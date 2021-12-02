17 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Celebrate Winter Wonderland Christmas at Regent Beijing

Regent Beijing invites you to immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury and elegance with its Winter Wonderland Christmas celebrations. From indulgent gourmet experiences to exclusive bespoke gifts, every detail has been meticulously curated to evoke the spirit of sophistication and holiday splendor. Indulge in the ultimate prelude to Christmas with the Pre-Christmas Butterfly Brunch for 4.5 hours, bask in a feast of refined flavors and holiday cheer within a setting of timeless luxury.

Delight in the season's sweetest creations with the hotel's hand-crafted Gingerbread House and Christmas Heart Cookies, each a masterpiece of flavor and artistry, perfect for gifting or enjoying with loved ones. For those bringing the festivities home, Regent Beijing offers a decadent Ham & Turkey To-Go. Adding to the enchantment, the exclusive Celebration Hampers are a testament to Regent Beijing’s dedication to perfection. These elegantly curated hampers brim with festive treasures, making them the ultimate statement of appreciation and holiday joy.

Until December 31

RMB68-888

Regent Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Q Mex Christmas Specials



Q Mex Christmas introduces new products detonate taste buds, to warm your every moment. Q Mex Christmas Month has limited edition new products, bringing you a whole month of warm and warm Christmas special food. No longer just a simple taste bud satisfaction, but a taste feast through the seasons, combining tradition and innovation.

From hot snacks to green salads, from the delicious chili shrimp taco to the classic upgrade of the birria taco, to the Christmas limited hot drink strawberry and Jasmine milk tea, each new product is like a carefully arranged winter surprise waiting for every customer to unlock. And all of this, with a smooth Basque cheesecake as a sweet ending to this Christmas adventure. From now until the end of December, Q Mex invites you to join us on this taste-bud adventure to experience the infinite charm and warmth of Mexican food.

There are also special half-price discounts from Monday to Thursday from 5pm to close – a Monday: 50% off tacos, Tuesday: 50% off pizza, Wednesday: 50% off nachos, and Thursday: 50% off selected steaks and grilled chicken.

Enjoy a Christmas Afternoon Tea Special set: Optional Winter Limited Hot Drink (Strawberry Jasmine Milk Cap/Orange mulled Wine) + Basque Cheesecake for only RMB29.9.

Until December 31, 11am-midnight

All Q Mex locations in Beijing

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Restaurants & Bar Festival Promotion



Chef Luongo from VICINI selects the finest ingredients to showcase traditional Italian holiday dishes from his hometown, presenting Christmas lunch and dinner sets this December. Highlights include Pan-seared Scallop, Handmade Chicken and Mortadella Pasta, Braised Short Rib, and Traditional Italian Christmas Cake, offering a true taste of Italian holiday cuisine. Each set will also be accompanied by a glass of mulled wine and a glass of Franciacorta sparkling wine. Raise a glass and celebrate the arrival of the holiday season.

Additionally, VICINI will offer a hearty festive brunch, featuring unlimited fresh oysters, king crab, sea snail, and other seafood, along with salmon and tuna sashimi, selected cheeses, freshly roasted Christmas turkey, prime ribeye steak, Italian pizza, and more. Christmas desserts will bring a touch of sweetness to your holiday celebrations.

On the evening of 25th December, Santa Claus will also pass his festive gifts with dinners.

Until December 25, 12-3pm & 5.30-10.30pm

Festival brunch: CNY 888+/person

Christmas set lunch: CNY 698+/person

Christmas set dinner: CNY 998+/person

Tel: +86 (10) 8592 8896

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing, No. 15 Caochang Alley 9, Dongcheng

Christmas Dinner at The Factory



Enjoy Roasted Christmas Turkey with Sage and Rosemary Studding, Roasted Mixed Potatoes served with Homemade Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. There are also a number of delicious sides such as Honey Glazed Carrots and Leeks. Finish off with an Egg Nogg Cheesecake to celebrate the holidays!

December 21, 2-9pm

RMB278

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

Migas Xmas Dinner



With Christmas just around the corner it's time to get into the holiday spirit. Come and enjoy Migas’ festive offering for the Christmas season. The special menu will be available all week long from December 20th till December 25th, at both lunch and dinner time. Their a la cart menu will be available as well, come and join us for a Merry Christmas! Reservations are recommended.

December 20-25

RMB698/person

Tel：010-65007579

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Holly & Jolly Christmas Night at Beersmith



A holiday event presented by the 2024 That's Beijing Lifestyle Awards People's Choice Double Award Winners: Beersmith and Resident Band Soul Shake.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Beersmith's Holly & Jolly Christmas Party on December 24th! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with festive cheer, delicious food, and lively entertainment that will make this Christmas one to remember.

Festive Feasts: Indulge in our exclusive holiday menu, featuring roast turkey, honey ham, mulled wine, Winter Ale, and two specially crafted Christmas cocktails. Each bite and sip will bring you closer to the spirit of Christmas!

Live Entertainment: The night comes alive with the soulful rhythms of Soul Shake, followed by an electrifying DJ performance that will keep you dancing until the early hours. Let the music fuel your festive spirit and set the tone for an unforgettable night.

December 24, 9pm

RMB128 includes a drink from 7pm

Beersmith, L1 JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Bvlgari Hotel Beijing presents 2024 Themed Festive Amenities ‘Together We Celebrate’

Bvlgari Hotel Beijing presents the festive offers 2024 themed ‘Together We Celebrate’. The hotel lights up and embarks guests on a magnificent journey through exquisite room amenities, selected gifts and sumptuous Italian delicacies, bringing the best of Festive Season to China’s capital city.

The one-Michelin-starred Il Ristorante – Niko Romito unveils a variety of gourmet dishes curated with exceptional craftsmanship to take taste buds to a whole new level. Guests can enjoy a delectable holiday brunch at the private garden by the Liangma River. Foodies in Beijing can savour this authentic Italian family brunch crafted by Chef Niko Romito, with traditional Italian holiday dishes, such as homemade Cappelletti, blended with pumpkin, almonds, Parmesan cheese and premium black truffles.

On 24 and 25 December, the Italian restaurant will present a festive dinner encompassing a variety of dishes to enhance the festive atmosphere. As the restaurant's signature appetizer, Warm blue lobster salad, celeriac, mix greens and pink pepper. The dish features delicate smooth lobster and refreshing sweet celery roots, topped with pink peppers that enhance the aroma. Then comes the dish M9 Wagyu tenderloin with brandy sauce and black truffle. The tender and juicy steak is seasoned with brandy sauce, with fresh seasonal black truffles, to enhance the happiness of the festive celebrations.

Festive Brunch: December 25 & January 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB888 per person, including a glass of selected champagne.

Festive Dinner: December 24 & 25, 6-10pm

RMB2,688 per person, including a five-course menu, a glass of champagne, and a piece of festive chocolate.

For reservations of inquires please call +86 10 8555 8585

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, L1 Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, Building 2 Courtyard No.8 Xinyuan Nanlu, Chaoyang

The Best Steak Anywhere at Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse Beijing

This well-known Morton’s annual promotion called The Best Steak Anywhere, takes place in all Morton’s restaurants around the world. It is a collection of prime cuts from different countries.

December 10 to January 6, 11.30-3pm, 5-9.30pm

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Music



ByeByeDisco Night with DJ Firetower

ByeByeDisco will hold our signature disco party for the first time at their new home in THE BOX, focusing on authentic Italo/Dark Disco, EBM, New/Cold Wave, Electro, Synth pop and other music styles reshape true disco passion. This is not just an ordinary gathering, but also a wonderful journey through time and space, taking us back together to that vibrant and dreamy era in classic and global disco melodies.

They have specially invited DJ Firetower, a producer from the Netherlands, as well as Mryte from Shandong who studied abroad in the Netherlands in his early years, the most low-key and talented resident artist under ByeByeDisco.

December 20, 9pm-4am

RMB80, Free entry for girls before 11pm & after 2am

UIC, L5 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Hug and YueHuang at DDC



A mesmerizing night of psychedelic folk, world fusion music and improvised dance awaits you courtesy of Beijing based bands Hug and YueHuang.

Hug, a project initiated by Inner Mongolian musician Hu Ge Ji Le Tu, with free expression as the spirit of the band is composed of musicians from various countries and regions playing a combination of traditional, modern and self-made instruments and synthesizers.

YueHuang’s music combines elements from numerous cultures, psychedelic soundscapes and poetic lyrics in an attempt to reduce divisions and embark on a common journey. They will be joined by British dancer Amy Grubb who will draw you deeper into their mystical world with improvised dance. Together they invite you to join them on an alluring musical journey this winter night.

December 22, 8.30pm

Presale: RMB88, Door: RMB108, Double tickets: RMB158

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, No.39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

Peng Label Christmas Party



To celebrate the holidays, the ‘Touch’ electronic music label invites you to light up the winter night sky with music and dance steps! No matter how cold the outside world is, the dance floor will become your warm holiday haven.

December 20, 10pm-late

RMB100

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Wildkats present Mishouju at ByeByeDisco x Ballroom



Techno Train, a Shanghai-based techno music concept, is wrapping up after an impressive 10-year run. Initially a small party among friends, it evolved into a nationally recognized phenomenon, making stops across China in cities like Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Qingdao, and Nanjing. It graced iconic venues such as .TAG, Loopy, Dada, Celia, 44KW, and The Mansion.

Known for hosting local talent and international stars like Drumcell, The YellowHeads, and Claudio PRC, Techno Train leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable nights and a thriving community of techno enthusiasts.

December 21, 10pm-5am

RMB110

UIC, L5 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Flowers in Bloom Christmas



This Christmas night, we present a Chinese twist to the holidays with "Flowers in Bloom" show featuring Beijing favorites The Harridans, Whenzhou-based metal/math rock duo Fuck Your Birthday, post-95 rockers Endless Tides and headliners Wasted Laika. On-site activities will include Secret Santa gift exchange, random prize drawings, kisses under the mistletoe and free holiday candies!

December 25, 8.30pm

RMB120

School Bar, No.53 Wudaoying Hutong, Dongcheng

British NSO New Year's Concert at Forbidden City Concert Hall

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

January 3, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Forbidden City Concert Hall, Zhongshan Park, West Side of Tian'anmen Square, Dongcheng

T.S.O.L. at DDC

Dusk Dawn Club presents legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. This is a unique chance to catch one of the most unique and influential bands in rock at a close-up, in your face club show.

Guests: Demerit, Round Eye, & Pizza Face

Fri Dec 20, 8pm

Presale: RMB198, Door: RMB228, Double Ticket: RMB368

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Blissful Bounty at Kocoon Spa

Searching for the ultimate Christmas gift? Look no further! At Kocoon Spa, multiple-time winners of the 'Best Spa of the Year' award, they are thrilled to present their once-a-year Blissful Bounty Spa-Day Package. They're offering an all-in-one experience that's the epitome of relaxation, art, and indulgence. And the price? Simply irresistible.

Their luxurious package includes five exclusive perks: a full-body exfoliation and a soothing back Spa massage from our renowned therapists, a session in their five-star hotel’s hot spring and sauna, a VSP's El Menjunjero goodie bag filled with body potions to enhance your SPA-Day, an art exhibition by international award-winning artist Jensen Moreno, and a delightful afternoon tea.

Sign up before Dec 31st and book your Spa-Day anytime from Jan 1st to Feb 28th. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the Blissful Bounty Spa-Day Package, only at Kocoon SPA!

January 1 to February 28, 10.30am-7pm

RMB1212

Kocoon Spa, 3F Sofitel Beijing Central, No. 2 Jianguomen Nanjie, Chaoyang

Santa’s Sunny Paradise at The Factory

In the spirit of thoughtful gifting and conscious consumption, The Factory is excited to introduce Santa's Sunny Paradise: Last Minute Christmas Gift Market’. They're swapping the frosty winter of Beijing for a tropical paradise, and you're invited! Enjoy great deals for your last-minute Christmas shopping and great music while you shop!

December 22, 1-7pm

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

