  1. home
  2. Articles

NYE at the Bellagio with DJs STYLO & ANGELOV

By T+ Tickets, December 23, 2024

0 0

Ring in the New Year with an extraordinary celebration at Bellagio by MGM Shanghai on the North Bund, featuring two acclaimed melodic house and techno international headliners – DJs STYLO and ANGELOV from the world-renowned AFTERLIFE record label.

5.jpg

The party will take place over three venues, including a breathtaking 20-meter tall LED screen at The Atrium, plus Bella Vista and Wing Terrace on the second floor.

5.gif

91dcf04674786cae3743f6ca3e1cee05.JPG

Indulge in an evening filled with electrifying melodies and awe-inspiring visuals – countdown to the New Year with Space Panda.

IMG_2760.JPG

IMG_2541.JPG

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Weixin-Image_20241213191829.jpg

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2.30am; RMB348-398, includes one drink

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 苏州路188近乍浦路

more news

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The most wonderful time of the year!

Made the List NYE Party at W Shanghai + DJ RICHI RISCO

Made the List NYE Party at W Shanghai + DJ RICHI RISCO

Have you made the list?

Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai – Part 3

Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai – Part 3

Eat, drink, and be merry!

17 Places to Dine This Christmas in Beijing

Where to find the best holiday eats and treats!

T+ Tickets: Disney, Silent Disco, NYE + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

So long 2024 – well hello there 2025!

17 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Holiday fun & more!

Cheers to Christmas with 10% Off LIBER Wines

Plus Membership & Gift Cards!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

China Extends Visa-Free Transit Stays to 10 Days

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Macao Light Rapid Transit to Offer Free Rides on December 20

6 Amazing Winter Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

Juneyao Air Expands Shanghai-Penang Route Amid Growing Demand

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

Exploring New Paths at SCIS

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

SCIS Open House January 2025 | Discover the Future of Education

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

MO Bar Secures Coveted Hotel Bar Honor by the '2024 National DRiNK Awards'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives