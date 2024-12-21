10 Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

Monday, December 23

Ban Dao Qiyiguo

Formed in 2020, Ban Dao Qiyiguo started as a three-member band at the beach, evolving into a unique 'lyrical punk' group with a clear, yet intense sound. Drawing inspiration from punk music, they blend various other elements while maintaining the raw, powerful essence of punk. In 2024, the band expanded to a four-member lineup with the addition of a new guitarist. Expect a performance that balances purity with explosive energy, capturing the raw spirit of punk music with a fresh twist.

Price: from RMB88

December 23, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Wednesday, December 25



I Am Waiting For You Last Summer



After eight years, Russia's top electronic post-rock band I Am Waiting For You Last Summer returns to China with a new tour featuring their latest album Without/Within. Known for their eclectic mix of electronic, post-rock, atmosphere, and metal, their live performances have always been a powerful experience, igniting audiences with explosive beats, passionate guitar riffs, and deep basslines. With a thrilling blend of DJ remixes and live performances, each show is a sonic journey that leaves fans immersed in the music.

Price: from RMB150

December 25, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

Friday, December 27

POiSON GiRL FRiEND

POiSON GiRL FRiEND, founded by Noriko in 1990, remains one of the leading forces in the global wave of music exploration and rediscovery. Their iconic album MELTING MOMENT, released over 30 years ago, continues to captivate fans, with the single 'HARDLY EVER SMILE (without you)' amassing over 5 million streams on Spotify. The band has received critical acclaim during their recent US tour, showcasing their timeless sound that transcends generations. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the music that has influenced fans worldwide.

Price: from RMB268

December 27, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

The Samans



Formed in December 2006, The Samans is a band that proudly carries the spirit of Chinese metal. From their early industrial metal influences to their shift towards melodic folk metal, the band has incorporated Celtic, Viking, and traditional Chinese elements into their music. Their epic lyrics, combined with international arrangements and diverse musical styles, create an immersive, grand atmosphere. With themes of war, mythology, and heroism, The Samans bring a distinctive metal experience to the stage.

Price: from RMB168

December 27, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, C-L2005A & C-L3002A, Area C, Sea World, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

CHASER Live 2024



After a year of perfecting their sound, CHASER is ready to release their highly anticipated debut album CHASER in December 2024! This marks more than just an album release — it's their first-ever solo concert, taking the band's music journey to new heights. Unlike previous occasional performances, this special show will showcase the band's most authentic and original sound. From high-energy melodies to delicate emotional expressions, each track promises an immersive musical experience. CHASER's unique charm will shine through in this unforgettable live performance, making it a night every audience member will cherish.

Price: from RMB158

December 27, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

Saturday, December 28

Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025



Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Shenzhen! The Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB60; Standard, from RMB100

December 28, from 10.30am

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World. Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess. Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

HiFive 9th Anniversary



HiFive, a dynamic vocal ensemble founded in 2015 in Guangzhou. Specializing in a wide range of a cappella works, HiFive is known for their innovative adaptations of popular music, blending fresh arrangements with classic hits. With seven talented members from various professional backgrounds, each bringing years of vocal training and stage performance experience, HiFive has earned numerous awards in artistic competitions. Driven by their passion for music and a commitment to excellence, they aim to be one of the most powerful vocal ensembles in the industry. Celebrate their journey and talent at this special anniversary performance!

Price: from RMB108

December 28, from 1.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

Sunday, December 29

Kiitos

Experience the mesmerizing voice of Kiitos (Nanshouya Saiko), whose ethereal sound has enchanted listeners since 2013. Her voice is as refreshing as a breeze at sunrise, and her melodies offer a profound journey for the soul. From Tokyo's radio stations to Carnegie Hall in New York, Kiitos' voice has captivated audiences worldwide. With her delicate lyrics and unique vocal style, she creates an atmosphere that feels as natural and soothing as a summer afternoon on the grass.

Price: from RMB150

December 29, from 1.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Monday, December 30



A Kang

Meet A Kang, born Wang Xiaokang and previously known as Xiao Hainan, a gifted street performer and Douyin (TikTok) music creator with over 5.8 million followers. A Kang has captured hearts worldwide, having sung in the streets of countries like China, the UK, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, France, Italy, and more. With over 80 million likes on his videos, A Kang's performances bring classic Chinese music to a global audience, showcasing his unique ability to connect with listeners across borders. Don't miss the chance to experience his captivating voice and soulful performances!

Price: from RMB220

December 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

