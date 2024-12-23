Feeling Low? Lifeline Can Be a Friendly Voice this Christmas

It’s the time of year when everyone seems to be zipping around from party to party, visiting a Christmas market, planning a couple’s break somewhere warm, or packing a bag to visit family abroad.

But for many people, Christmas and New Year can be a difficult time of year – the extra socializing can increase anxiety.

For others, staying in Shanghai over the festive period while their families are celebrating back home can feel especially sad.

And many people missing someone who has passed away find themselves thinking of their loved one even more at this time of year.

For reasons like this and many more, Lifeline is here to help. They are an English speaking emotional support helpline service for the expat community in China.

From 10am until 10pm, every day of the year, their team of trained volunteers is available on the phone, through WeChat or via their website.

Wherever you are in China, their service is completely free of charge, and completely anonymous. So if you are finding things tough right now, why not reach out and say hello?

Trained Volunteers

Lifeline believes that talking helps. Every one of the people who answers the phone at Lifeline is volunteering their time to help people and make a difference.

Volunteers are all trained to talk to callers about personal, family or workplace problems, or issues including trauma, bereavement, or chronic illness.

Lifeline volunteers don’t pass judgment or tell our callers what to do. Instead, they listen and empathize, and offer resources and referrals to help callers take the next steps forward.

Lifeline is also completely anonymous, meaning that callers only share what they want to share.

Lifeline in the community

Lifeline has been serving the community since 2004, and in that time has built strong relationships with mental health professionals and organizations, community services, consulates, schools, colleges and medical providers.

One of their goals is to help challenge the stigma around mental health – as part of that they have started Lifetalk, a training program for schools, workplaces and other organizations that empowers people to have conversations to prevent suicide.

Lifeline also keeps their WeChat channel – LifelineConnect – up to date with information about mental health and related issues.

Recently they’ve posted about how breathwork can improve physical and mental wellbeing; about how to set and communicate personal boundaries; and have shared insights from a counselor on navigating suicidal thoughts.

And you will also see their flyers around Shanghai, reminding everyone who sees them that you never need to be alone with your problems.

Struggling this Christmas?

One in four people experiences a mental health crisis at some point in their lifetime, and it can happen to anyone, regardless of their age, gender, race, nationality, or social or economic status.

But, as we know, Christmas and New Year can be especially difficult for all sorts of reasons. That’s why Lifeline sees an increase in calls at this time of year.

Whatever the reason, Lifeline is here to help.

[All images courtesy of Lifeline]

