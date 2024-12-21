10 Last Minute Shanghai Gift Ideas

Hai Seas Distillery

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai, Hai Seas Distillery is a toast to Chinese craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Hai Seas produces the first Double-Gold Medal winning Whiskey and Barrel-Aged Gin in China. They are also the first to age their whiskey in custom-made barrels from a trio of oak from around the world (Chinese, American, and French Oak).

Our entire range of spirits is a testament to China's rich, spirited heritage, and every sip is a story of passion and craftsmanship.

With over 50 medals in 2023 and 2024, including Best-in-Class Finalist at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition of 2024, Hai Seas is "the Spirit of Shanghai."

Urban Bees Shanghai

Holiday Season Gift Sets

Holiday season is here and Urban Bees Shanghai have designed some minimalistic gift sets for you or your loved ones.

The Connoisseur Set (RMB158) features four UBS honeys, a DIY candle and a seed card.

4 jars, 30 grams each: Italian bees honey (UBS Apiary); Chinese bees honey (UBS Apiary); Space honey (from plants of which the seeds were sent in low orbit); Black wild honey from Yunnan (UBS harvest)

DIY pure beeswax candle: roll the wax sheet and add the wood wig (included). Please place on a tray or mini bowl once lit.

A UBS greeting card made of paper seed: after sharing, sow into soil and water to help our gentle pollinators.

The Stash Set (RMB358) features two UBS honeys, a DIY candle and a seed car:

2 jars, 250g each: Italian bees honey; and Chinese bees honey

a DIY pure wax candle: roll the wax sheet and add the wig (included)

A UBS greeting card made of paper seed: sow into soil and water to help our gentle pollinators

Bee Rescue Kit

"A simple act of kindness" – this compact Bee Rescue Kit (RMB48) is designed to help you rescue exhausted bees. Simply feed them sugar syrup to revive them.

Included in the kit:

A reusable mini flask filled with sugar syrup

A mini bottle with an included eyedropper to easily refill your flask (keep this at home)

An aluminum case to protect your mini flask

A honeybee keyring

A fluffy mini honeybee

Keep it handy to be ready to help a bee in need: a small action can make a big difference, every bee counts.

Iconic Shanghai

This Iconic Shanghai collection of sweatshirts, hoodies, tees and tanks make the perfect gift for someone you've shared Shanghai good times with, or a warming memento of your time in The Hai.

Better still, there are currently on sale, with prices starting from just RMB99! Click the link below to discover the full range...

READ MORE: CLEARANCE SALE! Tees, Tanks, Sweatshirts & Hoodies

舒烨 Shu Ye - 上埃

Solid bracelet and earrings of 925 silver (Sterling silver), plated with 18k white or yellow gold for extended durability. A trendy and hip piece that is made to stay, starting from just RMB199!

The perfect Stocking stuffers are in town! East meets West in these pretty silk thread bracelets that feature S925 Snowflake pendants of choice. Add an alphabet letter to make it extra special. Starting from RMB30, get yours now!

Tacolicious

Nothing says I love you like tacos! Especially Tacolicious tacos. Say Feliz Navidad with some RMB100 Tacolicious vouchers – on sale for just RMB80.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

To make it a very merry Christmas, Mignon 9 are seelling coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Christmas Hamper

The Sukhothai Shanghai has meticulously prepared a Christmas Hamper packed with an exquisite selection of delicacies.

This customizable Christmas hamper acts as a treasure trove of your emotions and creativity: Given to a lover, it carries boundless affection and attachment; presented to a close friend, it conveys heartfelt and warming concern; treated to oneself, it preserves the unique comfort and satisfaction that Christmas brings.

It is not only a gathering of sentiments, but also an ultimate condensation of the holiday atmosphere, full of immense Christmas joy and heartwarming feelings from this hamper.

Nuremberg Lebkuchen

Handcrafted from a centuries-old recipe originating in Nuremberg, Germany – known as the 'City of Gingerbread' – each Lebkuchen harmoniously combines timeless tradition with a modern twist.

The Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box from The Sukhothai Shanghai offers three flavors: Delicate Sesame, Rich Peanut, and Classic Hazelnut, indulging your taste buds with every bite.

With its distinctive spiced aroma, the Lebkuchen awakens the senses, inviting us into a Christmas dreamland brimming with warmth and sweetness.

Share this delicious treat with loved ones and let good fortune and sweetness accompany you through the season.

The Nuremberg Lebkuchen Gift Box from The Sukhothai Shanghai is more than a holiday gift – it’s a heartfelt wish for love, hope, and good fortune.

Let us embark on a heartwarming and unforgettable Christmas journey, led by the sweetness of this cherished tradition.

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu, Jing'an District 威海路380号, 近石门一路

