Made the List NYE Party at W Shanghai + DJ RICHI RISCO

By T+ Tickets, December 23, 2024

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Space Panda at W Shanghai – The Bund, headlined by International DJ RICHI RISCO from Spain and nine DJs, plus live band supporting acts.

The epic party will take place over four different venues and stages – WOOBAR, WET BAR, LIQUID AT YEN and The Kitchen Table.

As the clock ticks towards midnight, enjoy a breathtaking countdown show at WET BAR with the one and only skyline view.

Blending stunning visuals with an atmosphere of pure exhilaration, Space Panda will present a visual feast, creating an extraordinary ambiance to welcome the New Year.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 8.30pm-2am; RMB368-438, includes welcome drink before 10.30pm

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

