10pm

BAIA, Unit 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Nanshan 南山区太子路海上世界广场船前广场A区2栋303号（vivo对面扶手电梯三楼）

Terrace Countdown to 2025 at Four Seasons

Welcome the New Year with style and sweeping city views. Delight in BBQ specialties, live music and the thrill of a lucky draw to start your year on an elevated high.



Price: RMB528/person*

*Price is subject to 15% service charges and applicable taxes

December 31, 9pm - 0.30am (new year)

Terrace, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店6层

Winter Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

Step into a magical Winter Wonderland at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, where the spirit of the season comes alive with a lavish festive buffet! Indulge in exquisite dishes including King Crab legs, grilled lobster, roast turkey, and oysters from New Zealand and France. Enjoy the festive charm with a special Alpha Children’s Choir performance, live band music, a lucky draw, a fun clown show! Join us for an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with delicious food and delightful entertainment!

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB588/person

December 31, 6pm - 9.30pm

Early bird offers are available from until December 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8436 8233

*Above pieces are inclusive of 10% service charge and 6% VAT on the total

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88 Haide Yi Dao, Nanshan 南山区海德一道88号深圳中洲万豪酒店

New Year’s Eve Dinner & Countdown Party at Latina

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at Latina with a fantastic Dinner & Countdown Party! Enjoy a delicious dinner, drink specials, vibrant music, and lively dance performances all night long. Whether you’re here for a delectable meal or ready to hit the dance floor, this event promises to be the perfect way to ring in the new year. Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration, excitement, and joy as we countdown to 2025 together!



December 31, from 10pm

Latina (Shenzhen Seaworld), No.1128 Wanghai Lu, Nanshan 南山区望海路1128号

8th Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade by PandoraParties



Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style at the 8th Annual New Year's Eve Masquerade by PandoraParties! Join us on December 31 from 9pm to 4am at RE-LAB, Wanxia, Nanshan, Shenzhen, for a night filled with electrifying beats from DJ Pax, Traxtarr, DJ Olu, and DJ Dooopeboi. Dance the night away to the best in Pop, Afrobeats, Caribbean, Latin, Hip-Hop, and House music. Get ready for an unforgettable New Year's Eve party with a masquerade twist — grab your tickets now and ring in the new year in glamorous style!



To Sign Up: via WeChat PandoraParties

December 31, 9pm - 4am



RE-LAB, Wanxia, Nanshan, Shenzhen 南山湾厦Re-Lab

New Year Countdown Party at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen



Ring in 2025 with elegance and excitement at the Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen New Year’s Eve celebration! Enjoy a delectable Buffet Dinner on December 31, priced at RMB388 per person, or indulge in the luxurious Room Package at RMB1,588, which includes a buffet dinner for two. Celebrate the night with sparkling wine and a festive atmosphere as you welcome the new year in style. Don’t miss this unforgettable night filled with amazing food, drinks, and festive cheer!



December 31, 2024

*Advance booking is required

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Hai De San Dao, Hou Hai Bin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路海德三道深圳凯宾斯基酒店

Seaside Lawn Candlelight Concert at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in a truly unique way at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay's Seaside Lawn Candlelight Concert. Enjoy an enchanting performance with the stunning backdrop of the sea and gentle breezes from 4.30pm to 7pm. The event includes VIP music seating (limited to 20 sets), and with each VIP package, enjoy two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine as you count down to 2025. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music, candlelight, and the beautiful sunset as we welcome the new year by the sea.



December 31, from 4.30pm

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay, No.33 Zonglv Da Dao, Dapeng New District, Longgang 龙岗区棕榈大道33号深圳佳兆业万豪酒店

New Year Countdown Party at Mooon Beach Club



Get ready for the ultimate beach celebration at Mooon Beach Club this New Year’s Eve! Join us on December 31 for a vibrant countdown party under the stars with exciting performances and a lively atmosphere. With a breathtaking view of the beach and fireworks, it’s the perfect way to welcome 2025. Experience the magic of a new year with fantastic music, dancing, and great vibes at one of the most anticipated countdown events of the year.



December 31, 2024

*Guest must pay for a beach entry fee (not charged by Mooon Beach Club)

Mooon Beach Club, Entrance to Gate 4, Xichong Beach, Dapeng 大鹏西涌沙滩4号门入口内

Concert

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025



As the clock ticks closer to 2025, prepare yourself for a mesmerizing celebration of music, culture, and timeless elegance with the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra. Renowned for its exquisite artistry, this prestigious ensemble of musicians from Austria and Europe will once again captivate audiences during their New Year's Concert tour across China. Officially registered with the Austrian Music Association, the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra stands as a beacon of European classical music excellence. Regular performers at the iconic Vienna Musikverein and National Opera, the orchestra’s musicians are celebrated performers and esteemed professors from Vienna’s prestigious music universities, with accolades from renowned international music competitions.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, 7.30pm

Opera Hall, Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Lu, Bao'an 宝安区宝兴路欢乐港湾16号滨海艺术中心

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: