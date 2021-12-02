17 Places to Dine This Christmas in Beijing

A Christmas Feast at Modernista

The holidays are all about togetherness and celebration, and what better way to enjoy them than with great food? This year, Modernista has prepared two special dining experiences to make your holiday season even more memorable.

Their Christmas Platter is a great choice for sharing, with a mix of sweet and savory bites that bring the holiday spirit to your table for RMB198.

Make this holiday season special with their 5-course menu for two. Enjoy festive dishes like Iberico with truffle, Spanish paella or Christmas lamb shank, and rich chestnut soup, all made with premium ingredients for a memorable celebration for RMB488.

Until January 1

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

All-You-Can-Eat Christmas Buffet at Homeplate Sanlitun



Join Home Plate BBQ Sanlitun for a Southern-style Christmas celebration! This Christmas Eve we're bringing the Christmas spirit of the South to Beijing with a hearty winter feast featuring our 24-hour whole hog, slow smoked till succulent and the meat pulls apart in true Carolina style, whole turkeys brined for days in spices before being smoked for 6 hours till juicy and smokey (trust me these birds will convert you to a turkey lover!) as well as all the traditional holiday sides you love.

Whether you're gathering with friends, family, or just looking to enjoy a cozy Christmas meal, they've got the perfect spread for everyone! Add an additional whole Pecan Pie for RMB348.

December 24, 6.30-9.30pm

RMB398/person, RMB258/child under 18

Homeplate Sanlitun, Gongti Xilu, Courtyard No.4, Building 10, Chaoyang

Homeplate Special Christmas Delivery



This holiday season, let them bring the festive feast straight to your door! Home Plate BBQ’s Christmas Delivery Menu is here to make your celebrations stress-free and delicious. Whether you're hosting a cozy dinner or a grand family gathering, our slow-smoked turkeys and tender Angus prime ribs are guaranteed to steal the show. Preorder one week in advance for the turkey and three days in advance for the prime ribs.

Deliveries from December 21-29

For reservations, call 4000967670 or scan the QR code on the poster

Peco-Peco’s Xmas Special

Enjoy Peco-Peco’s signature Herb and Lemon Roast chicken and one of four flavors of their delicious French fries or an Arugula Salad. Get their delicious Fried Taro Shreds and a bottle of Sparkling Wine or 4 four glasses of non-alcohol drinks. The Qingyuan Chicken is ordered fresh so please make a reservation two days in advance by calling 18612636331.

Peco-Peco is pet friendly and a great spot for other Japanese fusion dishes.

December 22-29, Kitchen open 11.30am-8.30pm (bar open later)

RMB398

Pecopeco, Pingfanglu Meijie Park, Chaoyang

M orton's of Chicago the Steakhouse Festive Season Feast



Holiday Season Prime Rib Special feeds around 10 to 15 people. You get two delicious starters – Morton’s Classic Seafood Chowder and Avocado Caesar Salad. The main is a ‘Whole Rack of Slow Roasted Prime Rib (10kg)’. You also get six amazing sides: Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes, Large Loaded Baked Potato, Creamed Sweet Corn, Bacon and Onion Macaroni and Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, and Mushrooms and Grilled Jumbo Asparagus. We particularly loved the ‘Creamed Sweet Corn’. There are also three desert options Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Sundae or Apple Pie Sundae.

Until Chinese New Year

RMB 11,388 plus 15 percent service charge)

RMB198 for 1.5 hours of free flow wine, beer and soft drinks

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

A Grateful Gift – The Park Hyatt Beijing Makes Your Holiday Feast Easy



The hotel introduces two more exceptional dishes: Slow-Roasted New Zealand Lamb Shoulder and Roasted Ham. The lamb shoulder is marinated with Cajun seasoning and slow cooked to perfection, with the meat remaining tender and fragrant. The boneless, secret-recipe ham is charred on the outside, juicy and tender inside, with an aromatic cinnamon fragrance that will surely steal the spotlight at any table. To complement these main dishes, the hotel offers an array of side dishes, allowing customers to create a customized holiday feast to suit their individual tastes.

For customer convenience, the hotel offers a 72-hour advance ordering service, with pickup available from November 18 to December 31. Orders can be collected at Dinging Room, 63rd floor, Park Hyatt Beijing. Additionally, for orders over 1,500 RMB, the hotel will provide a delivery service, ensuring you can enjoy these festive delicacies from the comfort of your home.

The Joyful Feast Holiday Takeaway series from Park Hyatt Beijing is more than just a meal; it’s a thoughtful gift that brings family and friends closer together. This Thanksgiving season, let us savor the flavors of the holiday and share in the warmth and joy of the season.

Until December 31, 11.30am-8pm

Whole Roasted Turkey 4-5kg: RMB 688/set

Whole Roasted Turkey 7-8kg: RMB 888/set

Turkey Legs 1kg: RMB 188/set

Roasted Ham 2kg-4kg: RMB 388/set

Slow-roasted New Zealand Lamb 2.5kg: RMB 488/set

Dining Room, 63F Park Hyatt Beijing, No.2 Jiangoumen Waidajie, Chaoyang

Q Mex Christmas Specials



Q Mex Christmas introduces new products detonate taste buds, to warm your every moment. Q Mex Christmas Month has limited edition new products, bringing you a whole month of warm and warm Christmas special food. No longer just a simple taste bud satisfaction, but a taste feast through the seasons, combining tradition and innovation.

From hot snacks to green salads, from the delicious chili shrimp taco to the classic upgrade of the birria taco, to the Christmas limited hot drink strawberry and Jasmine milk tea, each new product is like a carefully arranged winter surprise waiting for every customer to unlock. And all of this, with a smooth Basque cheesecake as a sweet ending to this Christmas adventure. From now until the end of December, Q Mex invites you to join us on this taste-bud adventure to experience the infinite charm and warmth of Mexican food.

There are also special half-price discounts from Monday to Thursday from 5pm to close – a Monday: 50% off tacos, Tuesday: 50% off pizza, Wednesday: 50% off nachos, and Thursday: 50% off selected steaks and grilled chicken.

Christmas Afternoon Tea Special set:

Optional Winter Limited Hot Drink (Strawberry Jasmine Milk Cap/Orange mulled Wine) + Basque Cheesecake for only RMB29.9.

Until December 31, 11am-midnight

All Q Mex locations in Beijing

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Restaurants & Bar Festival Promotion



Chef Luongo from VICINI selects the finest ingredients to showcase traditional Italian holiday dishes from his hometown, presenting Christmas lunch and dinner sets this December. Highlights include Pan-seared Scallop, Handmade Chicken and Mortadella Pasta, Braised Short Rib, and Traditional Italian Christmas Cake, offering a true taste of Italian holiday cuisine. Each set will also be accompanied by a glass of mulled wine and a glass of Franciacorta sparkling wine. Raise a glass and celebrate the arrival of the holiday season.

Additionally, VICINI will offer a hearty festive brunch, featuring unlimited fresh oysters, king crab, sea snail, and other seafood, along with salmon and tuna sashimi, selected cheeses, freshly roasted Christmas turkey, prime ribeye steak, Italian pizza, and more. Christmas desserts will bring a touch of sweetness to your holiday celebrations.

On the evening of 25th December, Santa Claus will also pass his festive gifts with dinners.

Until December 25, 12-3pm & 5.30-10.30pm

Festival brunch: CNY 888+/person

Christmas set lunch: CNY 698+/person

Christmas set dinner: CNY 998+/person

Tel: +86 (10) 8592 8896

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing, No. 15 Caochang Alley 9, Dongcheng

Christmas Dinner at The Factory



Enjoy Roasted Christmas Turkey with Sage and Rosemary Studding, Roasted Mixed Potatoes served with Homemade Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. There are also a number of delicious sides such as Honey Glazed Carrots and Leeks. Finish off with an Egg Nogg Cheesecake to celebrate the holidays!

December 21, 2-9pm

RMB278

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Migas Xmas Dinner



With Christmas just around the corner it's time to get into the holiday spirit. Come and enjoy Migas’ festive offering for the Christmas season. The special menu will be available all week long from December 20th till December 25th, at both lunch and dinner time. Their a la cart menu will be available as well, come and join us for a Merry Christmas! Reservations are recommended.

December 20-25

RMB698/person

Tel：010-65007579

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Holly & Jolly Christmas Night at Beersmith



A holiday event presented by the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards People's Choice Double Award Winners: Beersmith and Resident Band Soul Shake.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Beersmith's Holly & Jolly Christmas Party on December 24th! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with festive cheer, delicious food, and lively entertainment that will make this Christmas one to remember.

Festive Feasts: Indulge in our exclusive holiday menu, featuring roast turkey, honey ham, mulled wine, Winter Ale, and two specially crafted Christmas cocktails. Each bite and sip will bring you closer to the spirit of Christmas!

Live Entertainment: The night comes alive with the soulful rhythms of Soul Shake, followed by an electrifying DJ performance that will keep you dancing until the early hours. Let the music fuel your festive spirit and set the tone for an unforgettable night.

December 24, 9pm

RMB128 includes a drink from 7pm

Beersmith, L1 JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Bvlgari Hotel Beijing presents 2024 Themed Festive Amenities ‘Together We Celebrate’

Bvlgari Hotel Beijing presents the festive offers 2024 themed ‘Together We Celebrate’. The hotel lights up and embarks guests on a magnificent journey through exquisite room amenities, selected gifts and sumptuous Italian delicacies, bringing the best of Festive Season to China’s capital city.

The one-Michelin-starred Il Ristorante – Niko Romito unveils a variety of gourmet dishes curated with exceptional craftsmanship to take taste buds to a whole new level. Guests can enjoy a delectable holiday brunch at the private garden by the Liangma River. Foodies in Beijing can savour this authentic Italian family brunch crafted by Chef Niko Romito, with traditional Italian holiday dishes, such as homemade Cappelletti, blended with pumpkin, almonds, Parmesan cheese and premium black truffles.

On 24 and 25 December, the Italian restaurant will present a festive dinner encompassing a variety of dishes to enhance the festive atmosphere. As the restaurant's signature appetizer, Warm blue lobster salad, celeriac, mix greens and pink pepper. The dish features delicate smooth lobster and refreshing sweet celery roots, topped with pink peppers that enhance the aroma. Then comes the dish M9 Wagyu tenderloin with brandy sauce and black truffle. The tender and juicy steak is seasoned with brandy sauce, with fresh seasonal black truffles, to enhance the happiness of the festive celebrations.

Festive Brunch: December 25 & January 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB888 per person, including a glass of selected champagne.

Festive Dinner: December 24 & 25, 6-10pm

RMB2,688 per person, including a five-course menu, a glass of champagne, and a piece of festive chocolate.

For reservations of inquires please call +86 10 8555 8585

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, L1 Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, Building 2 Courtyard No.8 Xinyuan Nanlu, Chaoyang

Celebration at the Florist

In collaboration with CONDENSE and eifini, the hotel is presenting the Celebration Icon-Hi-Tea. There, you can relish in the Celebration Hamper (RMB1,788) – a festive gift basket filled with delightful surprises.

In addition, there are numerous delicacies on offer, including a diverse range of festive desserts such as the Celebration Santa Hat Cake (RMB88) available in coffee and vanilla, the Celebration Gingerbread House (RMB138), the Celebration Log Cake (RMB388), as well as the Celebration Chocolate (RMB28/piece) in blueberry, pistachio, matcha, casis, vanilla, and coffee.

They also have Celebration Special Hot Drinks (RMB58/glass) such as Cedar pine Americano, Yunnan Litsea Latte, and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate. Don’t miss these delicious treats available this December at the Florist!

December 1-31

Tel: 010 - 8516 0062

The Florist, InterContinental Beijing Sanilitun, No.1 Sanlitun Nanlu, Chaoyang

Celebration at CHAR Bar & Grill



The renowned steakhouse has prepared a six-course dinner, including a trio of Christmas appetizers, a seafood treasure trove, and a cold cut & cheese plate, as well as the highlight of the menu – the main course: apple wood-grilled Australian M3+ tomahawk. The dessert features French Norwegian crepes with strawberries.

December 24 & 25, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB2,025/2 persons

Tel: 010 - 8516 0065

CHAR Bar & Grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanilitun, No.1 Sanlitun Nanlu, Chaoyang

Celebration at Ying



The stunning restaurant presents a buffet of Chinese delicacies, such as heritage free-range turkey, honey-roasted Christmas ham, beef Wellington, and Peking roast duck. The dessert section is also an amazing standout you won’t want to miss.

December 24, 5.30-9pm

RMB398/person

Tel: 010 – 8516 0066

Ying Chinese, InterContinental Beijing Sanilitun, No.1 Sanlitun Nanlu, Chaoyang

Celebration Cocktails at Top Tapas



The Spanish-themed bar Top Tapas offers unique beverages (RMB118/glass), including the Winter Queen – a hot white wine, Warm Me – a beautiful rose cocktail, and Cozy Evening – a fragrant mulled wine.

December 1-31, 6-10pm

Tel: 010 – 8516 0067

Top Tapas, InterContinental Beijing Sanilitun, No.1 Sanlitun Nanlu, Chaoyang

Xmas Feast at China World Summit Wing, Beijing



Step into the enchanted wonders at China World Summit Wing, Beijing during this Christmas season. Experience an unforgettable holiday experience when you indulge in festive feasts at the peak of Beijing – where you can celebrate this season in the most memorable way!

Enjoy their beloved festive 5-7 KG Whole Roasted Turkey Set with five side dishes and two sauces for RMB1,188, including complimentary delivery within the fifth Ring Road and Shunyi.

Grill 79's Perrier Jouet Champagne Christmas Brunch will be available every Sunday in December for RMB788/person including one bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne per table with a booking of three or more people.

A Luxury Five-Course Set Menu is also available at RMB3,688 for two persons at Grill 79. The Lounge will offer the Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea at RMB688 for two persons and a Four-Course Set Menu at RMB2,888 for two persons.

Christmas Cocktails and Mocktails will be served at Atmosphere at the price of RMB78 and RMB98 per a glass. Join them for Christmas Goodies shopping and explore the charm of classic Christmas stolen, panettone, gingerbread house, festive chocolate and cookies.

*Booking is required at least 48 hours in advance, so please call + 86 10 8571 6459.

China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

[Cover image courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing]

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:





