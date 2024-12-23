MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

MO Bar, an elevated rooftop bar on the 79th floor of Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, has been named the leading hotel bar in China at the '2024 National DRiNK Awards,' with the accolade recently announced at the awards ceremony in Shanghai, celebrated by newcomers, regulars and top talents from across the region.

It is an astonishing leap to be awarded as the 'Hotel Bar - China’s South' in the first round, with MO Bar also beating four other leading bars from different regions in the country.

Since debuting in early 2022, MO Bar was nominated for the 'DRiNK Awards,' gaining its first 'Hotel Bar (South China)' award in 2023.

The establishment continues to push its boundaries with thought-provoking drink experiences using spirits and seasonal ingredients as a base in its creations.

With indoor and two outdoor areas, MO Bar offers exhilarating views of the city skyline.



It also features stylish décor and an innovative drinks list that pays tribute to China as the birthplace of movable type printing.

These delectable cocktails were ingeniously designed by Tiger Chang, MO Bar’s beverage manager and head of its mixology team, to evoke the theme and also to delight the palate.



Says Tiger, “We are honoured to be recognized by the ‘2024 National DRiNK Awards’ Hotel Bar. I am thrilled for all our industry peers in China for achieving many top spots this year. I think we have something really special at MO Bar, Shenzhen. Lots of bars work with elements of Chinese style, but I think we are the first to celebrate this particular piece of Chinese history.”

To highlight the bar’s achievement at the 'National DRiNKAwards', and its three-year anniversary, MO Bar will be introducing a new cocktail menu in 2025, inspired by a 'Colors of China' theme, where this mindset serves as a guiding principle behind the creation of these cocktails.