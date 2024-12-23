  1. home
Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay Hosts 'Love Knows No Boundaries' Wedding Show

By That's Sanya, December 23, 2024

Set along the world’s third 'singing sand beach' at Clear Water Bay, the 'Love Knows No Boundaries' Wedding Show recently concluded on the lawn by the elegant pavilion chapel at Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay. 

IMG_3773-compressed.jpeg

With a focus on custom wedding settings, haute couture bridal gowns, and immersive visual experiences, the event showcased the hotel’s distinctive wedding services to all attending guests.

Where Sea Meets Sky, an Artistic Showcase

Collaborating with China Sanya International Bridal Fashion Week and the Sanya Wedding Tourism Association, Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay partnered with world-renowned haute couture bridal labels including Vera Wang, Joli Poli, The Atelier, and Kathy Lawrence. 

IMG_3775-compressed.jpeg

Professional models graced the runway, allowing guests to admire each gown’s refined elegance up close. 

Of particular note was the elegant pavilion chapel, which spans 146 square meters and features a pure teak interior that conveys a sense of intimacy and serenity. 

This stunning venue, full of romantic charm, offers couples an unforgettable island wedding experience.

Infused with artistic inspiration and festive elements, Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay unveiled a giant white Christmas tree on the melodious sands of Clear Water Bay as a dazzling highlight of the holiday season. 

In doing so, the hotel marked the official start of the island’s glimmering Christmas festivities.

IMG_3774-compressed.jpeg

A Philippine band joined other artists to weave cheerful holiday melodies, setting the stage for a spirited Christmas prelude. 

As the Christmas tree lit up, the island’s festive season commenced in earnest. 

Amid joyful laughter and raised glasses, the hotel welcomed guests and media friends to a cinematic beach barbecue feast under the stars, creating an unforgettable tropical evening by the sea.

IMG_3778-compressed.jpeg

Located on the world’s third 'singing sand beach' at Clear Water Bay, Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay boasts 12 kilometers of pristine white sands and one of the finest vantage points overlooking the South China Sea. 

Spanning 160,000 square meters and nestled within 110,000 square meters of lush tropical gardens, this serene oasis envelops guests in a tranquil escape. 

The hotel features 281 elegantly appointed guestrooms and 32 private villas, plus five distinctive restaurants and bars serving Chinese, Asian, and Western cuisines. 

Radiating a unique sense of luxury and sophistication, Raffles Hainan Clear Water Bay offers discerning travelers a place to truly unwind while experiencing timeless elegance and heartfelt hospitality.

