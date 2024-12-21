15 Upcoming Live Shows in Guangzhou

Sunday, December 22



The Mammoths



Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

December 22, 24 & 25, 27 - 29, January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

Keep Moving with Mover



Mover, a local Cantonese rock band from Guangzhou, invites you to experience a powerful blend of personal stories and emotions through their music. The band's name, 'Mover,' reflects their mission to carry feelings and life's stages through music. Mixing the individual musical tastes of the members, Mover brings Cantonese rock to life with every performance. Get ready for a captivating show that celebrates the enduring spirit of Cantonese music!

Price: from RMB88

December 22, from 8pm



For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

フレンズ(friends) & sucola



Friends, a four-member band with diverse backgrounds, creates innovative pop rhythms and colorful music, inspired by their unique perspectives on friendship, love, and daily life. Their blend of catchy melodies and poetic lyrics resonates with many listeners. sucola, a pop duo formed by Okitsu and Yopeco, brings a fresh perspective to music with an eclectic mix of influences, including Black music and idol music. Their sound is defined by Okitsu's catchy melodies and literary lyrics, combined with Yopeco's professional production skills to create something entirely new.

Price: from RMB168

December 22, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Monday, December 23

Swan Lake



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Tuesday, December 24



The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

I Am Waiting For You Last Summer



After eight years, Russia's top electronic post-rock band I Am Waiting For You Last Summer returns to China with a new tour featuring their latest album Without/Within. Known for their eclectic mix of electronic, post-rock, atmosphere, and metal, their live performances have always been a powerful experience, igniting audiences with explosive beats, passionate guitar riffs, and deep basslines. With a thrilling blend of DJ remixes and live performances, each show is a sonic journey that leaves fans immersed in the music.

Price: from RMB150

December 24, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Wednesday, December 25

House of Mask & Mime



House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Thursday, December 26



AMnesiac

AMnesiac delivers music that is both serious and introspective, reflecting deep emotional expressions through thoughtful composition. Since its formation in November 2010 in southwestern China, AMnesiac has maintained a distinctive style of music that challenges perceptions of the world, humanity, life, and emotions. Their profound and meditative approach to music creates a powerful atmosphere that invites listeners into a reflective and evocative musical journey.

Price: from RMB130

December 26 from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Friday, December 27



Bird Chronicle by 8bite

8bite, a rising star of the Gen Z music scene, brings a fresh wave of creativity with Bird Chronicle. As a finalist of NetEase Cloud Music's 5th 'Stone Plan,' 8bite has rapidly amassed a devoted following. Known for his hit single 'frozen heart.', which reached the top of Douyin's hot music charts, 8bite has blended electronic pure music, R&B, Bedroom, and ElectroPop into his own unique style. Join him for an incredible performance that's sure to captivate audiences with his deep, emotional sound.

Price: from RMB119

December 27, from 8pm



For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921



Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

张智 X 河床乐队 X 扎诺乐团



Enjoy an enchanting night filled with the rich sounds of folk music. Highlighting 扎诺乐团, a new-generation Yi ethnic folk music band from the Daliang Mountains, this performance blends traditional Yi ethnic folk music, instruments, and old tunes with fresh reinterpretations. Expect a mesmerizing mix of Yi ethnic, folk, world rhythms, and indigenous melodies, creating an unforgettable evening of musical exploration.

Price: from RMB168

December 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821

ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Saturday, December 28

The Samans

Formed in December 2006, The Samans is a band that proudly carries the spirit of Chinese metal. From their early industrial metal influences to their shift towards melodic folk metal, the band has incorporated Celtic, Viking, and traditional Chinese elements into their music. Their epic lyrics, combined with international arrangements and diverse musical styles, create an immersive, grand atmosphere. With themes of war, mythology, and heroism, The Samans bring a distinctive metal experience to the stage.

Price: from RMB130

December 28 from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

Sunday, December 29



2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

CHASER Live 2024



After a year of perfecting their sound, CHASER is ready to release their highly anticipated debut album CHASER in December 2024! This marks more than just an album release — it's their first-ever solo concert, taking the band's music journey to new heights. Unlike previous occasional performances, this special show will showcase the band's most authentic and original sound. From high-energy melodies to delicate emotional expressions, each track promises an immersive musical experience. CHASER's unique charm will shine through in this unforgettable live performance, making it a night every audience member will cherish.

Price: from RMB158

December 29, from 8pm



For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/2918921



Omni Space Guangzhou, No.12 Aoti Nan Lu, Tianhe 天河区奥体南路12号

Monday & Tuesday, December 30 & 31

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: