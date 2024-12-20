T+ Tickets: Disney, Silent Disco, NYE + More!

Featured Events

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

2024

Silent Disco Winter Wonderland @ BFC

After successful runs this summer at Shanghai's Rock Bund Historical Building District, EKA Tianwu, and Columbia Circle, the Silent Adventures team are getting festive!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled Silent Disco tour of BFC's Winter Wonderland.

The new dance route and Christmas-themed music will immerse participants in the festive atmosphere, allowing them to lose themselves in a winter fairy tale as soon as they put on their headphones.

Take a journey between winter fairy tales and magical worlds, dancing amidst the scent of mulled wine at the Christmas market; passing by the roller skating rink in search of wizards from Hogwarts’ Great Hall; perhaps even encountering Santa Claus or sharing a laugh with Muggles in front of the Christmas tree.

Whether you’re a seasoned Harry Potter fan or a new participant, put on your Christmas gear and magical accessories to experience this winter’s exclusive surprises!

Tickets are RMB280. Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Dec 14-Jan 5, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Casanova @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on Matteo Strukul's bestselling book Giacomo Casanova - La Sonata Dei Cuori Infranti, the Italian original musical Casanova celebrates Venice and tells the saga of her most famous son, Giacomo Casanova.

The musical is created and produced by Red Canzian, composer and bass player of the legendary Italian band POOH, and featuring costume design by award-winning designer Stefano Nicolao Atelier.

The show's Italian-inspired songs and dances, combined with beautiful historic costumes and scenes, bringing the splendor of 18th century Venice to life.

Giacomo Casanova himself is brought to life by internationally acclaimed performer, singer and actor Gian Marco Schiaretti, back to an Italian title for the first time in 13 years, after playing in international productions of Notre Dame de Paris, Don Juan and more around the world.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Dec 20-Sat Dec 28, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Swan Lake @ Yunjian Theater

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just one night, Sunday December 29, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB168-408.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:





Sun Dec 29, 7.30pm; RMB168-408



Yunjian Theater, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Nan Lu, Songjiang District 松江区人民南路6弄69号

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center



A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This version is staged by Shanghai Ballet, and features a 'Swan Ocean' of 48 dancers.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Wed Jan 1, 2pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

New Year's Eve

New Year's Concert on the Bund: A Journey to Italy @ Former Union Church

Conducted by the famous Italian conductor Roberto Fiore, 10 international soloists perform Italian opera classics and stunning instrumental works together over two wonderful concerts!

7.45pm - New Year's Concert

10.30pm - Countdown Concert

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 7.45pm & 10.30pm; RMB388-688

Former Union Church, 107 Nan Suzhou Lu, by Yuanmingyuan Lu, Huangpu District 南苏州路107号, 近圆明园路

NYE 2025 feat. STYLO & ANGELOV (Afterlife) @ Bellagio by MGM Shanghai



Ring in the New Year with an extraordinary celebration at Bellagio Hotel Shanghai on the North Bund, featuring two acclaimed melodic house and techno international headliner DJs STYLO & ANGELOV from the world-renowned AFTERLIFE record label.

Three venues will be opened, a breathtaking 20-meter tall LED screen at The Atrium, plus Bella Vista and Wing Terrace on the second floor.

Indulge in an evening filled with electrifying melodies and awe-inspiring visuals – countdown to New Year with Space Panda.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2.30am; RMB248-398, includes one drink

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

Made the List feat. RICHI RISCO @ W Shanghai – The Bund

Celebrate with Space Panda at W Hotel Shanghai, headlined by International DJ RICHI RISCO from Spain and nine DJs plus live band supporting acts, and featuring four different venues and stages – WOOBAR, WET BAR, LIQUID AT YEN and The Kitchen Table.

As the clock ticks towards midnight, enjoy a breathtaking countdown show at WET BAR with the one and only skyline view, presenting a visual feast and creating an extraordinary ambiance to welcome the New Year, blending stunning visuals with an atmosphere of pure exhilaration.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Tue Dec 31, 8.30pm-2am; RMB298-438, includes welcome drink before 10.30pm

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

2025 Countdown Party @ POP on the Bund

What better way to ring in the New Year than a 2025 Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2025 on POP's glamorous terrace.

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2025!

And right now there is a flash sale on tickets for just RMB300, which includes a glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne on arrival and free flow drinks all night!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB300 flash sale, includes one glass of Perrier-Jouët Champagne



POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路

MET Time Travelers NYE 2025 @ The Shanghai EDITION

Dear Time Traveler, you are invited to the MET Time Travelers NYE 2025 at The Shanghai EDITION

Step into a world where the past, present, and future collide. An extraordinary journey through time over three stages:

Retro Stage – 70s, 80s, Studio 54

Organic Modern Stage – Afro, House & Organic

Future Rave Stage – Space Galactic

And enjoy free flow all night long!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB288-588

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Henan Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 南京东路199号, 近河南中路

NYE Countdown Party @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai



Get ready to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with style and grandeur at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s exclusive Havana Bar Countdown Party!

Nestled on the 30th floor, Havana Bar offers breathtaking 270-degree views of the dazzling Lujiazui skyline, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the iconic Bund — making it the ultimate setting for a night to remember.

The Celebration

Dance the night away with electrifying DJ beats and live performances by captivating dancers as you savor unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks.

Tickets & Table Packages

RMB488: Unlimited sparkling wine and house drinks (RMB588 after December 30)

RMB258: Entry ticket with a complimentary drink

Table Packages

RMB1,888 for up to 2 guests, includes set menu

RMB3,888 for up to 4 guests, includes set menu

RMB5,888 for up to 6 guests, includes set menu

Raise your glass to new beginnings at Havana Bar, where luxury, panoramic views, and the finest drinks promise an extraordinary start to 2025!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, from 9pm; RMB488

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号30楼, 近东园路

Golden Hour NYE Party on the 91st Floor @ Park Hyatt



Step into a realm of unparalleled elegance and excitement and usher in the New Year with a celebration like no other: Golden Hour 2025 at the prestigious Park Hyatt hotel on 91st floor.

As the clock winds down to midnight, revel in the opulence of the 91st floor, where the city's heartbeat meets the stars above, as we welcome you to Shanghai’s most luxurious NYE party.

Elevate your experience to new heights at the iconic 5-star hotel perched on the 91st floor of the Shanghai World Financial Centre – the legendary 'Bottle Opener' with incredible 360 degree Shanghai panoramic views.

Get ready to dance under the city lights, revel in opulence, and witness the magic, as this countdown party promises to be an extraordinary journey, enveloped in seven plus hours of mesmerizing music, featuring a stellar lineup of eight DJs on two Stages ready to ignite the atmosphere.

Ticketing Details

Phase I - RMB788 ; Phase II - RMB888 ; Phase III - RMB988 ; Phase IV - RMB1,188 ; Phase V - RMB1,288

Ticket includes all night free flow of premium spirits, house wine, sparkling wine, along with free flow canapes and tapas, plus two-hours free flow Champagne.





Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-3am; RMB788-1,288

Park Hyatt Shanghai, 79-93/F, Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Shiji Dadao, by Dongtai Lu, Pudong District 上海环球金融中心79-93楼, 世纪大道100号, 近东泰路

Night at The Museum: NYE 2025 @ Fotografiska X ALTER.

Where art meets sound, history meets present, and New Year Eve becomes a proper celebration.

Step into an immersive night as ALTER. transforms Fotografiska into a playground of vision, rhythm, and celebration.

Housed in a chic historical landmark along Suzhou Greek, this iconic Contemporary Museum of Photography, Art, and Culture — born in Stockholm and revered worldwide — becomes the stage for a sensory journey into the New Year.

For the special night, there will be four immersive art exhibitions and two stages of sound with Zhuo / Diner (Live) / Enzo Grasso / Altieri3000 / Saucy / Yu Yang / A Sad Latino.

Raise your glass to the future with unlimited prosecco, wine, mixed drinks and beer flowing freely, just like the spirit of the night.

It’s a journey through art, music, and the magic of transformation. From the historic charm of Suzhou’s riverside to the boundary-breaking artistry of Fotografiska, prepare to cross into 2025 with style, soul, and abundance.

Dress code: Mask

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 9pm-Late; RMB499

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

NYE Gold Celebration @ The Pearl



This Year’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party at The Pearl!

Get ready for the biggest and most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration The Pearl has ever hosted!

This year, our Gold Theme Countdown Party promises an unforgettable night of glamour, excitement, and incredible performances, with 14 Pearl performers taking the stage.

NYE Lineup

The Full Red Stars Band: Ksenia the powerhouse songstress; Alex bringing the heat with his rocking guitar; Eugene slapping the bass with style; Gil the drum banger setting the rhythm

Coco: Your dazzling host for the evening

Grace: Delivering soulful and stunning vocals

Kitty Kat: The newest singer lighting up the stage

DJ Malu Knights: The lovely lady from Havana spinning tunes

Dancers Anna, Natalia, Veta, Sasha, Ge, Beto, & Vitaly

Highlights of the Night:

A luxurious Gold theme to add sparkle to your evening

Countdown like never before with 14 incredible performers

Festive drinks and gourmet food to keep you fueled for the party

Spectacular live music, dancing, and surprises throughout the night

Don’t miss your chance to welcome 2025 in style at The Pearl’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party. It sells out every year, so book your seats and packages ASAP.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB388

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

2025



Notre Dame de Paris @ Shanghai Culture Square



Based on the acclaimed novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame de Paris tells the story of the bell-ringer cathedral Quasimodo and his tragic love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda.

This musical features the unforgettable music composed by Richard Cocciante with lyrics by Luc Plamondon, and lively expresses the whole of life, history and fate of the original novel with its magnificent scenes and energetic performances by an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Fri Jan 3-Mon Jan 27, 4pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080

Shanghai Culture Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, Huangpu District 复兴中路597号，近陕西南路

Walking Tours

GPS Walks

GPS Walks is a walking tour WeChat mini-program which uses your location to play commentary automatically, so that while you walk you can listen and focus on your surroundings.

You can start your walk at any time and stop whenever and wherever you like, for as long as you like. You don’t even need to hit pause; when you start moving again, the playback will continue.

You can follow your progress on a map, but the commentary also gives you directions, so you don’t need to be glued to your screen.

They currently have seven walks online, each one lasting around one-and-a-half hours. On each tour there are some well known and famous places, and great photo opportunities, but also some hidden gems tucked away for people to discover.

The aim is to pick out the stories that bring a bit of Old Shanghai to life, and go a little bit deeper than the dry statistics there might be on the plaque on the outside of a building.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Revolutionary New GPS Walking Tours



Price: Each walk is RMB60 individually, or RMB99 for a one day unlimited pass, and RMB149 for a two day unlimited pass.

Languages: Chinese, English, French, and German.

Scan the QR code for the GPS Walks WeChat Mini Program:

Food & Drink

20% Off @ Tacolicious



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Tacolicious strives to push the boundaries, with in-house made fresh ingredients of fusion tacos, surrounded by a steady hip hop beat and heavily poured drinks.



Fan favorites at Tacolicious include the Fried Fish Tacos, the Steak Asado and – of course – the Grilled Shrimp.

On the drink side, a full bar compliments and highlights the fun atmosphere of Tacolicious, with their very popular Silver Coin Margarita, selection of frozen margaritas, fresh fruit daiquiris, secret shots, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-them specials on esoteric shots like Fernet Branca to the ever-popular Michelada.

Now you know about all that Tacoliciousness, have we got a deal for you – for a limited time only, we're selling RMB100 vouchers for Tacolicious for just RMB80.

Scan the QR code below to get yours now:

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

40% Off @ Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant on Wuyuan Lu, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB120 – a discount of 40%!

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

Selected Packages @ Perry's Kangding



Perry's on Kangding Lu has the above special deals on offer every night of the week!

You need to purchase them ahead of time though – scan the QR code below to buy the one of your chosing:

Daily, 7pm-3am

Perry's, 978 Kangding Lu, by Yanping Lu, Jing'an District 康定路978号, 近延平路

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Tue Dec 24, 8pm, RMB168

Thu Dec 26, 7.30pm, RMB120

Sat Dec 28, 2pm, RMB150

Wed Jan 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Jan 3, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 4, 7.30pm, RMB380

Wed Jan 8, 7.30pm, RMB120

Fri Jan 10, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 11, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Jan 15, 7.30pm, RMB120

Fri Jan 17, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Jan 18, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jan 18, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Art Shows

The Pet Show @ Fotografiska Shanghai



'The Pet Show,' which will open soon on December 7, will showcase works by 24 artists that have all chosen to portray pets in different ways, the common factor being the great love the artists have for the pets.

With this exhibition, Fotografiska want to celebrate and acknowledge our constant companions, and their presence in art and popular culture. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, “Who owns whom?”

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Mar 9, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Elizaveta Porodina | UN/MASKED @ Fotografiska Shanghai



"It is dedicated to this 'stranger side' in all of us, to that uncovered color in your kaleidoscope." Elizaveta Porodina

Following the show in Fotografiska Stockholm, Berlin and New York, Elizaveta Porodina will bring her latest exhibition 'UN/MASKED' to Shanghai, inviting Chinese audience to step into her abstract and surrealist photographs reflecting her inner world, and to experience an exploration of their own inner-self.

The artworks in the show examine the way we present ourselves to others and the many aspects of our personalities we hide away.

"It’s about the personas that we put on," Porodina explains, "and the masks and the layers that we are creating to make other people’s, or our own experiences of life, easier and more graspable for ourselves."

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Feb 16, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Three in One' by Li Weiyi @ Fotografiska Shanghai

By deconstructing everyday objects from the real world and reassembling seemingly irrelevant elements, artist Li Weiyi not only breaks free from the constraints of conventional forms, but also challenges the boundaries of viewers' visual and cognitive experiences with her unique perspective.

'Three in One' is an exhibition that questions and reflects on the relationships between art, life, and self-awareness.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

'Sweet Dreams' by Chen Wei @ Fotografiska Shanghai

Artist Chen Wei has increasingly extended his practice to the exhibition site, continuously employing various media such as video, sound, and installation to reshape the possibilities of narrative images through scenario re-enacting.



Through multidimensional artistic expression, he creates a space for thinking, inviting the viewers to rethink how to establish one’s own sense of time and the integrity of an individual in a technology-driven society.

Showcasing a set of new artworks by the artist created for this occasion, the exhibition is presented in a theatrical format that draws the viewers into a fragmented time-space of interwoven virtual and reality, focusing on the screen-dominated nature of contemporary life.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 12; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Digital Jester @ Fotografiska Shanghai



Digital Jester: A Grotesque Carnival in Binary Code is the latest solo exhibition by Italian artist Pietro Privitera, showcasing his innovative digital assemblages.

The exhibition explores our emotional connections with technology while playfully confronting irrational fears surrounding artificial intelligence.

With Academic Advisor Andrea L. Baldini and Coordinator and Design Advisor Monica Bonini, the exhibition presents a rich tapestry of the grotesque, where humor intersects with the uncanny, reflecting the absurdity of our anxieties in the digital age.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Until Jan 5, 10.30am-11pm; RMB80-120, ticket covers all ongoing exhibitions in Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska Shanghai, 4/F 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu, Jing'an District 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Want to Sell Tickets on T+ ?

