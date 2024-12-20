8 Tips to Get Into Your Dream University

As the seasons change, we once again enter the intense period of university applications, a time that brings a mix of emotions for many families.

The journey of college admissions prep at YCIS Shanghai is not a solitary path. Rather, the school’s Career & University Guidance Office (CUGO) ensures students at YCIS are looked after, advised, and coached on their way to higher education.

Here, three of their Guidance Counselors – Phillip Lee, Alison Hung and Bert Hall – offer some their insights and advice on the applications process.

1. Start preparing as early as possible

It is important to start preparing for university applications as early as possible, ideally even before upper secondary.

It should be done by considering long-term goals and visions – not just which university to attend, but also what you want to achieve beyond university.

While choosing a career path at ages 14 to 16 may be unclear, it's crucial to start exploring different options.

Once students start upper secondary, they can plan their classes, activities, and community involvement based on their interests and goals.

Students approaching the application phase in Years 11 to 13 must apply the same preparation mindset to the application process.

For example, if a student plans to apply to 12 universities in the US, they should research application requirements, such as essays and teacher recommendations, and create a timeline to complete these tasks.

Essays, especially significant ones like the Common App essay, may go through multiple revisions. This process requires a significant amount of time and effort, emphasizing the importance of being prepared and detail oriented.

Starting essays in Year 12 can help balance the busy schedule of Year 13.

2. Identify your strengths, interests & passions



A strong candidate is someone who not only wants to attend a particular university, but also wants to contribute and thrive within that environment.

Focus on your interests and passions; universities seek to understand what excites applicants.

3. Gain experience beyond academics

Experience beyond academics is crucial, especially for top-tier universities.

In the US, extracurricular activities play a significant role in the application process. Engaging in various activities, pursuing interests, and demonstrating commitment can enhance a student's profile.

In the UK, the focus is on super-curricular activities, which are directly related to the student's intended major. These activities demonstrate a candidate's passion and initiative to go beyond the standard curriculum. Students should engage in reading, competitions, and personal research to showcase their enthusiasm for the subject.

By focusing on both extracurricular and super-curricular activities, students can build a compelling application that reflects their strengths and interests, making them attractive candidates for universities.

It is important to explore different Co-Curricular Activities (CCA) in lower secondary and Year 10, but by Years 11 and 12, students should engage in activities that enhance and expand the scope of their chosen CCA. Take on leadership roles, and make the CCA even more meaningful.

It is vitally important to prioritize ones preferences before selecting a university. This requires students to gain diverse experiences, discern what works for them, and then shortlist universities that align with their learning style and lifestyle.

4. Establish clear priorities

Each application requires significant work, and managing timelines is crucial. For students aiming for top universities, such as Ivy League in the US and Oxbridge in the UK, the early planning talked about above is even more vital.

These applications often involve additional testing and numerous writing pieces, especially for US schools where universities like Stanford require multiple essays. Therefore, it is important to start discussions with your counselor in Year 12 to map out a feasible plan.

Likewise, if you are considering applying to multiple countries, it is essential to consult with your counselor early on. They can help you develop a timeline and determine your priorities, as application requirements can vary greatly. For instance, the US and UK have distinctive styles for personal statements and writing requirements.

5. Write well

A simple, yet very essential step is to write well. Your English proficiency should be strong, depending on the level of the school you are applying to.

When writing application essays, students should also focus on demonstrating qualities that make them suitable for university.

6. Be open & honest

Another crucial element is vulnerability. Students need to be open and honest about themselves, which is a departure from the typical writing style used in an academic setting. In application essays, being vulnerable means sharing personal stories and motivations.

For instance, if you love film, explain what ignited that passion. Why is it important to you? What specific movies have influenced you? Instead of simply stating, "I love movies," delve into the reasons and experiences that fuel this interest.

It is important to provide insight into who you are. This means offering a deeper understanding of your personality and experiences.

7. Utilize AI, but don't rely on it

AI can be quite helpful in the university application process, especially for brainstorming ideas, editing grammar, and suggesting words.

However, avoid using AI to simply copy and paste content into statements; AI does not know a student personally, so it cannot accurately convey their feelings or motivations, which are crucial for universities to understand who the applicant truly is.

Universities are looking for personal insights and genuine motivations in personal statements. Even in the UK, where the focus might be more academic, applicants still need to demonstrate personal passion for their chosen field.

In addition, universities can often tell when an essay lacks personal input, as AI-generated content tends to be overly professional and lacks the personal nuance that admissions officers seek.

The personal statement is often the best opportunity for universities to get to know an applicant beyond their grades and activities, especially as most universities do not conduct interviews. Therefore, it is crucial for students to express their unique motivations and experiences in their own words.

8. Parents – offer support & advice... but avoid being overly controlling

Parents should allow their child to navigate the application process themselves. This decision is significant and helps students learn responsibility, preparing them for future independent decisions, like job applications.

Parents should be open and honest with their children and their school from the outset. Early discussions about application preferences can prevent conflicts and disappointment later on.

While parents should offer support and advice, they should avoid being overly controlling. Researching alongside their child is beneficial, but it's important to guide rather than dictate.

Parents should try and maintain a long-term view. While attending a prestigious school can be beneficial, it is not the sole determinant of success.

The focus should be on finding a school that best prepares the student for their future, keeping in mind that university is just a short phase in life.

