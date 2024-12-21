Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai – Part 3

This is Part 3 of our Ultimate Guide to Festive Feasting in Shanghai – scroll to the end of the post for links to Part 1 & Part 2

SENSAI Christmas Afternoon Tea @ The PuLi

In the tranquil paradise of the city, enjoy a serene afternoon as the elegant Long Bar at The PuLi collaborates with SENSAI to present a delightful fusion of visual and taste experiences, offering an exquisite, limited-time Christmas afternoon tea.

In the embrace of time, indulge in a refined and delicate aesthetic of blissful moments, and receive an exquisite SENSAI gift.

Now until Jan 15, 2-5.30pm; RMB628++ per set for 2

The PuLi, 1 Changde Lu, by Yan'an Lu, Jing'an District 常德路 1号, 近延安路

SHANGHAI TANG Collaboration Afternoon Tea @ Alila Shanghai



Alila Shanghai has collaborated with the esteemed brand SHANGHAI TANG to curate a distinctive festive ambiance, featuring exquisite tableware that presents a harmonious blend of contemporary Shanghai flavors for an afternoon tea experience.

Guests are invited to unwind in the urban resort-style hotel, indulging in delectable dishes, all within a relaxed and inviting atmosphere that fosters connection with life.

Discover an urban oasis, where fashion, cuisine, and lifestyle converge, allowing one to re-experience the unique aesthetics of the East through the beauty of curated objects.

RMB988 net per set, includes coffee or tea for two guests, with an additional fee for upgrades to Chinese Organic Tea or Champagne

Alila Shanghai, 500 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu, Jing'an District 威海路500号, 近石门一路

Smokin' Hog

Smokin' Hog are thrilled to present a special Christmas Dinner Set, with selection of main course of Roasted Iberico Pork Loin or Smoked Honey Glazed Turkey Breast, followed by profiterole drizzle with dark chocolate ganache and stuffed in caramelized white chocolate sorbet.

For booking and reservations please add:

Tue Dec 24; RMB298

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

Xmas Diner Roll @ RIINK



Head to RIINK this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a cozy rolling dinner night! Indulge in a festive homey platter for just RMB88, featuring roast chicken, mac & cheese, and mixed seasonal veggies — an unbeatable value in the city!

Experience the warmth of home in a holiday spirit-filled diner. For a little extra cheer, upgrade to an RMB188 RMB eat, drink, and skate package, which includes a delicious cocktail and fun on shiny wheels!

Enjoy festive tunes and free props for a truly romantic and memorable experience. Don’t miss out on the holiday magic!

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, from 7pm

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Bella Vita Bistro



Christmas Eve

Christmas Day



Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Bella Vita



Now Until Dec 31; RMB2,999

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路555号, 近西康路

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Christmas Cheer at Grand Brasserie

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, indulge in an opulent holiday brunch that will tickle your taste buds and warm your heart.

Feast on a luxurious spread featuring fresh oysters, succulent slow-roasted turkey, and sinfully decadent Christmas desserts – crafted to perfection by the Waldorf's talented pastry team.

Raise a glass of Champagne or mulled wine while the sweet melodies of Christmas carols fill the air. It’s the perfect recipe for a magical celebration with family and friends.

Christmas Afternoon Tea with Steiff

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holidays with Waldorf Astoria’s festive take on its Afternoon Tea, adorned with charming pastries and delectable holiday sweets, paired with premium teas and Julius Meinl coffee.

Diners also receive a Christmas Capsule Collection Cosy Christmas Gilda Goose from Steiff. It’s a cozy, delicious way to soak in the festive spirit and create unforgettable memories.

Tradition Meets Elegance at Wai King Kok

Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with the sophisticated flavors of Wai King Kok, where you can savor exquisite Cantonese classics paired with the finest wines.

Handmade dim sum, specially prepared for the occasion, symbolizes prosperity and happiness, sharing heartfelt wishes for a bright New Year.

A meal here is not just dining – it’s a celebration of tradition and meaning.

A Symphony of the Sea at PIИK OYSTER

This Christmas, dive into the ultimate oyster omakase at the Long Bar's PIИK OYSTER!

Every handpicked oyster is a flavor-packed tale of the sea, from sweet and briny delights to rich and creamy indulgences.

The Waldorf's superstar chefs will take you on a tasting adventure like no other, pairing the freshest oysters with festive garnishes and sauces that will make your taste buds dance.

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday feast full of surprises!

Share the Joy with Christmas Hampers

Spread holiday cheer in the most elegant way with the Waldorf Astoria's luxurious Christmas hampers!, brimming with artisanal chocolates, fine wines, and a handpicked selection of festive delights!

Whether you’re surprising a loved one or treating yourself, these hampers are a heartwarming way to celebrate the season with a touch of sophistication.

For reservations of any of the above (and more!) please scan the QR code:



Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路

To-Go



Azul

Plenty of options from those fine folk at Azul, check 'em out below – just be sure to place your order 48 hours in advance.

Until Dec 31

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼

Like to Promote a Christmas Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: