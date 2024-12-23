  1. home
  2. Articles

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

By That's Shenzhen, December 23, 2024

0 0

MO Bar, an elevated rooftop bar on the 79th floor of Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, has been named the leading hotel bar in China at the '2024 National DRiNK Awards,' with the accolade recently announced at the awards ceremony in Shanghai, celebrated by newcomers, regulars and top talents from across the region. 

It is an astonishing leap to be awarded as the 'Hotel Bar - China’s South' in the first round, with MO Bar also beating four other leading bars from different regions in the country.  

Since debuting in early 2022, MO Bar was nominated for the 'DRiNK Awards,' gaining its first 'Hotel Bar (South China)' award in 2023. 

The establishment continues to push its boundaries with thought-provoking drink experiences using spirits and seasonal ingredients as a base in its creations. 

2ef6408e9ba07d342b052a318f513eb3.jpeg

With indoor and two outdoor areas, MO Bar offers exhilarating views of the city skyline. 

It also features stylish décor and an innovative drinks list that pays tribute to China as the birthplace of movable type printing. 

ac32c7b8a43a49cfefd0ba31924d37cd.jpeg

These delectable cocktails were ingeniously designed by Tiger Chang, MO Bar’s beverage manager and head of its mixology team, to evoke the theme and also to delight the palate. 

Says Tiger, “We are honoured to be recognized by the ‘2024 National DRiNK Awards’ Hotel Bar. I am thrilled for all our industry peers in China for achieving many top spots this year. I think we have something really special at MO Bar, Shenzhen. Lots of bars work with elements of Chinese style, but I think we are the first to celebrate this particular piece of Chinese history.”

To highlight the bar’s achievement at the 'National DRiNKAwards', and its three-year anniversary, MO Bar will be introducing a new cocktail menu in 2025, inspired by a 'Colors of China' theme, where this mindset serves as a guiding principle behind the creation of these cocktails.

Hotel News Shenzhen Mandarin Oriental MO Bar

more news

A Journey to The Whole You: Opening of Spa by JW at JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

A Journey to The Whole You: Opening of Spa by JW at JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

The first Spa by JW in South China opened its doors at the JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen.

Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

Festive feelings at an iconic Shanghai landmark

Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake Presents Brand Event with Cultural Flair

A global culinary and cultural journey from Japan to Italy and to Chengdu...

Hotel Éclat Beijing Signs Memorandum to Bring the Brand to Saudi Arabia

A new understanding with Nasla Tourism Co.

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Welcomes New Chef de Cuisine at OPUS 388

Chef Alessio Durante brings a fresh culinary vision intent on establishing OPUS 388 as a leading gastronomic destination!

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Celebrated 40th Anniversary

JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS HOTEL SHANGHAI PUDONG CELEBRATED THE BRAND’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SIGNATURE GARDEN PARTY

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing is awarded a Michelin star

The sixth consecutive year of awards for excellence

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, & Breguet Launch Afternoon Tea at Café Zi

A timeless co-branding in the heart of Beijing

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

China Extends Visa-Free Transit Stays to 10 Days

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Macao Light Rapid Transit to Offer Free Rides on December 20

6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives