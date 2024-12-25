Rare Birds Return to the GBA for the Winter Season

The black-faced spoonbill is the most coveted sighting among Shenzhen's birdwatching community. A volunteer named Ripple at the Futian Mangrove Ecological Park Education Center tells us excitedly that in recent years, about 300 to 400 black-faced spoonbills fly to Shenzhen from near Dalian and the Korean Peninsula, where they spend the summer. This comes as a great relief considering they had all but disappeared at the turn of the new millennium.

The black-faced spoonbill population has increased considerably due to conservation efforts. Image via Patrick Kua/Pexels

Shenzhen, a city known for its rapid urbanization and technological advancements, is becoming equally renowned for its environmental conservation efforts. The transformation from a fishing village in 1979 into a tech powerhouse came at an environmental cost, but today Shenzhen has become a global leader in preserving coastal wetlands and provides a haven for migratory birds along the East Asia-Australasia Flyway.

Despite its rapid development, Shenzhen boasts 350 square km of wetland areas. Image via Ben Cheung/Pexels

By 1991, Shenzhen’s mangrove forests had dwindled to just half a kilometer due to land reclamation and urban expansion. One of the driving forces behind these conservation projects is the Mangrove Conservation Fund (MCF), founded in 2012. After being appointed to manage the Futian Mangrove Ecological Park, they became part of China's first collaborative project in which a government-mandated greenspace was handed over to an NGO to operate. Yan Moshu, a conservation expert from the MCF, emphasizes the role of these efforts in supporting bird habitats. "Through initiatives like fish pond restoration and ecological park management, we have steadily improved conditions for migratory birds. The population of iconic species, such as the black-faced spoonbill, has increased, highlighting the success of our conservation strategies," Yan tells us. The results speak for themselves: Shenzhen now boasts nearly 350 square kilometers of wetlands.

Little Egrets are among the many different species that inhabit the Shenzhen mangroves. Image via Bob Brewer/Unsplash

Shenzhen's wetlands are crucial for birds traveling along the East Asia-Australasia Flyway, the largest migration route in the world. Nearly 50 million waterbirds of about 250 species traverse this route annually, and Shenzhen Bay serves as a critical 'intermediate station.' Every winter, between 40,000 and 50,000 migratory waterfowl visit the area, with species ranging from endangered black-faced spoonbills to plovers and knots. "Shenzhen Bay is a magnet for birdwatchers, especially during the migration season from October to April," Yan explains. "These birds are not just beautiful; they're indicators of the health of our wetlands."

A spoonbill wades through the shallow water alongside several Eurasian whimbrels on the prowl for food. Image via Ashley Main/Unsplash

Other notable species include the white-breasted kingfisher, a stunning bird that prefers the mangrove branches, and the 'vast army' of great cormorants that descend on the bay. During low tide, many birds descend onto the mudflats to find food. When the tide rises, they retreat back into the mangroves.



An Eurasian Whimbrel photographed through the telescopes at the Futian Mangrove. Image via That's

Birdwatching has surged in popularity among younger generations in China, fueled by eco-tourism and social media. According to Jing Daily, interest in birdwatching grew by 105% in 2024. Yan attributes this trend to the 'blind box' appeal of birdwatching. "It's like opening a surprise gift. You know there are 100 species in a certain area, but you don't know which ones you'll spot on a given day," she explains. Social media platforms, including Xiaohongshu, have further amplified interest by showcasing bird photography and conservation stories. "Birdwatching combines adventure, education, and a sense of elegance," Yan notes. With improving living standards, people now have the time and resources to invest in this rewarding hobby, making it a gateway to lifelong learning about nature and ecology.

For those new to birdwatching, Yan shares some tips:

Bring binoculars: If you don't have a fairly advanced camera, at least invest in some binoculars. Get a field guide: Whether in physical book form or an app, a field guide will help you identify the birds you see, which makes it infinitely more enjoyable.

Go early or in the evening: The most active times for birds are in the early morning or evening as they return to their nests.

Stay quiet and low-key: Avoid loud noises and sudden movements.

Observe from a distance: Use binoculars instead of approaching the birds.

Follow local rules: Adhere to ecological protection regulations.

Protect the habitat: Avoid trampling vegetation or disturbing wetlands.

Shenzhen's ecological management has been instrumental in creating ideal conditions for bird populations. The city has worked with MCF and other organizations to restore fishponds by regulating water levels, removing embankments, and creating diverse habitats. These efforts have increased the availability of roosting and feeding areas for migratory birds. About 75% of the birds in Shenzhen are migratory. The Futian Mangrove National Nature Reserve, a Ramsar-designated site, exemplifies these conservation efforts. In collaboration with Hong Kong, Shenzhen has strengthened cross-border protection measures, such as monitoring bird populations and restoring the Shenzhen River delta. "We're proud that the black-faced spoonbill population has steadily risen globally, from near extinction in the late 20th century to almost 7,000 individuals today," Yan says. "Shenzhen plays a key role as one of the top three wintering and stopover sites for this species."

A Saunder's Gull flies low over the beach. Image via Adely/Pexels

Visitors to Shenzhen Bay can expect to see a dazzling array of bird species, especially during the migratory season. These include the endangered black-faced spoonbill, Pacific golden plover, lesser sand plover, Eurasian whimbrel, white egrets, little egrets, and the osprey, which is nicknamed the 'Mayor of Shenzhen Bay.'

Osprey are long-winged hawks with a knack for fishing. Image via Iain Poole/Pixabay

Shenzhen's wetlands showcase how urban centers can successfully integrate conservation into development. Through community involvement, strategic policies, and cross-border collaboration, Shenzhen has become a global example of ecological restoration. As Yan puts it, "Protecting migratory birds is not just about saving species; it's about preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystems. Shenzhen proves that even in the heart of urbanization, nature can flourish when we prioritize it." Whether you're an avid birdwatcher or a curious traveler, Shenzhen offers a unique opportunity to witness the interplay of cutting-edge innovation and thriving natural ecosystems.

