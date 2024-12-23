  1. home
  2. Articles

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

By That's Shanghai, December 23, 2024

0 0

Start the new year by exploring the exceptional educational experience at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS).

Families are invited to the January Open House, hosted across the Hongqiao and Pudong campuses of SCIS.

This unique opportunity allows all to learn about the world-class academic programs offered at SCIS, and the ways in which the school prepares students for future challenges.

The event provides a valuable chance to meet SCIS’s academic leadership team, tour the centrally located campuses, and gain an understanding of how the school’s commitment to critical thinking, global citizenship, and personal growth shapes the learning experiences at SCIS.

SCIS-Open-House-January-2025-final-poster-50-x-70-that-sh-wechat.jpg

About SCIS

Established in 1996 as one of Shanghai’s first international schools, Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many within the international community.

As an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School, SCIS offers a premier educational experience aimed at rigorous critical thinking and global citizenship and, for Upper School Students, the opportunity to earn the highly coveted IB Diploma and entrance to top universities worldwide.

SCIS-tour-bag-MYP-DP-Brochure-SY2425.jpg

Open House Schedule

1. Hongqiao ECE Campus

Grades: Nursery - Grade 1

Date & Time: Friday, January 10, 2025, 9-10.30am

Address: 2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning

2. Hongqiao Campus

Grades: Grades 2-12

Lower School (Grades 2-5): Friday, January 10, 2025, 11.15am-12.45pm

Upper School (Grades 6-12): Friday, January 10, 2025, 9.30-11am

Address: 1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning

3. Pudong Campus

Grades: Nursery - Grade 12

Date & Time: Thursday, January 9, 2025, 11am-12.30pm

Address: 198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong

What to Expect

  • Meet the Principals: Connect with the principals to gain insight into their educational vision and approach to student development.

  • Campus Tours: Explore the school’s advanced facilities and vibrant learning environments.

  • Interactive Q&A: Participate in a dynamic session where all questions will be addressed, offering a deeper understanding of the SCIS experience.

Take the first step in exploring the opportunities that await your child. Reserve your spot today and become part of a community where academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship converge.

wechat-QR-code-layout-SY2425-January-9-10-that-sh.jpg

Your Path Starts Here

www.scis-china.org

admissions@scis-china.org

Hongqiao Campus

1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200051

Tel: 86-21-6261-4338


Hongqiao ECE Campus

2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200336

Tel: 86-21-6295-1222


Pudong Campus

198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu,

Pudong, Shanghai, China 201315

Tel: 86-21-5812-9888SCIS-logo.jpg

more news

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

A journey of transformation and discovery

Your Path Starts Here | Discover SCIS at This Open House

Your Path Starts Here | Discover SCIS at This Open House

Where excellence in education fuels personal growth

SCIS Open House on November 30 | Discover the SCIS Advantage

SCIS Open House on November 30 | Discover the SCIS Advantage

Explore SCIS' unique approach and connect with the community

Igniting Growth: Student Life at SCIS

Nurturing intellectual growth and personal passions

SCIS: Bridging Education & Opportunity for Global Success

Unlocking potential in preparation for the global landscape

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The most wonderful time of the year!

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

A journey of transformation and discovery

Feeling Low? Lifeline Can Be a Friendly Voice this Christmas

Whatever the reason, Lifeline is here to help

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

China Extends Visa-Free Transit Stays to 10 Days

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Macao Light Rapid Transit to Offer Free Rides on December 20

6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives