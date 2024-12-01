4 Reasons to Visit The Shanghai EDITION this Festive Season

Holiday Season Decorations

This holiday season, The Shanghai EDITION proudly unveils an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned design brand JUMA.

Guests entering the urban lobby are greeted by a stunning artistic display centered on the theme of sustainability.

The centerpiece is a breathtaking suspended garden, encircled by vibrant, dazzling capsule spheres.

Each unique creation is meticulously crafted from recycled NESPRESSO capsules, skillfully transformed by the by staff from JUMA and The Shanghai EDITION into brilliant works of art.

This remarkable installation celebrates creativity, eco-consciousness, and the spirit of the season.

Marimekko Afternoon Tea



The Shanghai EDITION has proudly partnered with Finnish design icon Marimekko to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Unikko pattern.

Guests are invited to elevate their experience – literally – by ascending to the breathtaking 29th floor ROOF bar.

Here, surrounded by ivy-lined corridors and panoramic views of the Bund and Lujiazui’s dazzling skyline, visitors can immerse themselves in a serene and sophisticated atmosphere.

The highlight? A Marimekko-inspired afternoon tea, where exquisite desserts and matching porcelain tableware bring the vibrant spirit of Unikko to life.

Whether basking in the gentle warmth of the sun or savoring stunning views, this celebration promises an unforgettable blend of design, flavor, and elegance high above the city.

ROOF Marimekko Themed Afternoon Tea Set for 2

2.30-5pm

RMB688 per set, includes two glasses of coffee or a pot of tea

Le Labo Room Package

This luxurious package invites guests to experience unparalleled comfort and sophistication in a Premium Bund View Room, creating the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable urban retreat.

Package Features

1. Guests can enjoy a daily breakfast for two at the elegant Shanghai Tavern

2. A set dinner for two is offered at your choice of Canton Disco or Shanghai Tavern, ensuring a memorable dining experience

3. The package also includes an exclusive opportunity to explore the timeless allure of LE LABO 17 classic EDP, creating a journey of sensory indulgence

Stay Period: December 1, 2024 - February 28, 2025

Exclusive Rates:

Sun-Thu: Deluxe Room B&B at RMB 600++

Fri-Sat: Deluxe Room B&B at RMB 800++

Terms & Conditions:

Dinner is available between 5.30-10pm at the designated hotel restaurants

Breakfast and dinner allocations total RMB650, ensuring a seamless and indulgent stay

This package combines breathtaking views, world-class cuisine, and curated luxury, offering guests an extraordinary experience. Perfect for those seeking elegance and sensory discovery, reservations are now open for this exclusive journey.

Celebrate in Style at The Shanghai EDITION

The Shanghai EDITION is the perfect modern space offering numerous options in which to customize a gathering. Be it restaurant, bar or terrace, discover nine distinct venues perfect for parties and private events, each offering a unique atmosphere to suit any occasion.

Shanghai Tavern

Michelin selected for the sixth consecutive year, Shanghai Tavern is a modern European-style restaurant with open kitchen, overlooking bustling Nanjing Dong Lu pedestrian street. Seats 135 guests, along with lounge seating and bar.

Canton Disco

A modern Cantonese restaurant with Kowloon nightlife vibes, featuring a main dining room for up to 100 guests, five private rooms, and a chic bar ideal for cocktail receptions.



YONE

A sophisticated Japanese restaurant with stunning views of the Shanghai skyline. Created by two masters, Shingo Gokan and Fumio Yonezawa, each dish and drink is a feast for eyes and palate.

Electric Circus

A VIP nightclub space featuring stunning 3D projections, dramatic lighting and gourmet cuisine.

The Roof Garden

A scenic outdoor garden on the eighth floor with a bar. This urban green space is perfect for weddings, banquets, or cocktail receptions.

The Punch Room



A recreation of The London EDITION, this intimate private club with a bar is an adaptable event space, hosting up to 30 guests for dining or 50 for cocktails and with stunning views of the Pudong skyline.

Club Room



An elegant multipurpose 'early 20th century private social club' venue with a wooden bar and lounge. Accommodates up to 80 guests for dining or 150 for cocktail events.

Penthouse

A luxurious 272sqm suite with lofted ceilings and breathtaking Bund views. Includes a private dining area for up to 20 guests and space for up to 60 for cocktails.

Event Space

A spacious banquet hall equipped with A/V technology and a projector screen, ideal for weddings. Can accommodate up to 120 guests for dining or 150 for cocktails or meetings.

