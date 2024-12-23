NYE at the Bellagio with DJs STYLO & ANGELOV

Ring in the New Year with an extraordinary celebration at Bellagio by MGM Shanghai on the North Bund, featuring two acclaimed melodic house and techno international headliners – DJs STYLO and ANGELOV from the world-renowned AFTERLIFE record label.

The party will take place over three venues, including a breathtaking 20-meter tall LED screen at The Atrium, plus Bella Vista and Wing Terrace on the second floor.

Indulge in an evening filled with electrifying melodies and awe-inspiring visuals – countdown to the New Year with Space Panda.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2.30am; RMB348-398, includes one drink

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路