T+ Tickets: Book Your 2025 New Year's Concerts Now

Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025

Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Guangzhou!

The Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together.



Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.



Set in a beautifully decorated venue with a stage that brings the magic of music to life, this concert features a selection of timeless classics and familiar, family-friendly melodies.



As a special surprise, each family will receive a mystery New Year's gift, symbolizing the joy and connection of this unforgettable celebration.



Start the New Year with music, laughter, and cherished memories at this one-of-a-kind concert!



Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire.



Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.



Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess.



Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025

As the clock ticks closer to 2025, prepare yourself for a mesmerizing celebration of music, culture, and timeless elegance with the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra.



Renowned for its exquisite artistry, this prestigious ensemble of musicians from Austria and Europe will once again captivate audiences during their New Year's Concert tour across China.

Officially registered with the Austrian Music Association, the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra stands as a beacon of European classical music excellence.

Regular performers at the iconic Vienna Musikverein and National Opera, the orchestra’s musicians are celebrated performers and esteemed professors from Vienna’s prestigious music universities, with accolades from renowned international music competitions.

Don’t miss the chance to experience a world-class concert that promises to usher in the new year with unparalleled beauty and sophistication.

Price: from RMB180

December 29 & 30, from 8pm

Guangdong Friendship Theater, No.696 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu, Yuexiu 越秀区人民北路696号

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concert 2025



London Philharmonic Orchestra

Experience the magic of the London Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Grammy-winning conductor Paavo Järvi at the Guangzhou Opera House's prestigious New Year's Concerts.



Over two consecutive evenings, the orchestra will explore the national flavors of England, Germany, and Russia, featuring Elgar's celebrated Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's monumental Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Smetana's overture to The Bartered Bride, and Weber's stirring overture from Oberon.



Each night, virtuoso cellist Julia Hagen will perform a signature concerto: Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor or Haydn's Cello Concerto in C major, showcasing her technical brilliance and emotional depth.



These performances offer a sweeping journey through European classical music, perfect for welcoming the new year with grace and grandeur.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

