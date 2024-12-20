Must-Visit 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, the tradition of visiting flower fairs during the Spring Festival is a must for locals, symbolizing good fortune and a prosperous start to the new year.

These flower fairs have become an integral part of the city's culture, bringing families together to celebrate and embrace the new year's vibrant spirit.

With 2025 approaching, two of Shenzhen's biggest and most anticipated flower fairs have been announced, and here's why you shouldn't miss them.



Shenzhen's Longest Running Flower Fair at Aiguo Road (爱国路)

The Shenzhen Spring Festival Flower Fair at Aiguo Road is the city's longest-running flower fair, a tradition that has been part of Shenzhen's New Year celebrations since 1982.



Shenzhen Aiguo Road Flower Fair in 1988. Screenshot by That's

It's not just about purchasing flowers; it's about walking through the vibrant displays, soaking up the festive atmosphere, and enjoying the many unique offerings of the season.



Event Dates: January 22–28, 2025



Location: Aiguo Road, Luo Hu District 罗湖区爱国路

What to Expect



This flower fair promises a grand display, with nearly 300 stalls showcasing everything from fresh flowers and traditional New Year items to pet supplies and handmade crafts.

For the first time, visitors will also find food stalls from popular local restaurants as well as new food and beverage pop-ups that are all the rage on social media.

If you're looking to take home something special for the season, the fair will feature Spring Festival couplets, gifts, and unique New Year-themed cultural products.

The fair will also offer various activities for the whole family, including prayers for good fortune, themed games, and cultural performances.

Why Go

Shenzhen's longest-running flower fair with a rich tradition

A mix of floral beauty and cultural experiences

A family-friendly destination with fun, interactive activities

Shenzhen's Grand Flower Fair at Festival Avenue (节日大道)

Another must-visit flower fair in Shenzhen is the Festival Avenue Flower Fair, which takes place in Futian District, Shenzhen's central business district (CBD).



This fair brings together the best of modern and traditional Lunar New Year culture in an expansive, lively atmosphere.

Event Dates: January 22–28, 2025

Location: Festival Avenue, Central Street, Futian District (near Zhuoyue Center) 福田区节日大道节日广场(福田区福华路346号，卓悦中心中央大街)

What to Expect



This fair spans a massive 24,000 square meters, offering nearly 200 booths that sell everything from flowers and plants to Spring Festival decorations, clothing, and food items.

The fair is designed to reflect both the traditional and modern themes of the Lunar New Year, with performances, art installations, and other events happening throughout the day.

Expect dazzling decorations, traditional music performances, and exciting lucky draws where you can win gifts, shopping vouchers, and more.

Why Go



Located in the CBD, easily accessible for locals and tourists alike

Huge, immersive experience with activities for all ages

High energy atmosphere with music, shopping, and performances

Tips for Visiting Flower Fairs

Arrive early to avoid the crowds and get the best selection of flowers and goods.

Cashless payments and QR code scanning are widely used, so make sure to bring your mobile device with you.

Stay hydrated and wear comfortable shoes – both fairs can get crowded, and you'll want to stay energized for all the fun.

Follow public transportation routes as traffic can be heavy during the holiday season.

Both fairs offer a chance to experience Shenzhen's unique blend of tradition and modernity while celebrating the Lunar New Year with flowers, food, and fun.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, the 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen are guaranteed to be a highlight of the year!

[Cover image via 深圳发布/WeChat]

