Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

Shanghai, China – December 13, 2024 – Juneyao Air, in collaboration with Penang Global Tourism, successfully hosted a promotional event in Shanghai for the Shanghai-Penang direct route, celebrating the achievements of the service while fostering deeper aviation and tourism cooperation between China and Malaysia.

Launched on May 31, the route commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Initially operating four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the route expanded to daily services from June 21 due to rising market demand. This direct connection has significantly enhanced business and tourism exchanges between the two destinations.

Flight HO1365 departs Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 17:30 and lands in Penang at 23:00 local time, while the return flight, HO1366, leaves Penang at 00:05 and arrives in Shanghai at 05:25. This service marks Juneyao Air’s first regular passenger route to Malaysia, filling a gap in its Southeast Asia network and positioning the airline as a pioneer in direct flights from Shanghai to Penang. This milestone strengthens regional connectivity and boosts tourism between China and Southeast Asia.





The Shanghai-Penang route has recorded over 300 flights and transported more than 50,000 passengers since its inauguration, reflecting the growing demand and positive reception from the market.

Against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 11th anniversary of the China-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bilateral cooperation continues to deepen, driven by the Belt and Road Initiative. The introduction of visa-free policies has further facilitated people-to-people exchanges, fostering greater mutual understanding and friendship.

Juneyao Air’s international operations have shown significant growth this winter-spring season, with international flight volumes increasing by 35% year-on-year, reaching approximately 80% of 2019 levels. Short-haul international routes have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with a 65% year-on-year increase and 4% growth compared to 2019. By the 2025 Spring Festival travel period, international short-haul flight volumes are expected to rise by 19% from 2024, with seat capacity growing by 17%. Juneyao Air anticipates a 45% increase in flights and a 29% rise in seat capacity during this period, surpassing market averages.

Juneyao Air’s Southeast Asia network continues to expand, encompassing popular destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Singapore, and Bali. The airline’s seven weekly flights between Shanghai and Bali remain robust, offering diverse travel options and reinforcing its competitive edge in the region. With this comprehensive network, Juneyao Air plays a pivotal role in promoting economic and cultural exchanges across Southeast Asia, further solidifying its presence in the international aviation market.

[All images courtesy of Juneyao Air]