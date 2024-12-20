  1. home
  2. Articles

Must-Visit 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, December 20, 2024

0 0

In Shenzhen, the tradition of visiting flower fairs during the Spring Festival is a must for locals, symbolizing good fortune and a prosperous start to the new year. 

These flower fairs have become an integral part of the city's culture, bringing families together to celebrate and embrace the new year's vibrant spirit. 

Flower-Fair-in-Shenzhen-03.jpg    Flower-Fair-in-Shenzhen-02.jpg

With 2025 approaching, two of Shenzhen's biggest and most anticipated flower fairs have been announced, and here's why you shouldn't miss them.

Shenzhen's Longest Running Flower Fair at Aiguo Road (爱国路) 

Luohu-Flower-Fair.jpg

The Shenzhen Spring Festival Flower Fair at Aiguo Road is the city's longest-running flower fair, a tradition that has been part of Shenzhen's New Year celebrations since 1982. 

Aiguo-Road-Flower-Fair-in-1988.jpgShenzhen Aiguo Road Flower Fair in 1988. Screenshot by That's

It's not just about purchasing flowers; it's about walking through the vibrant displays, soaking up the festive atmosphere, and enjoying the many unique offerings of the season.

Event Dates: January 22–28, 2025

Location: Aiguo Road, Luo Hu District 罗湖区爱国路

Flower-Fair-in-Shenzhen-01.jpg

What to Expect

This flower fair promises a grand display, with nearly 300 stalls showcasing everything from fresh flowers and traditional New Year items to pet supplies and handmade crafts. 

For the first time, visitors will also find food stalls from popular local restaurants as well as new food and beverage pop-ups that are all the rage on social media. 

If you're looking to take home something special for the season, the fair will feature Spring Festival couplets, gifts, and unique New Year-themed cultural products.

The fair will also offer various activities for the whole family, including prayers for good fortune, themed games, and cultural performances. 

Why Go

  • Shenzhen's longest-running flower fair with a rich tradition

  • A mix of floral beauty and cultural experiences

  • A family-friendly destination with fun, interactive activities

Shenzhen's Grand Flower Fair at Festival Avenue (节日大道)

Futian-Flower-Fair.jpg

Another must-visit flower fair in Shenzhen is the Festival Avenue Flower Fair, which takes place in Futian District, Shenzhen's central business district (CBD). 

This fair brings together the best of modern and traditional Lunar New Year culture in an expansive, lively atmosphere.

Event Dates: January 22–28, 2025

Location: Festival Avenue, Central Street, Futian District (near Zhuoyue Center) 福田区节日大道节日广场(福田区福华路346号，卓悦中心中央大街)

Flower-Fair-in-Shenzhen-05.jpg

What to Expect

This fair spans a massive 24,000 square meters, offering nearly 200 booths that sell everything from flowers and plants to Spring Festival decorations, clothing, and food items. 

The fair is designed to reflect both the traditional and modern themes of the Lunar New Year, with performances, art installations, and other events happening throughout the day.

Expect dazzling decorations, traditional music performances, and exciting lucky draws where you can win gifts, shopping vouchers, and more. 

Why Go

  • Located in the CBD, easily accessible for locals and tourists alike

  • Huge, immersive experience with activities for all ages

  • High energy atmosphere with music, shopping, and performances

Tips for Visiting Flower Fairs

  • Arrive early to avoid the crowds and get the best selection of flowers and goods.

  • Cashless payments and QR code scanning are widely used, so make sure to bring your mobile device with you.

  • Stay hydrated and wear comfortable shoes – both fairs can get crowded, and you'll want to stay energized for all the fun.

  • Follow public transportation routes as traffic can be heavy during the holiday season.

Both fairs offer a chance to experience Shenzhen's unique blend of tradition and modernity while celebrating the Lunar New Year with flowers, food, and fun. 

Whether you're a local or a visitor, the 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen are guaranteed to be a highlight of the year!

For more updates on Shenzhen's festive events and other exciting city happenings, make sure to follow our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA. 

[Cover image via 深圳发布/WeChat]

Flower Fair Shenzhen Event Guide Spring Festival Lunar New Year Chinese New Year

more news

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen!

Amazing Things to Do This Christmas in Shenzhen

Amazing Things to Do This Christmas in Shenzhen

A holiday season infused with warm-hearted spirit and sparkling flair!

Guangzhou Announces 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair Dates

Guangzhou Announces 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fair Dates

Mark your dates and plan ahead!

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen!

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen!

WIN! Joe Wong Brings to Shenzhen a Night of Laughs on Dec 1

Laughter knows no borders — let Joe Wong prove it to you.

15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your essential guide to what's on this weekend in Shenzhen!

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Extends Visa-Free Transit Stays to 10 Days

UPDATED: Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

Macao Light Rapid Transit to Offer Free Rides on December 20

Batyr Hydyrov: A Visionary Bridging Cultures & Technologies

Cilan: A Taste of West China on the West Bund

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

8 Tips to Get Into Your Dream University

8 Tips to Get Into Your Dream University

17 Places to Dine This Christmas in Beijing

17 Places to Dine This Christmas in Beijing

Must-Visit 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen

Must-Visit 2025 Spring Festival Flower Fairs in Shenzhen

Updated! 24 Amazing Things to Do for Christmas in Guangzhou

Updated! 24 Amazing Things to Do for Christmas in Guangzhou

T+ Tickets: Disney, Silent Disco, NYE + More!

T+ Tickets: Disney, Silent Disco, NYE + More!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives