A Few Xmas Eve Parties to Check Out in Beijing

By That's Beijing, December 24, 2024

A Holy Rocking Christmas at Celestial

celestial.png

Two excellent bands will accompany you through a cozy and exciting Christmas Eve. The band "Walking soul" will take stage first, whose singer plays guitar like John Mayer, and the band is led by Chen Songlin, who plays rockabilly like Elvis Presley. They will provide you the best festive vibe with a full set of blues and rockabilly styled music.

December 24, 9pm

Free entry

Celestial, 2F No.74 Dongsi Beidajie, Dongcheng

XXXmas Eve with Santa Ozone at Dada

xxxmas.jpg

Santa Claus Ozone arrives with a bizarre mix of Christmas songs - from classics that can be sung in chorus to songs that will make you dance like a reindeer on a roof, and some weird but sweet songs that might even make you cry! It's a musical feast full of festive revelry - so, put on your funniest outfit and put on your funniest holiday hat, but the most important thing is to bring the happiest self and make this Christmas Eve the most ridiculous and fun night ever!

December 24, 9pm-late

Free entry

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Wish Upon a Star at Blue Note

bluenote.png

Enjoy a beautiful Christmas concert with T.O.P.P. band at Blue Note. Let their beautiful melodies carry you through the holidays!

December 24 & 25, 8-10pm

RMB599

Blue Note, No.23 Qianmen Dongjie, Dongcheng

[Cover image via Ai]

