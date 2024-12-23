SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

Start the new year by exploring the exceptional educational experience at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS).

Families are invited to the January Open House, hosted across the Hongqiao and Pudong campuses of SCIS.

This unique opportunity allows all to learn about the world-class academic programs offered at SCIS, and the ways in which the school prepares students for future challenges.

The event provides a valuable chance to meet SCIS’s academic leadership team, tour the centrally located campuses, and gain an understanding of how the school’s commitment to critical thinking, global citizenship, and personal growth shapes the learning experiences at SCIS.

About SCIS

Established in 1996 as one of Shanghai’s first international schools, Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many within the international community.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School, SCIS offers a premier educational experience aimed at rigorous critical thinking and global citizenship and, for Upper School Students, the opportunity to earn the highly coveted IB Diploma and entrance to top universities worldwide.

Open House Schedule

1. Hongqiao ECE Campus

Grades: Nursery - Grade 1

Date & Time: Friday, January 10, 2025, 9-10.30am

Address: 2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning

2. Hongqiao Campus

Grades: Grades 2-12

Lower School (Grades 2-5): Friday, January 10, 2025, 11.15am-12.45pm

Upper School (Grades 6-12): Friday, January 10, 2025, 9.30-11am

Address: 1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning

3. Pudong Campus

Grades: Nursery - Grade 12

Date & Time: Thursday, January 9, 2025, 11am-12.30pm

Address: 198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong

What to Expect

Meet the Principals : Connect with the principals to gain insight into their educational vision and approach to student development.

Campus Tours : Explore the school’s advanced facilities and vibrant learning environments.

Interactive Q&A: Participate in a dynamic session where all questions will be addressed, offering a deeper understanding of the SCIS experience.

Take the first step in exploring the opportunities that await your child. Reserve your spot today and become part of a community where academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship converge.

Your Path Starts Here

www.scis-china.org

admissions@scis-china.org

Hongqiao Campus

1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200051

Tel: 86-21-6261-4338





Hongqiao ECE Campus

2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200336

Tel: 86-21-6295-1222





Pudong Campus

198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu,

Pudong, Shanghai, China 201315

Tel: 86-21-5812-9888