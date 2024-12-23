11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

First up, it's NYE!

Thursday

Scuba Diving Discovery

Learn scuba basic theory with a former navy diving officer. Suitable for beginners, kids, and those looking for a refresher pre holiday. Scan the QR on the poster above to find out more.

Thu Dec 26, 11am-2pm; RMB699

Scan the QR for more information

F#$K 2024 The Concert @ The Pearl

The Pearl first did this show January 1, 2022 to forget the dread of 2021 and it was a huge success. A night of great music, friends and rocking celebration. So much so they brought it back this year!

It’s called 'Hair of the Dog' and The Pearl is your tonic. To get over your New Year’s Eve hangover, we prescribe the F#$K 2024 Concert.

On the menu is all sorts of rock and rock, with The Pearl’s Red Stars band taking you on a journey through music’s greatest hits as we celebrate the start of 2025.



Expect a delectable witches brew of classic rock, punk rock and 90s rock. No rock will be left unturned!

Hits from bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will be paired with the Ramones and the Offspring, then topped with some Nirvana and Linkin Park for good measure.

To start the new year off right, come on down to the Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 26, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday

Spanish Gourmet Travel @ Albero

Enjoy a new tapas-themed semi-buffet with a selection of unlimited cold and hot tapas, together with signature sangria, soft drinks and more.

Gather your team and enjoy Red Prawn and Asparagus Paella, Grilled M3 Beef Tenderloin, Chicken Roll with Red Wine Sauce, selected cheese and cold cuts, sweets.

Experience authentic, exquisite food and the profound essence of Spanish culinary culture. Your table awaits you!

Fri Dec 27, 6-9.30pm; RMB328

Albero Spanish Restaurant, 2/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号2楼, 近东园路

Friday & Saturday



Taylor Swift End of Ers Tour Tribute Show @ The Pearl





Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Dec 27 & 28, XXX; RMB388

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Moulin Rouge @ La Suite



New Year Loading!!! La Suite will bring you a unique gorgeous Moulin Rouge weekend party; gorgeous costumes, changing light and shadow, passion burning, full of charm.

Get ready for the rave! Let La Suite become a splendid stage for New Year's revelry.

Fri & Sat Dec 27 & 28, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



WBC Title Challenger! AGF: ENDGAME @ MGM Shanghai

On Saturday, December 28, the MGM Shanghai will open its doors to boxing fans from around the city, to watch a stacked card of fights for AGF (All Good Fights) ENDGAME.

The card will feature a total of 13 fights, beginning with white collar and heating up as the night progresses.

The lineup boasts established professional boxing stars in Shanghai, such as Zhu Yijun and He Changkai, as well as athletes from Dalian Eagle Totem, Chongqing Boxing Power and other clubs coming from further afield.

The main event of the night will be British boxer Ellie Bouttell, signed to Shanghai’s own M23 Boxing Club, as she fights for East Asian supremacy against Indian boxer Renu Phogat in a 10-round women's WBC bantamweight Far East title.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 28, 7:30pm; RMB288-888

MGM Shanghai West Bund, 688 Yunjin Lu, Xuhui District 徐汇区云锦路688号

Sunday

Sweat for a Good Cause @ Aboro Academy



Give back this holiday season. Every Sunday until February go to Aboro to punch it out and donate money for children with cancer or congenital heart disease. All proceeds donated! Scan the QR to book.

Every Sun, 10.30am; RMB100

Aboro Academy, Anken Life, S6-S9, 2/F, 667 Changhua Lu, by Anyuan Lu, Jing'an District 昌化路667号2楼S6-S9室, 近安远路

Christmas Cookie Making @ Geneva

Every Sunday in December head along to Geneva from free cookie making, recommended for kids aged three and above.

Sun Dec 22, 1pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Monday



Big Fat Quiz of 2024 @ BNC



Capping off this year's quizzing at BNC is the Big Fat Quiz of 2024. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, there are also great deals on food and drinks!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center



A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

READ MORE: WIN! National Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

¥1 Skating @ RIINK



Holiday super deal for all rollers! This December, check in at RIINK on Mondays, eat or drink at RIINK Diner, and for just 1 RMB, enjoy complimentary skating.

Treat yourself to the festive spirit and glide into the season with joy!

Mon Dec 15, 8-10pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室



