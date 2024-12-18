Updated! 24 Amazing Things to Do for Christmas in Guangzhou

Recommended

Early Bird Offers for Festive Delights at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

This holiday season, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou invites you to experience the 'Christmas Eve & Christmas Music Symphony Buffet' at OPEN All-Day Dining Restaurant on December 24 and 25. Indulge in a festive culinary feast while enjoying a lively, music-filled atmosphere with your loved ones.



Highlights of the Celebration:

A festive buffet featuring roasted turkey, whole lamb, crispy suckling pig, tomahawk steak, Rushan oysters, and so many more

Unlimited Christmas-themed desserts, imported wines, and draft beer

Interactive experiences, including a live tuna carving show and Christmas Yule log cake sharing

Live performance by Flipino Band Beat Rhythm Band Duo

Exciting lucky draw with fabulous prizes, including an iPhone 16, president suite room voucher of DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, and more

EARLY BIRD OFFERS end TODAY December 20:

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner: RMB488 per person

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner: RMB298 per person

December 24 & 25, 6pm – 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15608511792

OPEN All-Day Dining Restaurant, 2F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou 越秀区东风路391号

Mr. Rocky Boots Party



Put on your best cowboy boots and join the Mr. Rocky Boots Party on December 24, 25 and 31! Enjoy a complimentary 'Cowboy Boots Cool Drink Storm' cocktail and feel the first snowfall of the season. The night features live bands, a DJ spinning the best tunes, 'Happy Cowboys' offering loyalty points and prizes, and games with prizes to win. Plus, count down to the New Year with your favorite cowboys on December 31! You won't want to miss a night of fun, music, and celebration!

December 24, 25 & 31, 2024

Mr. Rocky Party Pier, No.6-7, Area B, Zhujiang Party Pier, No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江琶醍啤酒文化创意艺术区B区06-07铺

Mr. Rocky Taigucang Wharf, Warehouse 6-7, Taigucang, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓6-7号仓

Mr. Rocky Time Square, Shop 115, 117-121, 1/G, Time Square Guangzhou, No.28 Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe, near Linhexi Station Line 3, 8mins walk from Exit B 天河北路28号时代广场首层115、117-121号



Mr. Rocky Pearl River Avenue, Shop 06-07, No.38 Zhujiang Dao, Tianhe, near Liede Station Line 5, 5mins walk from Exit C 天河区猎德大道珠江道美食广场06-07铺

Mr. Rocky G5, Shop 2, G5 Food Plaza, Baiyun, near Baiyun Park Station Line 2, 10mins walk from Exit D 白云区云霄路353号停机坪购物广场酒吧街2号馆

Christmas Dinner at LETO

Indulge in a festive Christmas Dinner at LETO, featuring exquisite dishes like New Zealand Venison Tar Tar, Scallops on Cauliflower Cream with Raspberry Gel, Russian Christmas Olivier Salad with Crab Meat, and Fried Broccoli on Cheese Mousse and Nuts. Enjoy a mouthwatering feast with Australian M7+ Steak, Boston Lobster, Turkey Breast Roll with Cheddar, and Rabbit Leg with Garnish, starting from RMB888. Available on December 24 and 25, before 10pm. Advance booking is required, so make your reservation now for a memorable holiday dinner!



December 24 & 25, before 10pm

*Advance booking only!

For Reservations: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Christmas & New Year Celebration at LOGIS Pub & Grill



LOGIS Pub & Grill is gearing up for an unforgettable Christmas and New Year celebration! With a special festive menu, enjoy an atmosphere filled with candlelight, fresh flowers, and hot mulled wine. Live musicians will set the mood, while a photographer captures your memories with complimentary photos. Embrace the holiday spirit with thoughtful Christmas and New Year gifts, making this celebration even more magical. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of joy and cheer!



December 24, 25, 31, 2024

Price: from RMB988

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B

Christmas & New Year Set Dinner at Le Hachoir



Celebrate the festive season with a luxurious six-course dinner at Le Hachoir, expertly crafted to delight your senses. Start with Le Saumon Mariné, marinated Norwegian salmon paired with chive dressing, yogurt, homemade anise crumb, and black lumpfish roe. Indulge in the richness of Le Foie Gras, a goose liver terrine with Burgundy Meursault peel, walnut flakes, roasted figs, and raspberry coulis. Warm up with Le Capuccino de Champignons, a wild mushroom soup enhanced with truffle mousse, dried Portobello mushrooms, and Parmigiano Reggiano tuile. For the main course, enjoy Le Bar au Champagne, pan-fried seabass with zucchini spaghetti, sun-dried tomatoes, dill oil, caramelized onions, crusted herbs bread, and champagne foam. Then indulge in the decadent Le Tournedos Rossini, a chargrilled tenderloin on toasted bread soaked in beef and truffle juice, topped with pan-fried goose liver and fresh truffle. Finish your meal with La Bûche, a festive chocolate log with nuts, crispy grains, and fresh raspberries to sweeten the occasion.



Price: from RMB498/person

December 24, 25, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025

Le Hachoir, The Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地亚莎法式餐厅

Merry Christmas at Perry's



Celebrate Christmas at Perry's with unlimited drinks starting from RMB50, accompanied by live DJ performances and surprise guest appearances! It's the perfect place to get into the festive spirit.

December 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86-19927400440

Perry's Sinopec Tower, 3/F, Sinopec Tower, Tianhe 天河区中石化大厦3楼

Food & Drink

Christmas Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Celebrate the holiday season with your family at The Happy Monk Kingold's Christmas Family Live Brunch on December 22! Enjoy a festive brunch menu and bring the little ones for a Gingerbread Man and Christmas Ornament DIY workshop. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time and get into the Christmas spirit.

Price: RMB88 for DIY workshop

December 22, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Christmas Celebration at ChaoYue



The festive season is almost here, and the holiday spirit is soaring! ChaoYue is proud to be named the 'Outstanding Partner' by The Canton Place, and this Christmas, immerse yourself in the delightful flavors and charm of Guangzhou's CBD. For this special 'Double Holiday' celebration, ChaoYue will prepare exclusive surprises for guests. Christmas reservations are now open, allowing you to explore the modern Chaoshan flavors of the holiday season in a festive setting. Don’t miss out on a truly unforgettable holiday dining experience!



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

Special Christmas Set Dinner at CAGES

A Christmas dinner designed for one, featuring smoked turkey, boneless honey-glazed ham, and classic festive sides. Perfect for enjoying a cozy and heartwarming meal this holiday season!



December 14 - 24, 5pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

Christmas Feast at Yoting

Celebrate the holiday season with a delicious Christmas Feast at Yoting! Choose from set menus for 4 starting at RMB688 per set, or for 2 starting at RMB288 per set. As a special treat, enjoy complimentary mulled wine for all guests visiting on December 24 and 25. Plus, on December 24 after 9pm, join us for the American Christmas Party with live performances, electronic music, and dancing, all leading up to the countdown at midnight! Don’t miss your chance to win exciting prizes in our lucky draw that night.

December 24 & 25, 2024

Yoting, Shop 103-104, Ground Floor, Building R7, Agile Plaza, Nancun, Panyu 番禺区南村镇敏捷广场R7栋1楼103-104铺

Christmas & New Year's Eve Menu at Morton's Grille



Celebrate the holidays with a perfect Christmas & New Year's Eve Menu at Morton’s Grille. Savor wonderful food and fine wine with a stunning river view, creating a memorable experience this festive season. The Christmas menu is available in two seating sections, starting from RMB888 per person.



Price: from RMB888/person with 10% service charge

December 24 & 25, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe 天河区兴民路222号天汇广场五层505号和六层603号

Exquisite Christmas Feast at Mercato

This Christmas, Mercato Italian Restaurant invites you to indulge in a festive celebration like no other. With a gorgeous Christmas tree, sparkling ornaments, and cozy holiday decorations, the ambiance is set for a magical evening filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable culinary delights. Seats are limited, so be sure to make your reservation early. Come and celebrate the season of love and joy at Mercato!



Christmas Sharing Menu at RMB1,388 for 2 guests

*Above price is subject to 10% service charge

*Only available for December 24 and 25. Advanced booking is required

For Reservation: +8620-6681 8086

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路6号K11购物艺术中心8楼802商铺

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Set Dinners at Hooley's



Celebrate Christmas in style with Hooley's festive set dinners! On Christmas Eve, enjoy a Traditional US imported turkey and ham set dinner with all the trimmings, starting at RMB168 or RMB248 with two hours of free flow drinks. On Christmas Day, indulge in a buffet featuring unlimited food options, from RMB218 or RMB298 with two hours of free flow! Both evenings will be enhanced by a live band performance starting at 10pm, ensuring a memorable celebration for you and your loved ones!

December 24 & 25, 6pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Special Navidad Menus at Bandidos Mexican Cantina

Celebrate the festive season at Bandidos Mexican Cantina with their special Navidad Menus, available from December 18 to 25. Enjoy two set menu options — perfect for sharing — designed for 2 people (RMB248) or 4 people (RMB498), featuring a delightful selection of appetizers, main courses and drinks. Gather your friends or family for a flavorful Mexican Christmas feast!



December 18 - 25, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华讯街2号

Flavorful Feast at Rangoli



Join us on December 22, 7pm - 10pm, for a culinary journey featuring a diverse Veg Menu (Schezwan Paneer Balls, Pav Bhaji, Jeera Rice) and rich Non-Veg Delights (Goan Fish Curry, Mangalore Ghee Prawn Roast, Chicken Cafreal). Top it off with decadent Gulab Jamun Chocolate Ice Cream! Pair your meal with 3 hours of free-flow drinks:



RMB228 with alcohol (beers on Tap, Whisky, Wine, Gin, and Vodka)

RMB148 with soft drinks

December 22, 7pm - 10pm

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Tianhe), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Lu, Liede Street, Tianhe 天河区猎德街华利路27号103铺

Il Ponte Christmas All You Can Eat Dinner



The All-you-can-eat Christmas Eve and Day Dinner thoughtfully crafted by our international culinary team encompasses a wide selection of premium ingredients, including freshly shuck oysters, Siberian caviar, foie gras, Australian beef and many more. Besides, you'll also be granted access to our dinner buffet at Café @ 2, allowing you and your beloved one a memorable and romantic Christmas dining experience.



Price: RMB788/person

December 24, 25 & 31, 2024

Il Ponte Restaurant, 2/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号广州天河希尔顿酒店2楼

Christmas Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



This Christmas season, indulge in Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails during their Christmas Cocktails Happy Hour! Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all drinks, with a selection of special Christmas-themed cocktails to add to the festive cheer. Celebrate with a drink (or two) in the perfect holiday atmosphere!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Hot Santa at Coco's



Get ready for a sizzling Christmas at Hot Santa at Coco’s! Enjoy electrifying beats from the Party DJ & MC, live band performances, and tequila every hour. There will also be a special midnight performance, and Santa will be making an appearance! From 8pm to 9.30pm, enjoy welcome drinks for those dressed in Christmas costumes. Entry fee applies from 10pm onwards. Join us for an unforgettable Christmas party filled with fun and festive energy!



December 21, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19102036117

Coco's, Unit B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu 海珠区阅江西路珠江琶醍B08

Christmas Dinners at Butchers Block



Looking for the perfect place to enjoy Christmas Dinner? Butchers Block offers a delightful Christmas set menu on December 24 and 25 from 5pm to 10pm. Choose from a free-flow or non-free-flow option for a holiday feast you won't forget. Treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable Christmas dining experience!



December 24 & 25, 5pm - 10pm

Butchers Block, Shop 110, No.2 Huaun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华迅街2号110铺

Turkey-To-Go

Festive Turkey to Go at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou



Enjoy a traditional festive dinner at home with a mouth-watering whole-roasted turkey from Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. Available in 6-7kg for RMB1,688 or 7-8kg for RMB1,988, each turkey includes traditional side dishes and sauce, serving 10-12 people. Pre-order your turkey for an unforgettable festive dinner at home!



Until January 1, 2025



Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

Music

Swan Lake



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Mammoths



Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

December 20 - 22, 24 & 25, 27 - 29, January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

House of Mask & Mime



House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

