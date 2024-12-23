WIN! Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025

As the clock ticks closer to 2025, prepare yourself for a mesmerizing celebration of music, culture, and timeless elegance with the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

Renowned for its exquisite artistry, this illustrious ensemble of musicians from Austria and Europe is set to dazzle audiences once again with its unparalleled New Year’s Concert tour across China.



The Symphony of Vienna



Officially registered with the Austrian Music Association, the Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra represents the pinnacle of European classical music. Regular performers at the iconic Vienna Musikverein and the National Opera, their presence is a hallmark of excellence. The orchestra’s musicians are not only celebrated performers but also esteemed professors from Vienna’s prestigious music universities, boasting accolades from renowned international music competitions.

From the grandeur of Baroque religious theatrical works to the heartfelt melodies of classical and romantic symphonies, the orchestra’s repertoire is a true musical odyssey. Expect an extraordinary selection that pays homage to the German-Austrian greats like Beethoven and Mozart, celebrates the Strauss family’s iconic waltzes, and ventures into the brilliance of modernist compositions by Enescu and Rachmaninoff. Whether it’s solo instrument concertos, salon concerts, or the grandeur of a New Year’s gala, their performances promise an unforgettable auditory journey.

The Royal Vienna Symphony Orchestra is no stranger to adoration from Chinese audiences. Having toured major cities like Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai, their performances have become cultural landmarks, earning thunderous applause and standing ovations. Highlights include the 2023 New Year’s Concert in Beijing, graced by the Austrian Ambassador to China, who praised the orchestra’s passion and artistry, calling it a night to remember.



A Feast for 2025



The stage is set, the baton is poised, and the anticipation is palpable. As the orchestra prepares to once again enchant Chinese audiences, their 2025 New Year’s Concert promises to be an unmissable feast of music. With melodies that transport you to the banks of the Danube and rhythms that stir the soul, this is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of art, culture, and human connection.

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025 in Guangzhou



Date: December 29 & 30, 2024

Time: 8pm

Venue: Guangdong Friendship Theatre

Price: RMB180/280/380/480/680/880/1,280

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025 in Shenzhen



Date: December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Opera Hall, Bay Opera of Shenzhen

Price: RMB280/480/680/880/1080/1,280

Vienna Royal Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert 2025 in Beijing



Date & Time:

3pm / 7.30pm, January 4, 2025

7.30pm, January 5, 2025

Venue: Beijing Concert Hall

Price: RMB180/280/380/480/680/880/1,280

Important Notice

Duration of the performance

About 105 minutes, including halftime

Admission time

Please enter about 30 minutes before the performance.

Refund/Exchange Rules

Once purchased, we do not have a refund policy. Tickets cannot be exchanged.

Admission rules

Present your SMS code for a print ticket for admission.

Tickets for Children

One ticket per person, children under 1.2 meters are not allowed for admission.

